Amazon refreshed its tablet lineup with the Android-powered Alexa Tablet range earlier this year, and now all three new models — the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, Tablet 11, and Tablet 8 — are on sale for Black Friday.



• Browse all of today's best Black Friday deals

My pick of the bunch is the excellent Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, which is now just $399.99 (was $549.99) in the US and £339.99 (was £499.99) in the UK.

If you're not sure which model is right for you, check out our Amazon Alexa Tablet comparison page before diving into the deals below. And note that while we've highlighted discounts on Amazon's 'With Ads' models, all three Alexa Tablets can be configured without ads (for a small price increase).

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UK Quick Deals

Today's best Black Friday Amazon tablet deals in the US

Save $150 Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro (128GB): was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon We tested the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro and fell in love with its gorgeous 2.8K display and anti-glare nanomatte coating, which is absolutely worth the $50 price premium. We've linked the base 128GB storage option here, but the Tablet 12 Pro can be configured with up to 256GB of storage and purchased alongside the Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and Pro Keyboard, making it the best option for demanding productivity and creative tasks. Both bundle types for the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro are also on sale now. Read more Read less ▼

Save $130 Amazon Alexa Tablet 11: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The mid-range Alexa Tablet 11 is also on sale at a significant discount this Black Friday. This model has less base storage, a slightly smaller screen, and a weaker chipset than the flagship Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, but you'll get more RAM, a larger, sharper 90Hz display, and longer battery life here than with the entry-level Alexa Tablet 8. This is the model to choose if you want a tablet for streaming, scrolling, and completing light productivity tasks (like college work or email-sending). Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Of the three new Amazon tablets, the Alexa Tablet 8 is the closest to the company's older Fire devices. This is a smaller model, measuring just eight inches across, like the popular Fire Tab 8, and with just 4GB RAM, it's not particularly powerful. Still, it's a perfectly good option for streaming on the go, and its 14-hour battery life is better than most tablet rivals at this price. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Black Friday Amazon tablet deals in the UK

Save £160 Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro: was £499.99 now £339.99 at Amazon We tested the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro and fell in love with its gorgeous 2.8K display and anti-glare nanomatte coating, which is absolutely worth the $50 price premium. We've linked the base 128GB storage option here, but the Tablet 12 Pro can be configured with up to 256GB of storage and purchased alongside the Alexa Tablet Pro Pen and Pro Keyboard, making it the best option for demanding productivity and creative tasks. Both bundle types for the Alexa Tablet 12 Pro are also on sale now. Read more Read less ▼

Save £120 Amazon Alexa Tablet 11: was £289.99 now £169.99 at Amazon The mid-range Alexa Tablet 11 is also on sale at a significant discount this Black Friday. This model has less base storage, a slightly smaller screen, and a weaker chipset than the flagship Alexa Tablet 12 Pro, but you'll get more RAM, a larger, sharper 90Hz display, and longer battery life here than with the entry-level Alexa Tablet 8. This is the model to choose if you want a tablet for streaming, scrolling, and completing light productivity tasks (like college work or email-sending). Read more Read less ▼

Save £100 Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was £219.99 now £119.99 at Amazon Of the three new Amazon tablets, the Alexa Tablet 8 is the closest to the company's older Fire devices. This is a smaller model, measuring just eight inches across, like the popular Fire Tab 8, and with just 4GB RAM, it's not particularly powerful. Still, it's a perfectly good option for streaming on the go, and its 14-hour battery life is better than most tablet rivals at this price. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK