If you're lacking for flagship-tier cooling power and need to fill the bottom or side intakes in a glass-heavy case, the Phanteks D30-120 DRGB reverse-airflow three-pack is currently $69.99 at Newegg with code BFF236.

You don't even need a dedicated controller to add these fans to your build, instead the Phanteks D30-120 plugs directly into any standard motherboard PWM or 5V D-RGB headers.

These thick 30mm fans move up to 61.5 cubic feet per minute, and the reverse airflow setup hides the less attractive underside to keep your setup looking clean and tidy.

Save $20 Phanteks D30-120 DTGB: was $89.99 now $69.99 at Newegg Three 120mm PWM fans with a 30mm-thick frame, spinning from 250 to 2,000 RPM and moving up to 61.5 CFM at up to 31.8 dB(A). They use reverse-airflow blades, so they pull air in while showing their DRGB-lit front, and they even daisy-chain together. Newegg sells and ships it. Enter code BFF236 at checkout for the $20 discount.

Why we recommend it

Cases with glass on two sides often put intake fans on the bottom or side, where a normal fan would show its plain back. These reverse-blade fans fix that, keeping your build looking clean while still pulling in cool air. The 30mm-thick frame lets them push more air at lower speeds than standard 25mm fans.

Price Context & Historical Value

At $69.99, you're paying less than $24 per fan for this three abreast setup. Typically, these fans retail for around $30 on their own, pushing this three pack down to one of the lowest prices we've seen anywhere.

Should You Buy It?

✅ Buy the Phanteks D30-120 reverse three-pack if...

you have a showcase case with bottom or side intakes, and you want lit fans that look right from the outside with strong airflow at low speeds.

❌ Skip the Phanteks D30-120 reverse three-pack if...

you're mounting fans in normal front or top positions, your radiator or case can't fit 30mm-thick fans, or you don't want RGB.