I'm a big fan of Philips Hue smart lights, so I was pleased to see a huge selection of bulbs and lamps in this week's Amazon Prime Day sale — until I looked at the actual discounts and realized almost every product has been much cheaper before. Thankfully, there's one exception: a four-pack of Philips Hue Essential bulbs, down to $44.97 (was $59.99).
• Browse the full Amazon Prime Day sale
The Philips Hue Essential series launched as an affordable entry to the world of smart lighting, and these standard white and color bulbs are extremely impressive, even at full price. I pitted one against a full-price Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulb, and the only real difference was that the Essential bulb can't dim as low. In terms of brightness and color reproduction, the two are pretty much even.
With this Prime Day deal, each Hue Essential bulb costs just over $11, which is incredible value for any smart light. Whether you're new to Hue or just looking for an affordable way to extend your existing setup, these are a steal.
Today's best Philips Hue deal
At just over $11 per bulb, these Philips Hue Essential smart lights are a steal for Prime Day. They're almost as good as premium Philips Hue light bulbs, but for a fraction of the price, and I highly recommend them.
This is only a modest discount, but still great value, knocking these excellent bulbs down to under £11 each. Amazon cheekily bumped the price up to £64 last week, but don't be fooled by that; they're usually closer to £45.
More Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks & Echo from $18
- Amazon Haul: viral gadgets, tech & appliances from $1.36
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & AirTags from $28
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $69.99
- Headphones: 50% off Beats, Bose & Samsung
- Laptops: Apple, HP & Dell from $199
- Mattresses: Sealy, Serta & more from $89
- Smartwatches: up to 36% off Garmin & Apple
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $49
More Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: up to £800 off Microsoft & Asus
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
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Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.
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