With memory prices showing no signs of creeping back down to sensible numbers, I've been keeping our eyes peeled for any discounts I can find on RAM - and in general, it's Corsair's Vengeance line that's consistently delivered good reductions on DDR5.

For example, the Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 kit is down to $490 (was $638) at Newegg when you use code BNWF89. If you’re building a new Intel gaming PC and want fast DDR5 that also looks the part, the Vengeance RGB kit gives you both. It's my personal pick for aesthetic Intel builds.

• Best for: gamers and PC builders putting together a new Intel system who want fast memory with customizable RGB lighting.

• Why we like it: 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, ten individually addressable RGB LEDs per module controlled through Corsair’s iCUE software, one-click XMP 3.0 setup, and a limited lifetime warranty.

Save $148 Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000: was $637.99 now $489.99 at Newegg A two-module 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6000 desktop memory kit (model CMH32GX5M2E6000C36) rated at CL36 (36-44-44-96) and 1.35V, with Intel XMP 3.0 support. Each module has a black aluminum heat spreader with ten individually addressable RGB LEDs, controlled through iCUE, and the kit is covered by a limited lifetime warranty. For the full discount, use code BNWF89

Why We Recommend It

Corsair’s Vengeance RGB line is one of the most popular choices for builders who want their memory to match the rest of their lit-up rig, and its iCUE software makes syncing the lighting with Corsair fans and coolers simple. We haven’t reviewed this specific kit, so this pick rests on Corsair’s reputation and the kit’s specs. Its XMP 3.0 profile is designed for Intel 600 and 700 series motherboards, so Intel builders get its full 6000MT/s speed with a single BIOS setting.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is $128 off the $637.99 list price, or $148 off with the code, around 23% in total. That makes it $70 cheaper than the non-RGB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL30 kit we covered recently, though that kit has tighter timings and an AMD EXPO profile. Memory prices are still far higher than a year ago, so this is a good deal by today’s standards, not a long-term low.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 32GB if... you’re building an Intel system and want fast DDR5 with one-click XMP setup or you want customizable RGB lighting that syncs through iCUE.

❌ Skip the Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 32GB if... you’re building an AMD Ryzen system, since this kit lists only an Intel XMP profile and no AMD EXPO or you want the tighter CL30 timings of faster kits.