You can definitely tell that Black Friday season is upon us, as big discounts on brand-new tech are popping up almost every day now. The latest early deal I've spotted is this record-low price for the Google Pixel Watch 5 at Amazon, which brings the latest version of the popular wearable down to $299.99.

Outside of a smaller $50 discount at the start of October, this is only the second time the Pixel Watch 5 has been on sale since its launch in August. And I don't expect it will get any cheaper than this over the next couple of months — even with Black Friday technically still over three weeks away.

The offer I've picked out here is for the standard 41mm model with Wi-Fi support only. However, the larger 45mm version and the watches with LTE support are also discounted by $100 right now at Amazon.

So, if you prefer a bigger screen or want your watch to be able to receive messages and alerts while away from your phone, you can choose between those options as well. For most, though, the standard 41mm version does everything you need in terms of health tracking, fitness tracking, and phone connectivity — and it's excellent value for money.

Google Pixel Watch 5 — record-low price

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now.

We called the Google Pixel Watch 5 "the best Android watch yet" in our four-star review.

While it does feel like a clear iterative upgrade over the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 4, it's definitely a top choice for anyone picking up a wearable for the first time. It focuses on excelling in the key areas that matter, including reliability and accuracy in metric tracking, offering a comfortable fit and attractive design, and adding advanced features for those who need them, like Breathing Emergency Detection and Insulin Resistance Trends.

The updated Google Health app puts a lot of emphasis on AI, so your mileage may vary on how much you appreciate some of the more advanced health and fitness features that rely on your data, but this is a very capable smartwatch for Android users — now at an even better price.