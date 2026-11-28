Even though the day itself is over, there's still an amazing array of Black Friday gaming mouse deals available. While sniffing out bargains, I've found some genuinely absured discounts, from the Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless at Amazon US for $49.99 (was $99.99) to the Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless at Amazon UK for £78.99 (was £159.99).

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

No matter whether you're looking for bargains on wired or wireless mice, there are heaps of bargains still out there. There are deals on pointers for all kinds of price ranges too, whether that's the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless at Amazon UK for £18.99 (was £34.09) or the pro level Razer Viper V4 Pro Wireless at Amazon US for $134.99 (was $159.99).

And whether you're on the hunt for deals in the US or in the UK, there are plenty available. So make sure you scroll down for the best offers where you are.

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Today's best gaming mouse deals in the US

Save $24 Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was $49.99 now $25.99 at Walmart Given its 12,000 DPI sensitivity, six programmable buttons and mind-blowing 250-hour battery life, this wireless Logitech mouse was already deeply impressive value. But now, at almost half price, it's almost absurd. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 Logitech G502 Hero Wired: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon If you're happy with wires, the Logitech G502 Hero Wired is an even more impressive mouse for scarcely any more money. With a 25,600 DPI sensitivity, 11 programmable buttons, a dual-mode hyper-fast scroll wheel and customizable RGB lighting, it's an absolute steal at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3: was $59.99 now $29.99 at hyperx.com For those who don't have a whole lot to spend but for whom performance is everything, the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 3 wired mouse is a great choice. Its HyperX Optical Switches offer faster actuation and enhanced durability, while its low 44g weight and extra-large PTFE skates make it slick to maneuver. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Razer Viper V3 Hyperspeed Wireless: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Another excellent value wireless mouse, the Razer V3 Hyperspeed comes with 30,000 DPI sensitivity and on-mouse controls that allow you to quickly toggle between 5 DPI stages. Meanwhile, its Gen-2 mechanical switches offer fast clicks with strong feedback and its 280-hour battery life will keep even most intensive gamer going for weeks. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Given the Logitech G703 Lightspeed is under half price, you're getting a comfortable, high-performance mouse for very little cash. Perhaps its most innovative feature is the sold separate Logitech PowerPlay wireless charging pad, which charges it while its idle or in use. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 Corsair Nightsword RGB Wired: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon On top of its ergonomic shape and high-performance rubber grips, the Corsair Nightsword RGB Wired has fantastic customizability. Not only can you add weights in six locations but Corsair's software monitors the mouse's center of gravity on the fly, allowing you to adjust its weight between 119g and 141g to tailor its balance to suit your grip. Read more Read less ▼

Save $95 SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless: was $169.99 now $74.99 at Amazon It's easy to focus on what the SteelSeries Aerox 5 has, like 18K DPI sensitivity and 9 programmable buttons, but let's look at what it doesn't have. Its open honeycomb shell reduces its weight and allows its three-zone RGB lighting to shine through but it still can see off splashes and dust with its IP54 rating. And it also has more than half off. Read more Read less ▼

Save $45 Logitech G G502 Lightspeed Wireless: was $119.99 now $74.99 at Amazon If the wired version of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed isn't for you, then grab this wireless version instead. Not only does it have all of the features of its tethered sibling but it also adds Lightspeed wireless connectivity and support for Powerplay charging, plus a thinner, more lightweight shell. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless: was $159.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is as much a super-car as it is a mouse. It has a streamlined ergonomic build and blisteringly fast switches that activate in 0.2ms. It even has 16.8 million color RGB underglow lighting so you can feel like you're in your own personal Fast & Furious movie. Read more Read less ▼

Save $80 Asus ROG Harpe II Ace Wireless: was $169.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Looking for esports-level performance? The ROG Harpe II Ace Wireless is an excellent choice, not least because of its £80 discount. 8K polling reduces input lag to almost nothing, 48,000 DPI sensitivity picks up every tiny movement and its 48g ultralight design minimizes resistance. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless: was $159.99 now $119.99 at Amazon The Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless is the G502 line's ultimate form. It's been upgraded with 44K sensor for staggering precision, while its switches have been swapped for hybrid optical-mechanical switches that give the rapid actuation of optical switches, while giving the firm feedback of mechanical ones. And it can now be yours for $40 less. Read more Read less ▼

