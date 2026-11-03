Dell makes some of our favorite laptops, and the company's 15.6-inch touchscreen model offers a useful combination of performance, screen space, and connectivity.

For Black Friday, it's on sale for $650 (was $1000) at Best Buy. That's a 35% saving on a laptop with a 2K resolution touchscreen and Core i7 processor. And we'd definitely recommend it.

• Best for: Remote and hybrid workers who need a dependable Windows laptop for spreadsheets, video meetings, browser-based applications, and everyday office tasks.

• What we like: Dell's business laptop range has also proved reliable in our tests - for general work, it's well-specced. However, the real highlight is the lifted hinge that angles the keyboard slightly when opened. It's a small design detail, but one that could improve typing. The enlarged keyboard gives you more room to tap away, and the separate numeric keypad will be handy for anyone who regularly enters figures into spreadsheets or accounting software.

Why we recommend it

There's a lot we like about this business-oriented laptop. Under the hood, Intel's 10-core Core i7-1355U processor offers enough performance for everyday use. The processor can boost to 5GHz when additional performance is needed. Dell's ComfortView software helps reduce blue light emissions, which will make working long hours more comfortable.

Price context & historical value

The $350 reduction represents a massive 35% discount and at $649.99, you're getting a touchscreen Windows laptop with a capable processor and a reasonable amount of memory and storage for everyday business use. This is the cheapest we've seen this particular model on sale, and coming from Dell it's a great deal.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy Dell's 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop if...

You want a well-equipped Dell laptop for home office duties, general productivity, and occasional travel. The combination of a large display and physical number pad makes it particularly suitable for administrative work.

❌ Skip Dell's 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop if...

You need a lightweight machine for frequent commuting, a brighter display for working outdoors, or dedicated graphics for demanding creative applications and modern games. A more portable laptop or one with a powerful GPU would be a better fit.