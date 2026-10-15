Google Home is adding local Matter support for Philips Hue lights

It should mean faster response times and offline access

There are other improvements in the latest app update as well

There's a new upgrade rolling out for Google Home and Philips Hue lights that might not sound all that significant at first, but will actually make a notable difference to functionality — and I'm keen to get it installed on my own system as soon as possible.

The upgrade in question is local Matter support. And as per a Google (via 9to5Google) report, it means there should be faster response times if you're controlling your Philips Hue lights via the Google Home app. It should also mean the connection works even if your internet goes down, as long as the local network is still operational.

Even better, the update should be applied smoothly and seamlessly in the background, so you don't even need to repair your lights. Just look out for an update to Google Home appearing in the Android or iOS app store.

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While the Philips Hue app offers more in the way of features, I like controlling my Hue lights through the Google Home app, because all my other smart stuff is in there too — so faster responses and offline support are very welcome.

More upgrades and fixes

The Google Home Speaker (Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

There are a bunch of other minor improvements coming to Google Home as well, including updates for the Gemini for Home early access program. Conversations will now end more naturally, Google says, and weather temperature units will be more consistent.

Gemini is also getting better at understanding when "stop" actually means stop — as in, you're trying to stop media playback or an alarm, rather than just bringing a conversation to a close. Plus, requests for "relaxing music" or similar will now open up a proper media player app, rather than switching to ambient sounds (like rain or white noise).

The Google Home app gets a few tweaks in terms of drag-and-drop stability and more prominent smoke and CO alarm messages, while third-party controls for lights, plugs, and switches have been revamped. Various camera fixes have been added too.

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With Matter more generally, Matter hubs should be more responsive and more reliable via Google Home. All in all, it seems the platform is finally starting to find its feet again, after several months of frustrating bugs and user complaints.

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