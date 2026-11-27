Black Friday is finally here, and if you're looking for a great deal on an air fryer, you've come to the right place. I've been covering Black Friday deals for years, and as TechRadar's Homes Editor, I've hand-picked all the best offers to save you time and money. In the US right now, my top recommended deal is the Ninja Air Fryer XL, down to $98.99 at Amazon (was $179.99). This single-drawer air fryer hasn't been this cheap since Black Friday last year, and is a bargain to to be missed.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

If you're in the UK, you should take a look at the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 for £119.99 at Amazon (was £199.99). One of my colleagues has already snapped one up at this bargain price, and if would be a great Christmas gift.

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Today's best air fryer deals in the US

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $129.99 now $78.99 at Amazon Ninja's compact five-quart air fryer is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Black Friday. It's just the right size for cooking a portion of fries, crisping up leftovers, or even dehydrating fruit for a tasty, chewy snack. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer XL: was $179.99 now $98.99 at Amazon A larger version of the fryer above with an increased 6.5-quart capacity, this is one of the best air fryer deals I've seen anywhere this Black Friday, knocking a huge 45% off the list price. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was $179.99 now $147.51 at Amazon The portable Ninja Crispi is the smallest air fryer we've ever tested here at TechRadar, but don't let that fool you — it's surprisingly powerful and perfect for single servings. The Stone and Cyberspace colorways have received the deepest discounts for Black Friday 2026. Ninja Crispi review Read more Read less ▼

Ninja DoubleStack: was $219.99 now $189.95 at Amazon Our reviewer Josephine Watson called the Ninja DoubleStack "the air fryer of my dreams", and this Black Friday discount makes it even more tempting. Its two-tier design gives you plenty of cooking space while minimizing the amount of real estate it uses on your kitchen counter. Ninja DoubleStack review Read more Read less ▼

Ninja DoubleStack XL: was $249.99 now $209.95 at Amazon If the original DoubleStack is too small for your family, this king-sized 10-quart version gives you lots of extra cooking space while retaining a small footprint. It's always a popular pick during Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi DualZone: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The Crispi series has proved such a smash hit that Ninja has now released a version with two cooking zones for preparing complete meals. It's super simple to use, too (our tester gave it four and a half stars). I've had my fingers crossed for a Black Friday price cut, and here it is! Ninja Crispi DualZone review Read more Read less ▼

Today's best air fryer deals in the UK

Ninja Crispi: was £149.99 now £99 at Amazon The portable Ninja Crispi won't get cheaper than this over Black Friday. This model, with its non-toxic glass cooking dishes, is great for compact kitchens and small enough to take to the office to crisp up your lunch. Ninja Crispi review Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £149 at Amazon What makes this air fryer different to the Foodi Max? To be honest, very little. Both offer two cooking zones, six modes, and a total capacity of 9.5 litres. The only real difference is that this model has a less glossy finish — and it's £10 cheaper. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Foodi Max 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was £229.99 now £159.99 at Amazon This extra-large version of the classic two-drawer Ninja Foodi has also received a healthy Black Friday price cut at Amazon, with £70 off. It was slightly cheaper on Amazon Prime Day, but if you're cooking for a family and need more space than the standard Foodi can offer, the Foodi Max is still an excellent buy. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi Pro: was £249.99 now £174.99 at Amazon If you like the sound of the Ninja Crispi but have a family to feed, this king-sized model uses the same type of borosilicate glass dishes, but has a much larger capacity. With £75 off, it's one of this year's best air fryer deals this Black Friday. Ninja Crispi Pro review Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi DualZone: was £299.99 now £249 at Amazon The newest addition to the Ninja Crispi family of air fryers, the DualZone has two separate cooking areas so you can prepare a whole meal at once (with synced finish times). Our reviewer gave it a near-perfect four and a half stars. Ninja Crispi DualZone review Read more Read less ▼

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