New research claims the global supply of data centers has increased almost two thirds

Conversely, vacancy – the available capacity – almost halved

Q3 2026 saw a record-breaking 18 GW of power draw leased by data centers worldwide

The more data centers are built, the more their capacity is swallowed up, new research has claimed.

A report from digital infrastructure consultancy DatacenterHawk found that while the total of data center power increased by almost 66% in Q3 2026, the vacancy almost halved.

DatacenterHawk – which bases its reports on information it gathers “directly from operator relationships” – has tracked facilities, markets, operators, and power to find these figures, which are updated quarterly in its 3Q 2026 Global Data Center Market Report (registration required).

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The picture could change later in 2026, with 9.2 GW of power still under construction. Meanwhile, North America leased the most power, followed by the APAC region.

Increased absorption

A rocket in demand for data centers means that the available space in each facility – or colocation – needs to be taken up by existing or new tenants. This is termed “absorption,” and the report illustrates how 21 markets leased 100 MW or more in Q3, triple the amount of a year ago.

But it is the top five absorption markets that demonstrate the demand best. Of the five, the top four are all North American: Portsmouth, Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, and West Texas.

The pattern of increased demand is worldwide. For example, the APAC region has seen a sharp uptick, leasing more in Q3 2026 than the entire previous year. It also has the fifth leading market for absorption, at Melbourne, Australia.

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“The neoclouds are more willing to pay a premium on top of the hyperscale price for faster delivery, to make sure they get the capacity on time,” said Dedi Iskandar, Regional Director for the APAC market.

Europe’s evolving growth

Also apparent in the DatacenterHawk report is the evolution of data center distribution in the UK and Europe. In 2023 and 2024, the focus was on the FLAP-D group of locations – Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin. In 2025, this changed, with Nordic locations jumping from under 10% the previous year to holding 34% of European data centers.

This trend has continued, with the Nordics holding almost half – 49% – of data centers in Europe, while the FLAP-D group saw its share shrink to 23%. The Rest of Europe has grown from 17% in 2023 to 28% in 2026.

David Sandars, DatacenterHawk’s Regional Director, EMEA, noted that “Soon weʼre going to have to find a new phrase for the emerging markets, because they will have all emerged.”

Overall, the European market will need to expand considerably to challenge North America and APAC. Perhaps the cooler climate of the Nordic countries is a natural advantage...

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