Japan's Minimal Fab Promotion Organization debuts mobileFab, a truck-mounted container with three photolithography tools

The tools are about 30 cm wide, process 12.5 mm wafers without a cleanroom, and add wiring to wafers AIST has already taken to the transistor stage

No fleet size, route, cost, or funding has been disclosed, and similar mobile fabs are emerging at Purdue and US startup InchFab

Japan has been trying to rebuild its chip industry since 2022, with about ¥10 trillion in public funding now secured, according to the 2026 policy proposal from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA).

One of the least glamorous yet overbearing obstacles is people: Japan does not have enough engineers who have actually run a fab tool, and an industry group in Tsukuba now thinks part of the answer is to put the tools on the back of a truck.

The Minimal Fab Promotion Organization is due to unveil mobileFab, a shipping container fitted with three ultra-compact chipmaking machines, at SEMICON Japan 2026.

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Bringing the fab to students: what actually in the box?

The group's press release pitches it as an inversion of the usual training model: instead of sending students to a semiconductor plant, the plant comes to them. This can be seen as a delayed response to a decade-long engineer shortage, a framing that the organizers are also embracing.

The organization is not a government body, however; It is a general incorporated association of equipment, materials and parts makers and device users, formed in 2017 by merging research programs that began at the state-backed National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) in 2010, according to MONOist.

The container holds a resist coater, a maskless exposure tool, and a developer, the three machines needed for photolithography, the step that prints circuit patterns onto silicon. Each is about 30 cm wide. Each is about 30 cm wide. AIST researchers specified the standard tool footprint as 294 mm wide, 450 mm deep, and 1,440 mm tall, so these probably resemble vending machines rather than desktop gadgets in terms of actual volume.

Minimal Fab wafers are half-inch disks, 12.5 mm across, processed one at a time; A standard 300 mm wafer has roughly 576 times the surface area for context. The tiny format lets the system skip the cleanroom: wafers move between tools in sealed shuttles, and each machine maintains its own local clean environment rather than relying on a building-scale one.

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The tech itself isn't new, but that is the point: Yokogawa, a core member of the organization and its first certified operator, claims the approach cuts capital investment to about 1/1000 of a conventional fab, and it has built a small integrated circuit of roughly 1,000 transistors on Minimal Fab tools under contract with JAXA.

The container handles lithography only. Under the program the organization describes, AIST's Tokyo Waterfront center first processes wafers through transistor formation, then ships them to schools. There, students use mobileFab to pattern wiring before etching and testing the results on site. The upshot is that a student can design, build, and measure a working circuit without the school owning a front-end line.

The model is borrowed from schools already doing this with fixed installations: The release points to Kumamoto Prefectural Technical Junior College, where students design integrated circuits that AIST takes to the transistor stage before returning them for wiring and electrical testing.

Sasebo National College of Technology in Nagasaki runs four Minimal Fab tools and a year-long, cross-departmental curriculum, and in March 2026it formally opened S-PORT, a semiconductor training center meant to serve as the hub for all 51 of Japan's national technical colleges. AIST's Toru Hayakawa told MONOist in 2024 that educational adoption, including Sasebo, was growing.

The organizers justify the project with a familiar number. Citing JEITA, the release says Japan's nine largest chipmakers alone will need about 43,000 semiconductor workers over the next ten years, a figure JEITA's policy proposal calls a shortfall.

That number has crept upward. In 2022, JEITA put the need at roughly 35,000 engineers across eight companies, when Hideki Wakabayashi, who led its policy task force, told the Financial Times that "the biggest shortage is engineers," as reported by E&T. A year later, it was 40,000 across eight firms, including Kioxia, Renesas, Sony and Toshiba, per EE Times Japan.

Not the only mobile fab play globally

The drivable fab has arrived in several places at once: Purdue University's electrical engineering school unveiled its own Mobile Fab in October 2026, a roughly 100 sq ft truck-based lab with LED lithography and a sputter coater that the school estimates could be reproduced for about $500,000, against roughly $2 million for a comparable cleanroom.

"Lithography can seem very abstract until you see the process happen," said PhD student Yusuf Adebakin. US startup InchFab is building container-sized fabs costing $5 million to $15 million and selling workforce training alongside them, while Carnegie Mellon's Hacker Fab has published an open source DLP stepper that resolves features under 2 microns.

The pressure behind all of them is similar. A SEMI Foundation analysis suggests the US could be short as many as 157,000 semiconductor and microelectronics workers by 2030, and TSMC previously pushed back its first Arizona fab over a lack of skilled installation workers. The cleanroom remains the big barrier to teaching any of this, so much so that one YouTuber converted a backyard shed into one just to make memory cells.

What sets Japan's effort apart is maturity. Minimal Fab has a standardized tool format, a certification scheme, and more than a decade of process work behind it, and AIST spin-off Hundred Semiconductors is already trying to take the same tools into small-volume production. By contrast, most of the alternatives being discussed or explored are still prototypes at best.

One container running single half-inch wafers through a lithography cycle of 15 to 20 minutes is a teaching instrument, not a pipeline, however. The organization has not published a resolution figure for its exposure tool, but comparable DLP systems work at around the micron scale, orders of magnitude away from the 2nm-class process Rapidus is bringing up in Hokkaido. Students will learn process fundamentals, not how a leading-edge line runs.

The harder problem may be motivation rather than access here: Toshiba's Takashi Miyamori told Nikkei in 2022 that "most Japanese studying science subjects are more interested in IT," as relayed by EIS. A truck that lets a technical college student print a circuit pattern and test it the same afternoon is a reasonable bet against that preference, and a cheap one by industry standards.

Whether it shifts career choices at any meaningful scale depends on details the organization has yet to share: how many trucks, how often they visit, and who pays for the whole process.

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