007 First Light composers recall learning that Lana Del Rey and Bond composer David Arnold would be the star artists — ‘To say we were delighted would be an understatement’
The Flight has collaborated with Lana Del Rey in the past
- 007 First Light composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith recall learning that Lana Del Rey and David Arnold would be the game's star artists
- The music duo say IO Interactive "proved their ambition" by wanting a star artist and a cinematic title sequence
- Henson and Smith have always been fans of Arnold and his Bond scores, and have worked with Lana Del Rey in the past
007 First Light composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith have shared their reaction to learning that Lana Del Rey was the star artist of IO Interactive's Bond game.
In an interview with TechRadar Gaming, where the duo known as The Flight discussed how they defined a great Bond score and their inspirations for the game's soundtrack, the composers said that IOI had great ambitions for First Light's opening cinematic and music and were very happy to hear that singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey and British composer David Arnold were chosen.
Henson and Smith have both worked with Del Rey in the past, and the official theme song, 'First Light,' marked the return of Arnold, the renowned Bond franchise composer with credits for multiple movie scores, including Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day, Casino Royale, and Quantum of Solace.
"Even before we came on board, we were aware that IO wanted an original Bond song for First Light complete with star artist and cinematic title sequence, and this was one of the things that really proved their ambition," Smith said.
"Soon after signing and beginning our work, Dom Vega revealed to us that it was going to be David Arnold and Lana Del Rey – to say we were delighted would be an understatement."
Henson added that he and Smith have "always looked up to David" and have been fans of his iconic scores, "especially Casino Royale."
"We worked with Lana in her very early days, writing and recording demo songs when we had just formed The Flight," the composer added. "None of them made her debut album, but we know first-hand what a great artist she is."
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Elsewhere, The Flight revealed how they tried to modernize the Bond franchise while retaining its classic roots. The music duo also shared their stance on AI being used in video games, saying the day companies start replacing humans will be a "sad" one.
The Flight’s soundtrack for 007 First Light was nominated in the Best Original Video Game Score category at the Ivors Composer Awards, which took place at Grosvenor House in London on November 17, 2026.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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