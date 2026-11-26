Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are tied at five wins apiece against each other going into the Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Chiefs and Bills, but the numbers tell a lie. Whereas the Bills have a 5-1 record against the Chiefs under Allen in the regular season, Mahomes has led Kansas City to victory in all four of their playoff meetings. As far as powerhouse rivalries go, this is about as one-sided as it gets.

None of which should detract from a genuine marquee fixture that comes at a fascinating point of the 2026 NFL campaign. Both sides were under serious scrutiny a few weeks ago, Mahomes having looked devoid of ideas beyond smuggling the ball to Kenneth Walker III, and the Bills defense having been in complete disarray.

However, they've both since had three favorable fixtures on the bounce to get all of their ducks in a row, and they've responded emphatically. Mahomes has thrown for eight touchdowns and no interceptions in his past two games, while the Bills haven't conceded a single touchdown since Week 8. Were they simply playing bad teams, or have they turned a corner? This will reveal all.

What's made the Chiefs' recent run all the more impressive is that they've not been able to lean on Walker, who is out again for this one, due to a groin issue. Instead, fifth-round pick Emmett Johnson has exploded with back-to-back 100+ yard outings. Allen, meanwhile, still hasn't got a grip on his turnover problem. On the contrary, he's thrown five interceptions in his last four games.

Here's how to watch Chiefs vs Bills in the 2026 NFL from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Chiefs vs Bills live streams

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How to watch Chiefs vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, the Chiefs vs Bills game is being shown on NBC and Peacock.

The Peacock price starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports. Over Black Friday, though, there is a 30% discount, bringing those prices down to $8.99/month for three months, or $89.99 if you pay for the year up front.

It's worth noting that other games are also being televised on NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN2 and NFL Network this season.

Sling TV is an OTT service that gives access to a good proportion of NFL games, including Chiefs vs Bills. Its Blue package ($46 per month) offers local NBC and Fox channels in selected markets, as well as NFL Network and access to the Fox One platform, while Sling Orange ($5 per day, $46 per month) carries ESPN (and ABC simulcasts). The Orange + Blue plan for $61 per month will provide access to a large number of NFL games, including both primetime and local broadcasts. All that's missing is CBS.

Alternatively, near-comprehensive NFL coverage is available from Fubo and Hulu+Live TV, each of which comes with a free trial.

Outside of the US? IPVanish can unblock your stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills live streams in the UK

In the UK, Chiefs vs Bills is available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

Sky Sports packages start at £35/month, with £22/month pricing available to existing Sky customers. You can also tune in via a NOW Sports membership that carries the Sky Sports channels.

The game is also available through NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which starts at £18.99/month if you commit to a year or £69.99 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, and live streams every remaining game, plus RedZone. However, right now there's a Black Friday deal running that will get you seven days for 99p.

Away from home? Unlock your Chiefs vs Bills stream with IPVanish.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Chiefs vs Bills game is being shown on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial, as detailed above. Alternatively, you can get your first month for AU$1.

It's also available to stream live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which is showing every remaining game, including the Super Bowl. Prices start at AU$134.99 for the rest of the season if you pay upfront, rising to AU$34.99/month if you commit to 12 months, and AU$33.99/week on a rolling basis. However, for Thanksgiving you can get seven days for 99c.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like IPVanish to watch the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills live streams in Canada

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The Chiefs vs Bills game is available to watch on DAZN in Canada.

DAZN, which is showing every 2026 NFL fixture, starts at CA$24.99/month.

It's also being shown on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 and CTV1. TSN+ offers streaming access to TSN channels, with prices starting at CA$24.99/month or CA$249.99/year.

If you're out of Canada but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

What is the Chiefs vs Bills start time? The scheduled Chiefs vs Bills kick-off time on Thursday, November 26 is 8.20pm ET local time in Orchard Park, which is 5.20pm PT. That's 1.20am GMT / 12.20pm AEDT on Friday, November 27 in the UK and Australia.

What is the Chiefs vs Bills head-to-head? The Chiefs and Bills have faced off on 58 previous occasions. Kansas City won 26 of those games, and Buffalo 31. One finished all-square.

Can I watch Chiefs vs Bills on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).