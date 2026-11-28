Find out how to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes for free from anywhere in the world as Brazil takes on Argentina in the biggest match in South American football, the Copa Libertadores Final 2026 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Palmeiras have revenge on their mind. A Verdão (the Big Green) lost the 1968 final to Estudiantes and, despite winning the most prestigious club prize in the continent three times since the, the Brazilians have never forgotten losing the decider 2-0 after both sides had won their respective home legs. The teams have never met in the intervening 58 years.

Already confirmed as runners-up in Série A with a game to go, Abel Ferreira's side will rely on top scorer José Manuel López to do the damage after 24 goals in all competitions this term. After beating Fluminense on a semi-final penalty shootout, the 2025 runners-up's nerve has already been tested. Ferreira has won 11 trophies since arriving in 2020.

Estudiantes' 1968 was the start of a hat-trick of Copas Libertadores titles in which Los Pincharratas (the Rat Stabbers) lived up to their nickname as one of the most notoriously violent teams in history. Think pins strapped to wrists to be dug into opposition stomachs and provocation. Juan Ramón Verón, the father of current president Juan Sebastián – himself an ex-Man Utd midfielder – was a rose in a team of thorns.

The Argentines have focused on the Copa Libertadores after struggling to back up their domestic triumph in the 2025 Clausura and Alexander Medina's side have been typically obdurate all tournament. Experienced Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera was the semi-final hero, keeping back-to-back clean sheets against Brazilian champions Flamengo, before saving three penalties in the ensuring shootout.

Brazilian sides have won the past seven finals, including Palmeiras themselves in 2020 and 2021 – can Estudiantes battle their way to the upset?

Can I watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes for free?

Palmeiras vs Estudiantes will be shown for free online and on TV in the respective countries involved in the fixture, plus the UK.

🇬🇧 UK: Canal GOAT

🇧🇷 Brazil: Globoplay, CazeTV

🇦🇷 Argentina: Mitelefe

Away from home on vacation or business? You'll need a VPN to watch your regular stream as if you're back home — we recommend Surfshark.

Use a VPN to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes live streams from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. One of our favorites is Surfshark – it does everything and comes with up to 71% off.

Your Quick Guide to stream Palmeiras vs Estudiantes with a VPN:

🔒 Visit Surfshark – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for Surfshark – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇬🇧 Connect to UK – Open the Surfshark app and select a UK server. ▶️ Head to Canal GOAT – Visit the YouTube page or open the app. ⚽️ Start streaming! – Enjoy Palmeiras vs Estudiantes.

🇺🇸 How to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes in the US

Palmeiras vs Estudiantes will be broadcast on beIN Sports in the US.

You can access beIN Sports with a beIN Sports Connect subscription, which costs $5.99/month or $59.99/year.

You can also access beIN Sports via OTT streamer Fubo, which comes with a free trial.

Outside the US? Use Surfshark to unlock your stream of Palmeiras vs Estudiantes.

🇬🇧 How to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes in the UK

Canal GOAT will show Palmeiras vs Estudiates in the UK for free.

To watch the Copa Libertadores Final 2026 without cost, you just need to go to the outlet's linked YouTube channel above.

Abroad today? Explore Surfshark as set out above, which will help you access your accounts from anywhere.

🇨🇦 How to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes in Canada

beIN Sports are the broadcaster of Palmeiras vs Estudiantes in Canada.

You can access beIN Sports with a beIN Sports Connect subscription, which costs CA$7.99/month or CA$79.99/year.

It is also available via a number of cable operators.

Not in Canada? Use Surfshark to unlock your beIN Sports subscription from anywhere.

🇦🇺 How to watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes in Australia

In Australia, you can watch Palmeiras vs Estudiantes live on beIN Sports Connect.

Kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Sunday, 29 November.

Right now you can get a 7-day free trial, with pricing beginning at AU$16.99/month or AU$169.99/year.

Outside Oz? Use Surfshark to log in to your beIN Sports account from anywhere in the world.

Palmeiras vs Estudiantes: Q+A

What time does Palmeiras vs Estudiantes kick-off? Palmeiras vs Estudiantes will kick-off at 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday, 28 November. That translates to 7am AEDT on Sunday, 29 November in Australia.

What is the Palmeiras vs Estudiantes head-to-head? Palmeiras and Estudiantes have met just three times previously, with A Verdão winning one to Los Pincharratas' two. All three matches came in the 1968 Copa Libertadores Final, with the sides winning their respective home legs, before Estudiantes won the decider at a neutral venue 2-0.

Can I stream Palmeiras vs Estudiantes for free with a VPN? Yes, as we alluded to above Canal GOAT in the UK, Globoplay and CazeTV in Brazil, and Mitelefe in Argentina are showing the match for free. Surfshark (71% off right now) can help you unblock these free streams if you're abroad today.

Read more from TechRadar