Adding a VPN to your Apple TV box seriously upgrades your binge-watching. You can take it anywhere and keep stress-free access to the shows you're watching at home.

Many Apple TV VPNs are on sale for Black Friday, but having tested more than 20 this year, only a few are worth your money.

Surfshark

Surfshark is one of the easiest VPNs to set up on TVs, offers strong streaming performance, and brings a full security suite for your other devices on a One plan.

I've used Surfshark for streaming across Android, Apple, and Windows devices and I've rarely encountered a problem with any streaming service. My only slight gripe is some inconsistent performance when streaming live events such as sports.

At $2.29 per month, a Surfshark One plan not only brings this streaming performance, but also adds Antivirus, Scam Protection, and Dark Web Monitoring for your other devices for when you're not streaming.

Lowest price this year Surfshark: Get Surfshark One for its lowest price this year

Surfshark's Black Friday VPN deal means you can get its One plan for the lowest we've seen in 2026. That's $2.29 per month over two years, which drops the price from $75.33 to $61.83. Unlike the Starter, a Surfshark One plan includes Antivirus, Scam Protection, and dark web monitoring – all handy tools for maximising your online safety.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is both one of the most secure streaming VPNs you can choose and my top pick for beginners.

Its interface offers almost no chance for confusion, showing just the selected location and connection button at launch, Once connected, I've regularly found it to be among the few VPNs able to comfortably handle 4K streaming for the entire duration of a film, perfect if you're after a movie night while traveling.

ExpressVPN is also cheaper than NordVPN right now. It starts from $2.79 per month, and its Basic plan gives you access to some of its other tools such as ExpressAI and ExpressMailGuard. This is more than most VPNs offer on their cheapest plans, and is a great introduction to some of its tools beyond the VPN.

Black Friday deal ExpressVPN: FREE secure AI and tracker blocker + 4 months extra

Was: $97.72 ($3.49/month)

Now: $78.12 ($2.79/month) ExpressVPN's Black Friday sale adds extra value to its cheapest plan with additions of a privacy-first AI and tracker blocking. Previously $3.49 per month, the Basic plan is now cheaper than NordVPN for price but has those extras and includes an added month of protection. Unsure? Make use of its 30-day money-back guarantee to try for yourself, risk-free.

PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN is the cheapest streaming VPN I'll ever recommend and, despite its low price, its Apple TV experience is surprisingly good.

Its app is similarly laid out to ExpressVPN's, making it a solid choice for beginners, and, while it's not as reliable an unblocker as ExpressVPN or Surfshark, it's very good for $1.11 per month. It unblocks the likes of Netflix and Prime Video, and it's shown to work with several local services to.

At $30 for two years of protection, it's far cheaper than any other streaming VPN for Black Friday. Only FastestVPN's lifetime deal is cheaper, but I recommend choosing PrivadoVPN for superior performance.

Only $30! PrivadoVPN: Two years of protection for $30



This PrivadoVPN deal started as a Black Friday VPN deal in 2024, and they've not raised the price since. Put simply, you won't find a VPN that performs better for $30 or less. It's supremely quick, works admirably with streaming services, and still has apps for every platform. Perfect for security on a budget.

To see all the other deals still available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, check out our dedicated Black Friday VPN deals guide.