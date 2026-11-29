Storage speed can make a huge difference if you’re a content creator, designer, or gamer who regularly shifts large files around. Get the right drive, and your data will zoom around in a flash - but get the decision wrong, and you’ll end up waiting while your system lags.

That’s why we recommend the Crucial P510. The drive combines a mammoth 2TB capacity with huge speeds thanks to its PCIe 5.0 design.

It’s a great upgrade option for anyone who wants storage for a high-performance desktop, and right now it costs $319.25 on Newegg. That makes it one of the most affordable high-end PCIe 5.0 SSDs on the market.

Today’s best Crucial P510 2TB SSD deal

Black Friday Save 3% Crucial P510 2TB: was $327.65 now $319.25 at Newegg The Crucial P510 2TB currently costs $319.25 on Newegg. That makes it one of the more competitively priced PCIe 5.0 drives on the market and an attractive option from one of the world’s largest storage manufacturers.

Why we recommend the Crucial P510

The P510’s TLC NAND delivers stunning sequential read speeds of up to 10,000MB/s and pairs them with 8,700MB/s write speeds. That’s loads more bandwidth than you’d get from many PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and it means that the P510 is a more versatile high-end option that opens up some useful options in a range of tasks.

Video editors can move large files and project assets around much faster, and game developers and 3D artists can benefit from working with larger libraries and datasets. It’ll speed up transfer speeds for photographers working with high-resolution images, and it’ll accelerate any application that regularly reads and writes large amounts of data.

The Crucial’s 2TB capacity gives you plenty of space for projects and games. Because the P510 in this offer doesn’t come with a heatsink, its M.2 2280 design is easy to slot into compatible desktops and laptops.

Alternatives worth considering

For around $349.99, think about the Samsung 9100 Pro - it delivers read speeds up to 14,700MB/s and write speeds up to 13,400MB/s, although its sustained write performance is weaker in some situations. So while it’s pricier than the Crucial, it’s often a bit faster too.

And if you’re really craving speed, the SanDisk Optimus GX Pro 8100 reaches 14,900MB/s read and 14,000MB/s write, also for $349.99.

Price and historical value

At $319.25, the P510 is competitively priced - you’ll save just over $30 when compared to rivals. This isn’t a record-low deal for the P510, but it’s a great value option if you want PCIe 5.0 speed and aren’t fussed about chasing records.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… You want fast, high-capacity storage from a big brand for working with large files.

❌ Skip it if… You use your PC for gaming or browsing. You don’t need the speed on offer here - a good PCIe 4.0 SSD will do the job for a lower price.