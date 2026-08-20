The HP OmniBook X Flip 16 gives you considerably more flexibility than a conventional laptop. Its 16-inch touchscreen can be folded all the way back for tablet use or positioned at different angles for presentations, streaming and creative work. In its 60th Anniversary Sale, the HP OmniBook X Flip 16 is now $750 (was $1200) at Best Buy.

That's a massive $450 saving, equivalent to 37.5% off the regular price. You get plenty of performance for the money too. The Core Ultra 7 256V is paired with 16GB of fast LPDDR5X memory, a spacious 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and Intel Arc 140V graphics.

Why we recommend it

The Core Ultra 7 256V is a modern Series 2 processor with a 47 TOPS NPU. Intel's Arc 140V integrated graphics add considerably more graphical capability than you'd get from a basic productivity laptop.

It also features a large 2K touchscreen that makes the OmniBook useful for everything from everyday office work and streaming to photo editing and lighter creative workloads.

Thunderbolt 4 provides a 40Gbps connection for high-speed storage, docks and external displays, and HDMI 2.1 and the additional USB-C port make it easier to build a desktop setup around the laptop.

For more top picks, see our guide to the best business laptops we've tested.

Price context & historical value

At $749.99, you're saving exactly $450 against Best Buy's regular $1,199.99 price. That's a hefty 37.5% reduction as part of the retailer's 60th Anniversary sale. This is the cheapest price we've found for a new HP OmniBook X Flip 16 with this specification, so definitely recommended if you've had your eye on it for a while.

The specification is particularly attractive as you're getting a recent Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of memory, 1TB of storage, Arc graphics and a large convertible touchscreen for below $750.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the HP OmniBook X Flip 16 if...

You want a big-screen laptop that can handle work during the day and transform into a more convenient machine for entertainment afterwards. The combination of a 16-inch touchscreen and 360-degree hinge gives you considerably more flexibility than a standard clamshell laptop.

The Core Ultra 7 256V and Arc 140V graphics provide plenty of everyday performance, and the 1TB SSD will be enough storage for most people's key needs.

❌ Skip the HP OmniBook X Flip 16 if...

Portability is your priority. At more than four pounds, this isn't the 2-in-1 I'd choose if I wanted something to carry around all day or regularly use as a handheld tablet.

The 16GB of LPDDR5X memory is another consideration for particularly demanding workloads. It's sufficient for most tasks, but buyers tackling heavy video editing or other memory-intensive work may prefer 32GB.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The OmniBook X Flip 16 is a large convertible, and at 4.15 pounds, it's considerably less convenient to hold in tablet mode than a smaller 13- or 14-inch 2-in-1. The flip design is better suited to occasional tablet use, presentations and watching video than carrying around for extended periods.

As mentioned before, the other limitation is the 16GB of LPDDR5X memory. That's plenty for everyday productivity, multitasking and many creative jobs, but it isn't upgradable, which is worth bearing in mind.