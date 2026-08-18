If you need a good Windows laptop for work, college or general home use, Dell's 15.6" 2K Touchscreen Laptop is currently $600 (was $1100) at Best Buy.

Designed to comfortably handle everyday tasks, its 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U has 10 cores and can boost to 5GHz, backed by 16GB of DDR5-4400 memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen gives you a large working area, and a dedicated numeric keypad makes it particularly useful for spreadsheets, accounts and other business or college work involving lots of numbers.

Why we recommend it

The combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD gives this Dell a well-balanced specification for everyday use.

Alongside Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth, there are USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2 and USB-A 2.0 ports, HDMI 1.4, an SD card reader and a headphone jack. The full-size keyboard and numeric keypad also make it a sensible choice for business and college work.

At 4.28 pounds, it's reasonably portable for a full-size 15.6-inch laptop, although this is more of an everyday workhorse than an ultraportable.

Price context & historical value

Best Buy has slashed the price of this Dell laptop from $1,099.99 to $599.99, saving you $500, a substantial cut on a laptop with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

At its $1,099.99 regular price, several of the compromises would be harder to overlook, particularly the basic integrated graphics, 220-nit display and lack of a backlit keyboard. At $599.99, it's a good all-rounder for someone primarily interested in productivity and everyday computing tasks.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop if...

You want a full-size laptop for business, studying, home working or everyday computing. The Core i7 processor provides plenty of performance for office applications, web browsing, video calls and other everyday workloads.

The touchscreen adds another way to navigate Windows, and the separate numeric keypad is useful if you spend much of your day working with spreadsheets or figures. Its 15.6-inch screen also provides considerably more workspace than smaller 13-inch and 14-inch laptops.

❌ Skip the Dell 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop if...

You need serious graphics performance. This model relies on Intel UHD integrated graphics, so it isn't designed for demanding gaming, 3D rendering or GPU-heavy creative workloads.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The main compromise is that this isn't a laptop for demanding graphics-heavy creative work. Intel UHD integrated graphics are fine for everyday productivity and media, but you'll want a dedicated GPU for more intensive visual workloads.

The 220-nit display is also relatively modest in brightness, particularly if you plan to work outdoors or in brightly lit rooms. There's no backlit keyboard either, which is worth bearing in mind if you regularly work after dark.