Black Friday is finally here, and if you're looking for a great deal on an air fryer, you've come to the right place. I've been covering Black Friday deals for years, and as TechRadar's Homes Editor, I've hand-picked all the best offers to save you time and money. In the US right now, my top recommended deal is the Ninja Air Fryer XL, down to $98.99 at Amazon (was $179.99). This single-drawer air fryer hasn't been this cheap since Black Friday last year, and is a bargain to to be missed.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
If you're in the UK, you should take a look at the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 for £119.99 at Amazon (was £199.99). One of my colleagues has already snapped one up at this bargain price, and if would be a great Christmas gift.
US Quick Deals
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was
$129.99now $78.99 at Amazon
- Ninja Air Fryer XL: was
$179.99now $98.99 at Amazon
- Ninja Crispi: was
$179.99now $147.51 at Amazon
- Ninja DoubleStack: was
$219.99now $189.95 at Amazon
- Ninja French Door Air Fryer: was
$279.99now $199.95 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Ninja Crispi: was
£149.99now £99 at Amazon
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer: was
£199.99now £119.99 at Amazon
- Ninja Max Dual Zone Air Fryer: was
£229.99now £149 at Amazon
- Ninja Crispi Pro: was
£249.99now £174.99 at Amazon
- Ninja Crispi DualZone: was
£299.99now £249 at Amazon
Today's best air fryer deals in the US
Ninja's compact five-quart air fryer is back to its lowest ever price at Amazon for Black Friday. It's just the right size for cooking a portion of fries, crisping up leftovers, or even dehydrating fruit for a tasty, chewy snack.
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A larger version of the fryer above with an increased 6.5-quart capacity, this is one of the best air fryer deals I've seen anywhere this Black Friday, knocking a huge 45% off the list price.
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The portable Ninja Crispi is the smallest air fryer we've ever tested here at TechRadar, but don't let that fool you — it's surprisingly powerful and perfect for single servings. The Stone and Cyberspace colorways have received the deepest discounts for Black Friday 2026.
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Our reviewer Josephine Watson called the Ninja DoubleStack "the air fryer of my dreams", and this Black Friday discount makes it even more tempting. Its two-tier design gives you plenty of cooking space while minimizing the amount of real estate it uses on your kitchen counter.
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This super versatile two-in-one air fryer and convection oven combo cooks so quickly and efficiently, you might not need your conventional oven at all this Christmas. You don't need two hands to open it either, which was a pleasant surprise for us during testing.
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If the original DoubleStack is too small for your family, this king-sized 10-quart version gives you lots of extra cooking space while retaining a small footprint. It's always a popular pick during Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.
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The Crispi series has proved such a smash hit that Ninja has now released a version with two cooking zones for preparing complete meals. It's super simple to use, too (our tester gave it four and a half stars). I've had my fingers crossed for a Black Friday price cut, and here it is!
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Today's best air fryer deals in the UK
The portable Ninja Crispi won't get cheaper than this over Black Friday. This model, with its non-toxic glass cooking dishes, is great for compact kitchens and small enough to take to the office to crisp up your lunch.
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The Foodi air fryer is a classic for a reason, and our tester Emily Peck granted it a full five stars in her review. It was one of the best Black Friday kitchen tech deals around last year, and is a steal with an £80 discount.
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What makes this air fryer different to the Foodi Max? To be honest, very little. Both offer two cooking zones, six modes, and a total capacity of 9.5 litres. The only real difference is that this model has a less glossy finish — and it's £10 cheaper.
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This extra-large version of the classic two-drawer Ninja Foodi has also received a healthy Black Friday price cut at Amazon, with £70 off. It was slightly cheaper on Amazon Prime Day, but if you're cooking for a family and need more space than the standard Foodi can offer, the Foodi Max is still an excellent buy.
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If you like the sound of the Ninja Crispi but have a family to feed, this king-sized model uses the same type of borosilicate glass dishes, but has a much larger capacity. With £75 off, it's one of this year's best air fryer deals this Black Friday.
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The newest addition to the Ninja Crispi family of air fryers, the DualZone has two separate cooking areas so you can prepare a whole meal at once (with synced finish times). Our reviewer gave it a near-perfect four and a half stars.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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