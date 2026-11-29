It’s seriously fast and great value, so consider the Crucial P510 if you need an affordable PCIe 5.0 upgrade
This drive costs $319.25 on Newegg right now and delivers 10,000 MB/s sequential reads - it’s a great boost for gamers and creatives
Storage speed can make a huge difference if you’re a content creator, designer, or gamer who regularly shifts large files around. Get the right drive, and your data will zoom around in a flash - but get the decision wrong, and you’ll end up waiting while your system lags.
That’s why we recommend the Crucial P510. The drive combines a mammoth 2TB capacity with huge speeds thanks to its PCIe 5.0 design.
It’s a great upgrade option for anyone who wants storage for a high-performance desktop, and right now it costs $319.25 on Newegg. That makes it one of the most affordable high-end PCIe 5.0 SSDs on the market.
The Crucial P510 2TB SSD is no longer on sale, but a great alternative is the KingSpec M.2 2280 2TB PCIe Gen 4x4 is currently just $229 at Newegg — almost a $70 discount from the usual price of $299.99.
Save $70 on this 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD featuring read/write speeds up to 4,800/3,700 MB/s and built-in thermal control. It’s compatible with both PCs and the PS5, and comes backed by a 3-year warranty.
Today’s best Crucial P510 2TB SSD deal
The Crucial P510 2TB currently costs $319.25 on Newegg. That makes it one of the more competitively priced PCIe 5.0 drives on the market and an attractive option from one of the world’s largest storage manufacturers.
Why we recommend the Crucial P510
The P510’s TLC NAND delivers stunning sequential read speeds of up to 10,000MB/s and pairs them with 8,700MB/s write speeds. That’s loads more bandwidth than you’d get from many PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and it means that the P510 is a more versatile high-end option that opens up some useful options in a range of tasks.
Video editors can move large files and project assets around much faster, and game developers and 3D artists can benefit from working with larger libraries and datasets. It’ll speed up transfer speeds for photographers working with high-resolution images, and it’ll accelerate any application that regularly reads and writes large amounts of data.
The Crucial’s 2TB capacity gives you plenty of space for projects and games. Because the P510 in this offer doesn’t come with a heatsink, its M.2 2280 design is easy to slot into compatible desktops and laptops.
Alternatives worth considering
For around $349.99, think about the Samsung 9100 Pro - it delivers read speeds up to 14,700MB/s and write speeds up to 13,400MB/s, although its sustained write performance is weaker in some situations. So while it’s pricier than the Crucial, it’s often a bit faster too.
And if you’re really craving speed, the SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 reaches 14,900MB/s read and 14,000MB/s write, also for $349.99.
Price and historical value
At $319.25, the P510 is competitively priced - you’ll save just over $30 when compared to rivals. This isn’t a record-low deal for the P510, but it’s a great value option if you want PCIe 5.0 speed and aren’t fussed about chasing records.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy it if… You want fast, high-capacity storage from a big brand for working with large files.
❌ Skip it if… You use your PC for gaming or browsing. You don’t need the speed on offer here - a good PCIe 4.0 SSD will do the job for a lower price.
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Mike has worked as a technology journalist for more than a decade and has written for most of the UK’s big technology titles alongside numerous global outlets. He loves PCs, laptops and any new hardware, and covers everything from the latest business trends to high-end gaming gear.
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