I'm a big fan of Philips Hue smart lights, so I was pleased to see a huge selection of bulbs and lamps in this week's Amazon Prime Day sale — until I looked at the actual discounts and realized almost every product has been much cheaper before. Thankfully, there's one exception: a four-pack of Philips Hue Essential bulbs, down to $44.97 (was $59.99).

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The Philips Hue Essential series launched as an affordable entry to the world of smart lighting, and these standard white and color bulbs are extremely impressive, even at full price. I pitted one against a full-price Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance bulb, and the only real difference was that the Essential bulb can't dim as low. In terms of brightness and color reproduction, the two are pretty much even.

With this Prime Day deal, each Hue Essential bulb costs just over $11, which is incredible value for any smart light. Whether you're new to Hue or just looking for an affordable way to extend your existing setup, these are a steal.

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