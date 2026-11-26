If you're in the market for a new iPhone this Black Friday, you're probably hoping to grab the new iPhone 18 Pro for a cheaper-than-usual price — but have you considered the iPhone 17 Pro instead?

• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale

Apple's newest iPhone isn't likely to enjoy any device-only discounts until well into next year, but Best Buy is currently offering the iPhone 17 Pro for $999.99 (was $1,099.99), and the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max for $1,099.99 (was $1,199.99).

That makes Apple's 2025 flagships $100 cheaper than their 2026 equivalents, and while you might turn your nose up at that relatively small price gap, the difference between the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro is even smaller.

As I explain in my iPhone 18 Pro video review, Apple's newer model gets a slightly more powerful chipset than the iPhone 17 Pro, marginally longer battery life, and a variable aperture feature for its main camera. But the A19 Pro chipset in the iPhone 17 Pro is already plenty powerful (I defy you to find its limit), and its battery lasts well beyond a full day.

So the way I see it, that $100 premium is only worth it if you're a keen photographer who can make use of the iPhone 18 Pro's variable aperture and pro camera controls. For everyone else, the iPhone 17 Pro for $999 is the better buy this Black Friday. Debate me in the comments.

Today's best iPhone 17 Pro deals at Best Buy

Save $100 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB): was $1,199.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max (in any color). Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking.

For more iPhone-related discounts — including deals on the iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, and iPhone 16 Plus — check out our dedicated Black Friday iPhone deals page.

More of today's best Black Friday deals