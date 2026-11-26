If you're in the market for a new iPhone this Black Friday, you're probably hoping to grab the new iPhone 18 Pro for a cheaper-than-usual price — but have you considered the iPhone 17 Pro instead?
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
Apple's newest iPhone isn't likely to enjoy any device-only discounts until well into next year, but Best Buy is currently offering the iPhone 17 Pro for $999.99 (was $1,099.99), and the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max for $1,099.99 (was $1,199.99).
That makes Apple's 2025 flagships $100 cheaper than their 2026 equivalents, and while you might turn your nose up at that relatively small price gap, the difference between the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro is even smaller.
As I explain in my iPhone 18 Pro video review, Apple's newer model gets a slightly more powerful chipset than the iPhone 17 Pro, marginally longer battery life, and a variable aperture feature for its main camera. But the A19 Pro chipset in the iPhone 17 Pro is already plenty powerful (I defy you to find its limit), and its battery lasts well beyond a full day.
So the way I see it, that $100 premium is only worth it if you're a keen photographer who can make use of the iPhone 18 Pro's variable aperture and pro camera controls. For everyone else, the iPhone 17 Pro for $999 is the better buy this Black Friday. Debate me in the comments.
Today's best iPhone 17 Pro deals at Best Buy
If you're looking to buy your new iPhone outright, Best Buy is currently offering big discounts on a range of iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Pro. Despite the arrival of the iPhone 18 Pro, the 17 Pro is absolutely still worth considering in 2026 because, as you can read in our iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro comparison, it's largely the same phone, minus Apple's new variable aperture feature.
Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max (in any color). Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking.
For more iPhone-related discounts — including deals on the iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, and iPhone 16 Plus — check out our dedicated Black Friday iPhone deals page.
More of today's best Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Axel is TechRadar's Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion.
Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
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