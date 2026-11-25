If you're shopping for Philips Hue lights this Black Friday, you'll notice there are two main types: the classic Philips Hue series, in their distinctive black and purple boxes, and Hue Essential, which are packaged in light blue. So what's the difference, and which should you choose?

Philips Hue Essential bulbs are a more affordable version of the company's standard smart lights, and they perform incredibly well considering they're less than half the price. There are a few limitations, though. For example, Philips Hue Essential bulbs offer a maximum brightness of 806 lumens, whereas standard Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs range from 800 to 1,600 lumens.

In most other respects, the two are very similar, and considering the huge difference in price, I'd recommend the Hue Essential series in most situations. Comparing the two side-by-side, there are only a couple of differences to be aware of.

US deals

Philips Hue Essential A19 Bulbs (4-Pack): was $69.99 now $39.88 at Amazon If you want to expand your Philips Hue setup into more rooms without taking out a second mortgage, this is the Black Friday deal for you. Philips Hue Essential bulbs are excellent, work with all other Huge devices, and with this offer they're less than $11 each.

UK deals

Responsiveness

To see how the two would compare, I set up a pair of lamps – one with a Philips Hue Essential bulb, and the other with an 800-lumen Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulb. I added them to the same room in the Philips Hue app, which would enable me to control them simultaneously, and directly compare and contrast their output.

During most of the tests I ran, it was difficult to spot any difference between the two. Both were equally responsive, and produced colors that were identical to my naked eye when I switched between scenes. According to Signify (the company behind the Philips Hue brand), Essential bulbs use different color-matching technology to regular Hue lights; but personally, I had a hard time telling the difference.

Having said that, I did notice a dark band at the top of the Essential bulb, which wasn't present on the premium bulb. This was most apparent with purple and blue light. Note that it isn't something you'll notice if you're using the bulb in a ceiling light or table lamp, and is unlikely to be a deal-breaker unless you're exceptionally picky.

Brightness

The two were equally bright (as expected), although if I'd used a higher-output White & Color Ambiance bulb, then it would have been appreciably brighter.

However, there's one important difference that you should be aware of, particularly if you're looking for smart bulbs that will produce a natural-looking sunrise and sunset to help you wake up feeling refreshed, or to create subtle ambient lighting in your living room.

With both bulbs dialled down to their dimmest setting, the Hue Essential bulb was much brighter than the more expensive White & Color Ambiance model, as you can see in the photo below. That's because the Hue Essential bulb can only be dimmed to 2% of its maximum brightness, whereas the regular bulb can drop to just 0.2%.

The standard Philips Hue bulb (right) can be dimmed lower than the Hue Essential version (Image credit: Future)

Color temperature

I also found that the Essential bulb tended to show a slightly warmer cast, due to its narrower white light spectrum (2,200–6,500K compared to 1,000-20,00K for a regular Hue bulb). Depending on your preferred light temperature, the difference could be apparent if you use the two different types of bulbs in close proximity,

I wouldn't mix and match regular Hue and Hue Essential bulbs within the same room. However, they're an excellent option for those wanting to setup a Philips Hue system but have previously been intimidated by the price. They're also great if you're looking to extend your existing system to more rooms in your home, without splashing too much cash.

Price

The Philips Hue Essential range is designed to be an accessible entry point into the world of smart lighting, with the bulbs coming in at a much cheaper price than standard Philips Hue ones.

One Philips Hue Essential bulb (either screw or bayonet) costs $24.99 / £19.99 (about AU$40) at full price. If you want several, you can save money by opting for a multipack. A twin-pack costs $44.99 / £32.99 (about AU$70), and a four-pack comes in at $59.99 / £49.99 (about AU$90).

During Black Friday, those prices drop substantially, and you can get Hue Essential bulbs for around $10 / £11 each if you buy them in a multipack.

For comparison, a twin-pack of regular 800-lumen Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulbs costs $98.99 / £84.99 / AU$149.25, and a four-pack is $185.99 / £169.99 / AU$290.50. That's the starting price for a maximum brightness of 800 lumens; brighter bulbs cost even more.

These bulbs also get price cuts for Black Friday, and during the sale period you can expect to pay around $25 / £30 each when you pick up a multi-pack.

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK