Hunting for a great discount on a powerful device this Black Friday weekend? We might have the deal for you.

If you want to run local AI models without a giant PC weighing down your desk and churning out loads of fan noise, the GMKtec EVO-X3 should be on your shopping list - because it’s one of the most capable small systems on the market.

Despite its disarming dimensions, this tiny rig packs an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with sixteen Zen 5 cores, Radeon 8060S graphics, and a dedicated 50-TOPS NPU.

More importantly, the system comes with 128GB of fast LPDDR5X memory, giving you plenty of headroom to experiment with larger, more complex AI systems without relying on the cloud.

As well as sidestepping reliance on potentially expensive cloud systems, running AI models locally gives you greater control over privacy and the models you run.

Today’s best GMKtec EVO-X3 deal – US

Black Friday GMKtec EVO-X3: was $3,949.99 now $3,949.99 at Amazon Amazon currently lists the GMKtec EVO-X3 with 128GB of memory and a 2TB SSD for $3,949.99. Before buying, we’d also recommend checking out GMKtec’s own US store. At the time of writing, the same configuration is listed at $3,799.99 in the Black Friday sale - so you could save a little cash.

Today’s best GMKtec EVO-X3 deal – UK

Black Friday Save £183 GMKtec EVO-X3: was £3,212 now £3,029 at gmktec.uk GMKtec’s UK store lists the 128GB/2TB version of this machine for £3,029.99, reduced from £3,212. The Black Friday page also advertises an additional £100 discount if you use the code “BLACK FRIDAY 100” at checkout.

Why we recommend the GMKtec EVO-X3

The whopping 128GB memory allocation is a huge advantage in this machine. Unlike many conventional mini PCs, the EVO-X3 uses unified memory shared between the processor and the graphics core, with up to 96GB available for GPU-based workloads.

That’s particularly interesting for anyone who wants to run substantial language models, image-generation tools, and other local AI applications.

The Radeon 8060S also makes this PC a capable option for creative applications and gaming, while OCuLink lets you connect an external graphics card if you want even more graphical grunt.

Two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots support up to 16TB of internal storage, and connectivity includes Wi-Fi 7, USB4 and 2.5Gb Ethernet.

When we reviewed the EVO-X3, our reviewer praised the system’s superb CPU, graphics, and local AI performance - and, crucially, its effective cooling.

However, the review also noted the bundled software, which was impressive but immature, and the system’s limited connectivity - faster Ethernet would have been nicer.

The memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded, so you’re committed to 128GB from the outset.

Alternatives

You don’t necessarily need to spend thousands to get capable AI hardware. The GEEKOM A9 Max is a considerably cheaper option that deploys AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 or HX 470 processors with 32GB RAM and a 2TB SSD.

UK: GEEKOM A9 Max with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 at Amazon

US: GEEKOM A9 Max with Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 at Amazon

For an even cheaper US alternative, there’s the TOPCtec TA1 , which uses the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Neither of those PCs offers the EVO-X3’s enormous 128GB unified memory allocation, but both are more affordable choices for everyday productivity and AI experimentation.

And if you really want to go all-out with your AI experimentation, GMKtec's EVO-X5 Pro is an exceptionally powerful alternative.

The system upgrades to AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 processor and deploys 192GB of unified LPDDR5X memory, Radeon 8065S graphics, and a 55-TOPS NPU. You also get three M.2 SSD slots supporting up to 24TB of storage, dual 10Gb Ethernet and next-generation USB4 V2 connectivity.

It's a serious step up from the EVO-X3, particularly if you're working with larger AI models or demanding professional workloads. The US version costs $6,799 for a machine with 192GB of memory and a 2TB SSD, and the UK model costs £5,299 before VAT.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… You want to tackle local AI development and need lots of memory to run larger models.

❌ Skip it if… You’re on the hunt for an everyday productivity system and want to experiment with modest AI tools - the X3 will just be overkill.