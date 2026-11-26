Black Friday earbuds for the cougar in your life? These cut-price Skullcandy buds have sound tuned by Bose, but cost a lot less than any Bose buds
A leopard never changes its spots, but it can buy buds to match…
Hey tiger! Came here for some cute ANC wireless earbuds this Black Friday? This Skullcandy set is cool for cash-savvy cats. Why? Because aside from their purrfectly leopard-print looks, the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC are now just $74.99 (was $129.99), or just £69.99 (was £99.99) in the UK — both at Amazon.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
Of course, if these aren't the aesthetic you're after, I have a full Black Friday earbuds deals roundup for you. But sometimes it's nice to offer something a bit different that's still a quality item. And with sound tuned by Bose — and not a three-figure Bose price in sight — there's a lot to sharpen your claws about when it comes to Skullcandy.
Today's best Skullcandy Method 360 ANC deals
What a top deal on what are essentially Bose buds in a glorious Skullcandy catsuit! My colleague Tom reviewed them, enthusing, "After a year of searching, I’ve finally found a rival for my favorite earbuds". OK no, his review sample was not this colorway, but he couldn't get enough of the Bose tuning — and this is the cheapest they've ever been.
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In the UK, the 30% saving isn't quite as good as the 40% deal in the US, but still, someone you know will love these (and you can picture them wearing these; I know I can). Other finishes are available at this price, too. They've dipped a couple of pounds lower in the past, but I'm not sure it'll happen again for Black Friday. Keep checking though, because I love to be wrong — especially where fabulously feline audio kit such as this is concerned.
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Interestingly, Bose recently bought Skullcandy (after a few years of lending its considerable ANC and audio know-how to the likeable Park City, Utah brand that enjoys putting skulls on its headshells), but this product was released before Bose became the big boss.
In our largely glowing Skullcandy Method 360 ANC review, we praised their "Competitive price, well-rounded sound and snug fit", and while the onboard voice prompts are a little shrill for our liking and the case is a little big compared to the competition, these facts could also become great features, depending on your tastes.
Another of my colleagues, Max, also loved the sound tuning by Bose here and honestly, for this money, you won't get much actual Bose-branded gear. That said, I'll link a few extra Bose headphone and earbuds deals below, just in case — or there's always my dedicated Black Friday Bose deals roundup too, if you prefer.
Now go on, kitty-cat! And remember, time spent with cats is never wasted…
More Black Friday Bose deals in the US
Meet the splendid Shrek headphones. These are Bose's newest and slightly more affordable ANC cans. Also, in my Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) review I said, "if you find them discounted, they're a must-buy". Bose delivered here: at 45% off, they are an absolute steal. The more colorful options (like these Shrek-esque ones) are cheapest; black, white and mauve models are $20 more.
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What many people don't know is, Bose was doing the whole ear cuff-style open earbuds thing long before any other brand copied it and made it a ubiquitous form factor. And no, Bose hasn't suddenly become the cheapest option around, even with this tasty discount. But the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) are still among the best on the market, and that matters.
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I love these earbuds, reader. I love this particular finish too (although other options are available) and honestly, the ANC is so, so good for the money, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create better sound for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these — and listening to good-quality audio too.
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Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat and I have to say, if you own an Android phone and you just want noise to be gone, they're your best bet. This saving equals the lowest they've ever been, too by $20, which helps ease that still-significant asking fee. A worthy pair of cans though, if you can afford them…
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More Black Friday Bose deal in the UK
Bose's recent premium (but not Ultra premium) headphones are enjoying a never-before-seen discount. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) review we said that they were one discount away from being must-buys, so if you were on the fence with them, this price cut could sway your hand.
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Ooh, what a lovely finish! And these cans are just stunning generally, to be honest. Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat — and, if you own an Android phone and just want noise to be eliminated, they're still your best bet. Still a relatively significant asking fee, I grant you — but they're so worth it, if you can afford them…
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EVery now and then, you see a deal that makes you go, 'Wait wha?!' and this is that deal, friends. You see, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds only launched on October 15th, and we haven't even had a chance to review them yet. But this is Bose's newest (and remember, Bose pioneered this ear cuff-style or clip-on open design), somehow now available at a discount. Did someone somewhere click the wrong button? Who knows — but we may as well take advantage, right?
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Oh, I adore these earbuds, reader, especially this particular finish (which is discounted to this rate, although other options are available). Furthermore, the ANC is excellent, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create the ideal soundscape for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these buds — and listening to good-quality audio too.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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