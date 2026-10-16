The Corsair Vengeance line of RAM remains one of the best desktop memory kits we've ever tested. Amid sky-high RAM prices, we've been tracking discounts on the range built for both performance and eye-catching aesthetics.

If you're building or upgrading a modern Intel or AMD rig with a generous pool of fast, reliable memory, Corsair's Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5-6000 CL36 kit has dropped to $510 (was $546) at Best Buy. In contrast, both Newegg and Corsair have the Intel-only model at this price.

32GB is a comfortable amount of headroom for gaming, multitasking, and most content creation work, and the CL36 timings at 6000MT/s strike a reasonable balance between speed and price for DDR5.

Save $36 Corsair Vengence 32GB DDR5-6000 RAM kit: was $545.99 now $509.99 at Best Buy Two 16GB DDR5 modules running at up to 6000MT/s with CL36-44-44-96 timings and AMD Expo and Intel XMP 3.0 support for one-click overclocking. Each module features ten individually addressable RGB LEDs across a panoramic light bar, controllable through Corsair's iCUE software, along with onboard voltage regulation for more stable overclocking.

Why we recommend it

Vengeance RGB is one of Corsair's most established DDR5 lines, and this kit hits a sensible middle ground: fast enough to make a real difference in gaming and multitasking, priced well below Corsair's flagship overclocked kits, and backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

AMD Expo and Intel XMP 3.0 support means getting to the rated 6000MT/s speed is a one-click process in most BIOS menus rather than manual tuning, and the onboard voltage regulation Corsair includes is aimed at making that overclock more stable out of the box.

At 45mm, the heat spreaders should clear most tower air coolers without issues, which isn't always guaranteed with RGB memory.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB kit if...

You're building or upgrading an AMD or Intel DDR5 rig and want 32GB as a comfortable baseline.

❌ Skip the Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB kit if...

You don't want to install iCUE software to control the lighting, or you're chasing the tightest possible latency at this speed.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is the best price I can find on Corsair's CMH32GX5M2E6000Z36 SKU - this is the one that supports both Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD Expo. For comparison, the Intel-only model is also available for $510 from Newegg and direct from Corsair.

What to know before you buy

CL36 timings are respectable but not the tightest available at DDR5-6000; kits with CL30 timings offer lower latency at a similar or sometimes higher price if that matters more to you than budget. As with any high-speed memory kit, it's worth checking your motherboard's QVL list to confirm compatibility before buying, since not every board handles 6000MT/s DDR5 equally well.