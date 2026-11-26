Yes, OK, I get it: You’re having a great time in Leonida, and so are we. But despite another banner year for games, December has more to offer - particularly if, like me, you’ve already put hundreds of hours into Path of Exile 2.

The game is finally leaving early access on December 11, and while it’s already playable on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, I spoke to Game Director Jonathan Rogers as part of a group interview to discuss Steam Deck optimization, the long-promised Mac port, and more.

Here’s what I learned.

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Don’t expect Path of Exile 2 on Switch 2 anytime soon

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

With the Nintendo Switch 2 growing in popularity and now offering its own ARPG in Diablo IV, Rogers was asked if Path of Exile 2 could also make the jump. Sadly, it sounds like the ball might be in Nintendo’s court.

“I might be slightly out of date with this, but the issue that we've had with Switch is that for live service, there are some technical issues with the platform as a deployment target that I believe Nintendo has said they want to improve, and should they do so, then we could do that.”

“It's really more of a platform issue than a desire issue from our point of view, but there are certain technical elements that I probably can't talk about that make it difficult as a challenge.”

“I believe the plan is to resolve them; then that would mean that we could potentially be able to do that. But yeah, it's not something we've got in development right now.”

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That’s bad news for Nintendo players, but the game is already playable on Steam Deck - and is only getting more improvements despite already earning the “Steam Deck Verified” badge from Valve.

“One of the big reasons we've been doing CPU optimization a lot was to make sure the Steam Deck can be okay,” Rogers explained, noting that the team is continuing to work on the GPU and FSR upscaling ahead of 1.0.

“There are a few tweaks we need to make to improve that, and there's currently some reason why we can't do FSR 4.1, like the newest upscalers on Steam Deck right now - there's something that Valve needs to fix for that to happen.”

Acknowledging that Act 5 is “not as optimized as the other acts are” for Valve’s handheld, Rogers said “the frame rate is fine from a CPU side” and that that was the “hardest part” of optimizing for the platform.

“Steam Deck effectively now works as our lowest target [for optimization], so that means that effectively if your PC is faster than a Steam Deck, then you should be good to play the game”.

… But Mac is coming, and Path of Exile Mobile isn’t dead yet

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

I spoke with Rogers at the start of this year, and he assured me that while the Mac version of Path of Exile 2 is coming, it’s being worked on by a small team.

Ahead of the full 1.0 launch, he provided an update. “Yes, [the Mac port] is still happening. We did say it was gonna be on Mac at the start, and it still will be.”

“The Mac I personally have is the M1 Pro, so I said to the team, ‘it has to run on one of those’, so that’s the baseline”.

Path of Exile Mobile was announced in 2019, but as Grinding Gear Games split to develop two games, it realized that developing a third would prove too much.

“At some point we realized that it's hard enough to develop two games at the same time, let alone three,” Rogers jokes. “And we just realized that it was crazy to actually try to go from a one-game studio to a three-game studio in one go, and Path of Exile Mobile was not getting the attention that it deserved.”

“We haven't gotten rid of all the stuff we made, and we made like a whole campaign for it, actually, there was quite a lot going on. But it wasn’t good enough because it hadn’t had enough attention yet,” he admits.

“The engine [Grinding Gear Games’ own in-house engine] was working on those platforms, and we still have all the code, and with the Mac support that we’ve added, we’ve got better support for iOS.”

Technically, you can run Path of Exile 2 on a mobile phone right now - it just runs like dog s*** because the assets need to be made smaller. So the engine is perfectly capable of running on mobile.”

“It's definitely not deleted,” he reiterates.

PS5 of Exile

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

So, what about PS5 and Xbox? Well, Rogers gave us insight into those, too. “The performance in 1.0 is better than before because CPU improvements are good for any platform, especially consoles,” he revealed.

“The other one is memory; we had some memory issues on consoles before, and we've also done some asset compression to make the game quite a lot smaller on consoles. So it was like 140GB, and now it's like 80GB.”

“Overall, it should be performing quite a lot better on the consoles as well. On the PS5 Pro in particular, what you'll get basically is just high resolution, and the game will just run nicer.”

“We always target 60 [frames-per-second]. I hate 30, so therefore there's no quality mode or anything like that. It's just 60 FPS is the minimum for me.”

For more from my discussion with Jonathan Rogers, be sure to check out his comments on how Diablo affects the ARPG genre, and why Diablo II fans in particular should check out Path of Exile 2.