Dell's XPS range has long focused on combining premium design with portability, and this 2026 model continues that approach. The Dell XPS 13 packs plenty into a remarkably slim aluminum chassis.

• Best for: Professionals, remote workers, and students who want an exceptionally light premium Windows laptop with a high-resolution touchscreen for working on the move.

• The deal: The Dell XPS 13 (2026) is now $800 (was $1000) at Best Buy.

• Why it matters: At just 2.2lb and 0.5 inches thick, the XPS 13 is exceptionally portable, while its Core 5 320 (Wildcat Lake) processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 512GB SSD provide plenty of power and storage for everyday productivity.

Today's best Dell XPS 13 (2026) laptop deal

Why we recommend it

It's powered by a six-core Intel Core 5 320 capable of boosting to 4.6GHz, accompanied by integrated Intel graphics and an NPU rated at up to 16 TOPS. You also get 16GB of LPDDR5X-7467 memory and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

In his three-and-a-half-star review, our expert Christian said: "Positioned as a rival to Apple's new budget-friendly MacBook Neo, the Dell XPS 13 returns for 2026 with an all-new design and lower price point. It's a bold move, and while Dell doesn't quite stick the landing, the end result is still a solid choice of laptop for anyone who prefers Windows over macOS."

Price context & historical value

At $799.99, Best Buy is taking $200 off its previous $999.99 price. That's a terrific reduction on the current 2026 model, especially given the combination of high-resolution touchscreen, premium aluminum construction, and low weight. It was priced at $899 at launch.

For more shopping options, take a look at our roundup of the Best Dell Laptops, the Best Business Laptops, and the Best Laptops.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop if...

You're looking for a laptop with portability and high display quality. It will be particularly appealing for working while traveling, commuting, or regularly moving between locations.

❌ Skip the Samsung T9 Portable SSD if...

You need lots of physical connectivity or expect to upgrade the memory later. The 16GB of RAM isn't expandable, and the laptop has only two USB-C ports, so a hub or dock could quickly become necessary.