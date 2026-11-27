Stream The Dog House at Christmas free on Channel 4 (UK)

Use NordVPN to watch your usual streams from abroad

First episode airs Friday, November 27 at 8pm GMT

The Dog House at Christmas consists of two festive special episodes of one of the UK’s most loved and heartwarming reality shows. Filmed at Woodgreen Pets Charity in Cambridgeshire, The Dog House is a British matchmaking reality show that brings together people looking to adopt and dogs in need of a home.

The first 2026 festive episode features the Clarke family, who want to add a new member to their home this Christmas. There’s Butterscotch, a lurcher who arrives as an emergency case at the vet. Then there's Freddy, an 11-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who wants to prove that age is just a number. Is he the right fit for Tina and Charli?

The second episode airs next week – on Friday, December 4 – and features Luna, a labradoodle who is nervous around unfamiliar people. The staff think she could be a perfect match for a 13-year-old girl called Kyra.

Will these dogs find the right homes before Christmas? Read on for where to stream The Dog House at Christmas free from anywhere, including for FREE, using a VPN.

How to watch The Dog House at Christmas in the UK for free

In the U.K., you can stream The Dog House at Christmas on Channel 4, completely FREE of charge. The first episode airs on Friday, November 27, at 8pm GMT, followed by a second episode in the same slot on Friday, December 4. All you have to do is register (for free) on 4 – via its mobile app or web browser – and you'll be able to watch your favourite holiday content, including The Dog House at Christmas, for no charge. Outside the UK? If you're currently traveling outside the UK, you can use a VPN to stream the Christmas episodes from anywhere in the world. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch The Dog House at Christmas from anywhere

(Image credit: Future)

If you're keen to watch The Dog House at Christmas but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

A VPN is handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual service. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 75% discount, three months for free, and a generous 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're visiting the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. location from the server list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 and watch The Dog House at Christmas online just like you would at home.

What devices can I watch Channel 4 on?

Amazon Fire

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV

Google TV

Freely

Freeview Play

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku

Samsung Smart TVs

Virgin Media

YouView

Xbox One

How to watch The Dog House at Christmas around the world

There's currently no confirmed international streaming release for TThe Dog House at Christmas outside the UK.

We’ll update this guide if a broadcaster or streaming service announces plans to show the episode in the US, Canada or Australia.

If you're a Brit traveling abroad, you can always use a VPN to unblock UK websites and watch TThe Dog House at Christmas as you would at home.

Q+A

When are The Dog House at Christmas episodes airing? There are two festive episodes. The first airs on Friday, November 27, at 8pm GMT on Channel 4, followed by the second on Friday, December 4, in the same time slot.

Where is The Dog House filmed? The show is filmed at Woodgreen Pets Charity in Cambridgeshire, where the team works to match abandoned and unwanted dogs with loving new owners.