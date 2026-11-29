Even though the day itself is over, there's still a huge helping of Black Friday laptop deals out there giving you great prices right now. For example, you can still get your hands on the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x at Best Buy for $499.99 (was $849.99), and in the UK, you can get the Dell XPS 13 Laptop at Dell for £1,249 (was £1,743.25). Both of these are substantial savings, given the way prices have risen for laptops and components this year.

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US

Bringing you the best deals from both the US and the UK, I've tracked down all of the best bargains left over from Black Friday, no matter what your budget may be.

For example, if you're based in the US, check out the Asus Chromebook CM15 at Amazon US for $249.99 (was $325.99), an impressive $76 discount that makes this efficient laptop even better value. Huge discounts abound at the top of the market as well: anyone looking for a substantial reduction on a premium gaming laptop should consider the MSI Stealth A18 Ai+ at Amazon US for $2,899 (was $3,499.99).

There's a colossal range of UK laptop deals as well. If you want absolutely breath-taking value, take a look at the Lenovo Chromebook 14M8911, which is at Amazon UK for £159.99 (was £349.99) and is a great machine for productivity or uni work. And while MacBooks have undergone price rises this year, the great deals we're seeing on them help make up for this — for example, you can get the brand new Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch (M6) at Amazon UK for £1,829.97 (was £1,999).

There will almost certainly be further reductions of some of these models and some brand new deals launching when Cyber Monday arrives. So I'll be back to update you about the latest offers as they arrive.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best laptop deals in the US

Lenovo Chromebook m 14-inch: was $289.99 now $245.99 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 164GB The Lenovo Chromebook m 14-inch is a solid option for any laptop lover this Black Friday, powered by MediaTek's Kompanio 540 8-core processor, alongside 8GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS storage. It's convenient for use on the go, with no frills or complicated features to set up. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Chromebook CM15: was $325.99 now $249.99 at Amazon Display: 15.6-inch

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB Enjoy the speed and reliability of ChromeOS, with the Asus Chromebook CM15, still 23% off on Amazon as we progress toward Cyber Monday. It's a great option for anyone looking to utilize built-in Google apps such as Gemini, YouTube, and Gmail, and while it's not the most powerful Chromebook on the market, it's a solid performer at a great price. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Spin 314: was $499.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor: Intel Core i3-N305

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB A laptop isn't always required for work, and that's exactly why you should have your eyes on the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 this Black Friday. With a Gorilla Glass touch matte display, 8GB of RAM, WiFi 6E, and a 1080p webcam, you're all set for productive tasks with this laptop. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15.3-inch: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance, as you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some of the more advanced features of a Windows machine, and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components, and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This is one of the cheapest laptops I've ever seen that's powered by the speedy and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. This chip offers excellent performance for the price, as well as amazing battery life of up to 41 hours. There's 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage to round out the build, making it a capable and excellent value-for-money laptop for college or everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $849.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB As Cyber Monday nears, this modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs still has a big discount. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts all-day battery life, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. I think the storage is a little stingy at 256GB, but if you can manage with that, and make use of cloud storage if you need more, this is an impressive laptop for the price. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus 514: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Display: 14-inch

Processor: Intel Core i3-1315U

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB Take advantage of Google's Gemini AI with this Acer Chromebook Plus 514 laptop, where you can enjoy a fast-running laptop using ChromeOS. It's powered by an Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, covering most key needs for productivity. As a 'Chromebook Plus' device, this laptop has beefier specs than regular Chromebooks, for better performance and more future-proofing. It comes with Wi-Fi 7, which is a nice bonus, as Chromebooks often use the older Wi-Fi tech. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch (A18 Pro): was $699 now $599 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB The MacBook Neo packs a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life. And while we swore blind there wouldn't be any further Black Friday discounts on this one, we were wrong: it's been slashed a further $50, bringing its total discount to $599 — just $10 from its lowest, pre-Apple-price-hike cost! Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,249.99 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This powerful, versatile HP OmniBook X Flip delivers impressive performance for the price, with a modern, efficient AMD Ryzen AI 5 processor for excellent 21-hour battery life, 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 512GB SSD. It will comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more — and you can flip it around to become a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Book6: was $1,449.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB One of Samsung's latest premium laptops has had a decent $600 price cut at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 16-inch IPS LED screen with smooth and responsive 120Hz support with this Galaxy Book6. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life of up to 24 hours, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Cyborg 15.6: was $1,299 now $943 at Walmart Graphics card: RTX 5050

Processor: Intel Core i5-13420H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It's tough to find a good, cheap gaming laptop these days — really tough, in fact. This MSI Cyborg at Walmart is a rare example of a sub-$1,000 machine that's actually pretty capable. With a Core i5 and RTX 5050, it's good enough to tackle a wide range of games, as long as you keep your performance expectations in check. The RTX 5050 is capable of playing the latest games, but you'll likely have to tweak your graphics settings down a little on the most intensive titles. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M5): was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon Display: 13.6 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M5) is the newest version of Apple's powerful and popular laptop. While not a substantial upgrade over the last-generation M4 model, there is a solid performance bump, thanks to the improved and more efficient M5 chip. The biggest gain, though, is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage as standard, making it ideal for creative, productivity and business tasks. And while it's still not the lowest price it's every been, it's still a solid deal on a great laptop, saving you $250 in return. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M5): was $1,499 now $1,199 at Amazon Display: 15 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the 13-inch MacBook Air, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get — and this is the lowest this M5 model has been since Apple increased all of its prices. Our MacBook Air review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, even if it's only an incremental improvement over the M4 version. And this huge $300 off only sweetens the deal. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-inch (M6): was $1,999 now $1,749 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M6

