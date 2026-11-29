Find out how to watch Arsenal vs Man City from anywhere in the world as the Gunners seek to secure a statement victory that would move them nine points ahead of their long-time rivals at the Premier League summit.

After back-to-back draws with Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal will be determined to get back to winning ways at the Emirates. To do so, the reigning champions need to start converting their opportunities. At St. James’ Park, the Gunners struggled for second-half fluency, and after 18 games in all competitions, no player has scored more than Martin Ødegaard's five goals. Mikel Arteta will want a more ruthless display against City and will likely recall Kai Havertz to the starting XI despite Viktor Gyökeres' fine strike against Dortmund.

Having started the season strongly with seven consecutive league wins, Man City have found it tough going of late. After three defeats on the bounce, they failed to beat Fulham for the first time in 20 attempts and needed a late Rayan Cherki strike to avoid a Champions League defeat by Napoli. Now without a clean sheet in 10 games, Enzo Maresca's side needs an improved defensive performance and better service for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian cut a frustrated figure in midweek, managing just 14 touches as he drew a blank for the second consecutive game.

Can I watch Arsenal vs Man City for free?

Unfortunately not — there are no dedicated free streams we can find for Arsenal vs Man City.

US residents, though, can watch the game on USA Network, which is available via OTT streamers such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, both of which come with free-trial periods.

Away from home on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend Proton VPN.

Use a VPN to watch Arsenal vs Man City live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Proton VPN – it does everything and comes with up to 75% off.

Exclusive deal ⚡ Black Friday: Proton VPN – Just $2.49/month! Don't miss Arsenal vs Man City! Watch from anywhere with Proton VPN and enjoy fast speeds, top-notch security and a 30-day money-back guarantee. 🔥 Save up to 75%

🌍 Unlock USA Network abroad

💰 Just $2.49/month Get the Black Friday deal and never miss a minute of the Premier League!

Your Quick Guide to stream Arsenal vs Man City with a VPN:

🔒 Visit Proton VPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for Proton VPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to US – Open the Proton VPN app and select a US server. ▶️ Head to Fubo – Visit the website or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy Arsenal vs Man City.

🇺🇸 How to watch Arsenal vs Man City in the US

Arsenal vs Man City will be broadcast on the USA Network.

To access USA Network you can use a variety of cord-cutting options; Fubo, Hulu + Live TV (all which carry free trials) and Sling TV (cheapest monthly option) all carry the channel.

Outside the US for this EPL clash? Use Proton VPN to unlock your stream of Arsenal vs Man City.

🇬🇧 How to watch Arsenal vs Man City in the UK

Sky Sports will show Arsenal vs Man City in the UK on their Main Event channel.

Packages cost £35 per month for new customers, or £22 per month if you already have a Sky TV contract. The Sky Go app lets you watch on your laptop, mobile or tablet.

Fans can also tune in using a NOW Sports Membership, with 24-hour passes costing £14.99.

Abroad today? Explore Proton VPN (75% off) as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Arsenal vs Man City in Canada

Fubo are the broadcaster of Arsenal vs Man City in Canada.

Prices start from CA$31.49 per month for Fubo's flexible Sports Monthly package. Although the best option right now is the Quarterly Package, with it costing just CA$27.99 CA$14.99 for each of the first three months.

You can also watch Fubo's content if you have a selected DAZN subscription in Canada.

Not in Canada? Use Proton VPN to unlock your Fubo or DAZN subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Arsenal vs Man City in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Arsenal vs Man City live on Stan Sport.

Kick-off is at 3:30am AEDT on Monday, 30 November.

Stan Sport subscriptions start at AU$24.99 per month, which includes the base plan (from AU$4.99 for a limited time) with the sport add-on (AU$20).

Outside Oz? Use Proton VPN to log in to your Stan Sport account from anywhere in the world.

Arsenal vs Man City: Q+A

What time does Arsenal vs Man City kick-off? Arsenal vs Man City will kick-off at 4.30pm GMT / 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT on Sunday, 29 November. That translates to 3:30am AEDT on Monday, 30 November in Australia.

What is the Arsenal vs Man City head-to-head? Arsenal and Man City have met 217 times previously, with the Gunners winning 102 to City's 67. There have been 48 draws. The last fixture in the Premier League ended in a 2-1 win for Man City back in April. However, Arsenal did secure a 3-0 win in the Community Shield final in August.

Read more from TechRadar