Save $25 Razer Viper V4 Pro Wireless: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon Out of the Black Friday offers we've found, the Razer Viper V4 Pro is by far the most sensitive, hitting a mind-boggling 50K DPI, while offering a 8000Hz polling rate and only weighing in at a trim 49g. During competitive play, it lives up to its namesake: fast and potentially deadly. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best gaming mouse deals in the UK

Save £17.02 Logitech G203 Prodigy Wired: was £30.99 now £13.97 at Amazon It feels like getting a mouse like the Logitech G203 Prodigy Wired for as little as £13.97 should not be possible. Features like 8,000 DPI sensitivity with five adjustable settings, six programmable buttons and 16.8 million color RGB lighting feel like they shouldn't come cheaper than a takeout pizza. So order yours up before they're all gone. Read more Read less ▼

Save £15.10 Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless: was £34.09 now £18.99 at Amazon Any one of the Logitech G305 Lightspeed's features probably make it worth this £18.99 price tag. Wireless connectivity with a 1ms report rate? Yep. 12K DPI sensitivity? Please. Epic 250 hour battery life? Look, just take my money already! Read more Read less ▼

Save £13.15 SteelSeries Rival 3 Gen 2 Wired: was £34.99 now £21.84 at Amazon There's a lot to love about the SteelSeries Rival 3 Gen 2. This wired mouse has a comfortable design, three-zone RGB downlighting, a light 77g build. But the most tempting feature is its clicks, which have a latency of just 1.35ms. Snappy, in several different senses. Read more Read less ▼

Save £41.59 Razer Basilisk V3 Wired: was £69.99 now £28.40 at Amazon If you can't stretch to the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless below, the V3 Wired is a great compromise. Yes, it's wired and you'll get Razor's gen-2 optical switches rather than gen 3, but its sensor is only a small step down — from 30K to 26K and it still rocks that HyperScroll Tilt Wheel and 11 programmable buttons. More importantly, it also comes with that lush RGB underglow lighting. Read more Read less ▼

Save £27.01 Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 SE Wireless: was £90 now £62.99 at Amazon Given it now sits firmly at a mid-range price, the Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 SE is an absurdly good deal. It offers 44,000 DPI sensitivity, hybrid optical-mechanical switches up to an 8kHz report rate and a seriously light 60g build. It's a taste of the high-end but with a huge £27 off. Read more Read less ▼

Save £36.80 Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed Wireless: was £99.99 now £63.19 at Amazon If you're into tactical RPGs or epic MMORPGs, the Naga V2 Hyperspeed Wireless is going to be a good fit. Razer's HyperScroll lets you switch between a free-spin or tactile scroll wheel, while the battery lasts an epic 250 hours. But the pièce de résistance is its programmable number keys: perfect for slamming skill after skill. Read more Read less ▼

Save £20 Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless: was £94.99 now £74.99 at Amazon This is a great price for the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Wireless. So if you want those 11 programmable buttons and RGB underglow lighting but won't sacrifice wireless connectivity, 0.2ms switch activation or 30K DPI sensitivity, this version is well worth going for. Read more Read less ▼

Save £81 Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless: was £159.99 now £78.99 at Amazon While not quite as fancy as the Razer Viper V4 Pro, the Viper V3 Pro Wireless is still a fantastic pro-level mouse. It weighs just 55g, packs a 35K optical sensor, 8kHz polling, 0.2ms switch activation and rocks a solid 90 hour battery life. What more could you want? Oh yeah: it's half off. Read more Read less ▼

Save £50.02 Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless: was £129.99 now £79.97 at Amazon There's a reason we gave the Logitech G502 X Plus Wireless 4.5 stars in our review. It offers fantastic hybrid optical-mechanical switches, 44K sensor precision, 13 programmable inputs, Lightsync RGB lighting and super-fast wireless connectivity. It's hard to argue with, especially with £50 off. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK