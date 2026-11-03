The Minisforum AI X1 Pro-470 mini PC is unquestionably one of the top desktops you can get right now. This stylish AI workstation took full advantage of the technology throughout our testing.

It's a genuinely impressive machine. And currently, the barebones model is down to $727 (was $909) at Best Buy. That's cheaper than Amazon, where it's priced at $759. For most users looking for this level of power, the AI X1 Pro-470 is a standout.

• Best for: power-user professionals, creators, home lab builders, and anyone working on local AI workloads - we found it well-suited to those looking for a powerful, upgradable mini PC.

• Why we like it: This mini PC impressed us during review, where it scored 4.5 stars. It features a 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 with Radeon 890M graphics, room for up to 128GB of DDR5 memory and three M.2 SSDs, an OCuLink port for an external GPU, two USB4 ports, dual 2.5G Ethernet, and a premium full-metal build.

What you need to know: This is the barebones model, so you'll need to install your own memory and storage (the machine is expandable). For a specced-out 32GB/1TB config, it's $1327 at both Best Buy and Amazon.

Today's best mini PC deal

Save $182 Minisforum AI X1 Pro-470 mini PC: was $909 now $727 at Best Buy A bare-bones mini PC with a 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor boosting to 5.2GHz and Radeon 890M integrated graphics. It has two DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 128GB, three M.2 SSD slots, an OCuLink port, two USB4 ports, DisplayPort 2.0, and dual 2.5G Ethernet. It ships without memory, storage, or an operating system.

Why we recommend it

In our Minisforum AI X1 Pro-470 review, we gave it 4.5 stars, praising its premium full-metal build, strong AI performance, and the OCuLink port and three M.2 slots that make it so expandable. He tested a fully configured model with a single 32GB memory stick and found that the single-channel setup held back GPU performance, so install two matching modules for the best results. The barebone version on sale here uses the same hardware, letting you choose your own memory and storage.

For more top-performing machines, we've tested all the best mini PCs.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is $220, or 24%, off, and it’s cheaper than the $759 the barebone model cost when we reviewed it. Keep in mind that DDR5 SO-DIMM memory and SSDs are expensive right now, so adding 32GB of RAM and a 1TB drive can add several hundred dollars to the total. It’s a great buy if you already own compatible parts, but less compelling if you need to buy everything new. Still, as noted above, the 32TB RAM / 1TB SSD model is selling for $1,327 at Best Buy and Amazon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Minisforum AI X1 Pro-470 barebones if...

You want a powerful, stylish AI mini PC that packs enough power for localized AI, office and creative work, and mid-weight gaming, or you plan to add a desktop graphics card through the OCuLink port.

❌ Skip the Minisforum AI X1 Pro-470 barebones if...

You want a ready-to-use mini PC out of the box, as you'll need to upgrade the memory, storage, and operating system.