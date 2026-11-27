Black Friday streaming deals are live – and Peacock has one of the most tempting offers we've seen. Act fast and you can score Peacock Select for $2.99/month and Peacock Premium for $8.99/month.

Select is packed with binge-worthy hits including Celebrity Traitors UK, The Good Daughter, Dig and more - plus Christmas with Snoop Dogg.

The Premium plan includes the delayed Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live stream on Saturday (Nov. 28), plus live sports.

Either way, this is your sign to save up to 66% and get Peacock without paying full price.

Peacock 'Select': was $8.99 now $2.99 at Peacock

Score Peacock's ad-supported tier for just $2.99 per month for three months with this Black Friday deal (ends soon) and stream huge TV hits like The Traitors US/UK, The Celebrity Traitors, new Hugh Laurie comedy Dig, and The Good Daughter. Deal runs until Nov. 30.

Peacock 'Premium': was $12.99 now $8.99 at Peacock

Hurry and you can bag the ad-free 'Premium' tier for $8.99 per month for for three months with this Black Friday deal. The Premium tier includes live content including Saturday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, plus live sports such as NBA, and Premier League Christmas games. Hurry, deal ends Nov. 30!

Peacock's Black Friday deals also cover annual subscriptions:

A year of Peacock Select costs just $29.99 (usually $89.99) – that's a mega 66% saving – while Peacock Premium is discounted to $89.99 (usually $129.99).

If you've never tried Peacock, you won't be disappointed with the US streamers content library.

From huge blockbuster movies like Disclosure Day, to hit dramas like Crystal Lake and murderously-good British gameshow The Celebrity Traitors season 2, a paltry $2.99 will return 1000s of hours of entertainment.

Plus, if you're excited to watchMacy's Day Parade this weekend, Peacock Premium is streaming NYC's balloon-fest live and on-demand from 8.30am ET.

In short: Peacock's Black Friday savings are well worth shaking a tail feather for.