Surfshark just launched the first Black Friday VPN deal of 2026 — here's how much you can save

Surfshark has announced its Black Friday VPN deal for 2026, becoming the first of our top VPN recommendations to do so.

As of now, Surfshark has dropped its mid-tier Surfshark One plan down to the same price as its lower level Starter plan. So, you'll pay the same as a subscription to the bottom-tier Surfshark Starter but get all the extras that One brings instead.

So, instead of just getting VPN access alongside Alternative ID, you also get Surfshark's Scam Protection, Antivirus, and dark web alert tools.

The discount is currently available across Surfshark's '12 month'- and '24 month'-plans. Both plans have an extra 3 months at the moment, which turns them into 15-month and 27-month subscriptions.

On the 15-month subscription, Surfshark One costs $2.99 per month (instead of the usual $3.59) or you can sign up for 27 months and pay $2.49 per month (instead of $2.79).

That's savings of $9 and $8.10 for the two plans respectively which, interestingly, makes the shorter plan the one with the bigger discount. Monthly subscribers don't benefit from any discount at the time of writing.

Note: All prices are in US$ but are available globally. Your local currency will be displayed on Surfshark's website.

Black Friday deal Black Friday: Get Surfshark One for the price of Starter

Surfshark's Black Friday VPN deal is here. Now, you can get its One plan for the same price as Starter. That's $2.49 per month over two years which drops the price from $75.33 to $67.23. Unlike the Starter, a Surfshark One plan includes Antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web monitoring – all handy tools for maximising your online safety.

Surfshark One – the plan I always recommend

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Surfshark's One plan is the tier I recommend to friends and family, regardless of whether it's on sale or not.

That's because you get the best of Surfshark's tools without paying too much.

The advantage of the top tier Surfshark One+ plan is the Incogni data removal service but that bumps the price up to $3.99 per month, or $107.73 in total, making it over $40 more expensive, and many people simply won't need it.

A Surfshark One plan is also cheaper than the equivalent plans from other providers. For example, NordVPN Basic costs $94.23, while ExpressVPN starts at $83.72, and neither has the range of features you'll find in Surfshark One.

That said, both NordVPN and ExpressVPN offer more robust security than Surfshark. So, it's worth considering what your priorities are before choosing between the various VPN deals currently available.

It's also worth noting that this isn't actually the best Black Friday deal we've seen from Surfshark in the past. In fact, a Surfshark One plan has already been down at this price in 2026.

So, it's worth keeping an eye on the best Black Friday VPN deals in case larger savings arrive closer to Black Friday on November 27.

All the same, if you're already a Surfshark customer, and you like this VPN, it's worth resubscribing while this deal's on and adding more cheaper time to your contract. You won't find a lower price for a long time.