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Given it only hit the market early November, it's surprising we're already getting this hefty $200 discount on the MacBook Pro M6. It may not a giant leap forward compared to its M5 predecessor but it offers even more hefty performance and an epic battery life. So it's the perfect step up from the MacBook Airs above if you're wanting to crush creative tasks on the go, it's still a great choice. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S: was $2,199.99 now $1,979.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9-275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB For a no-compromise option, I'd recommend this Acer Predator Helios, which is currently on sale at Best Buy. The savings aren't huge (and it was slightly cheaper for Labor Day), but considering you get an RTX 5070 Ti, Ultra 9, 32GB of RAM, and a high-end OLED display, I think the price is right. You'll have no issues with playing any of the latest titles on this machine — and everything will look fantastic thanks to the OLED display. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 16.3-inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was $3,399 now $3,249 at Amazon Display: 16.3 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB This brand-new MacBook Pro comes with Apple's gorgeous PROLED touchscreen. It's packing the same chipset and power as previous M5 Pro MacBook Pros, but the PROLED screen is the real attraction here. Not only is it Apple's first touch-sensitive screen but that dual-layer OLED display can max out at a peak brightness of 2000 nits. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Stealth A18 Ai+: was $3,499.99 now $2,899 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5080

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 365

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB If you're looking for a high-end monster of a gaming laptop that'll handle any game with ease, then this $600 saving on the MSI Stealth A18 Ai+ could make that dream more affordable. With an extremely powerful RTX 5080 GPU and AMD Ryzen AI 9 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and large 2TB SSD, this is an incredible performer that will keep on going for years and years. The large 18-inch screen with 2560 × 1600 and 240Hz refresh rate makes games look and feel great while playing. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best laptop deals in the UK

Lenovo Chromebook 14M8911: was £349.99 now £159.99 at Amazon Display - 14inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB The Lenovo 14M8911 was one of the most affordable Chromebooks available on Amazon during its Black Friday sale and this is likely to remain true into Cyber Monday, with a 54% discount slashing its price. It has enough for any user to get basic daily tasks done, with 4GB of RAM, an 8-core MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor, a 64GB SSD, and Wi-Fi 7 compatibility. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus: was £399 now £279 at EE Tech & Gaming Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB This version of the Asus Chromebook Plus offers a solid amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core 3 processor, boosting performance, boot times, and load times. There's also a standard 256GB of storage for the price, and battery life is solid at up to 12 hours on a single charge. At a little under £300, it's a smart buy for school or college, or just as a home laptop for light use and everyday tasks. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-8H: was £399.99 now £279.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Acer Chromebook 315 CB315-8H is a great tool to help you get your daily online tasks done, with enough power to handle multitasking, attend work meetings, and browse the web. It's all thanks to the Mediatek Kompanio 540 processor and its power efficiency, alongside 8GB of RAM. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Vivobook 14: was £599 now £299 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB If you want a good value Windows laptop, then this configuration of the Asus Vivobook 14 is a strong buy. It features an Intel Core 3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to ensure good performance for general use, although I would have liked to see more storage for the price. Still, it's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514: was £419 now £354.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core i3-1315U

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Turn your laptop into a tablet on the fly with the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514. It's a convertible laptop with a WUXGA touchscreen display, which makes it ideal for quick work tasks on the go that don't require your keyboard. The Intel Core i3-1315U processor is great for everyday tasks, thanks to its 6 cores and 8 threads. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Vivobook S16: was £799 now £399 at Currys Display - 16 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB This is a great price for a relatively modern laptop that comes with a well-performing and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. On top of that, you get 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and incredible battery life of up to 30 hours. It offers good value for money overall if you need a solid all-around machine and want Windows 11, rather than Chrome OS. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 Gen 10: was £599.99 now £399 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3 N355

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Do you ever find that sometimes you don't want to use your laptop, and would find a tablet more convenient? That's where the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 Gen 10 comes into play. You can fold this laptop and utilize it as a tablet, and tackle your online duties fast, thanks to its 8GB of RAM and an 8-core Intel Core 3 N355 processor. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Neo: was £799 now £749 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: A18 Pro

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB The MacBook Neo got a price bump earlier this year which made Apple's budget laptop less easy to recommend, and while this £50 discount isn't the biggest in the world, it goes some way to fixing that. So I would make sure you get yours before the end of Cyber Monday. The Neo comes with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and up to 16 hours of battery life — that 512GB is a nice bump from the 256GB found in the base model. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (M5): was £1,299 now £1,149 at Amazon Display: 13 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This isn't the cheapest the MacBook Air M5 has been but it's absolutely the lowest price we've seen since Apple raised its prices in June. And for this low price you get that impressively speedy chipset, 16GB RAM and plenty of power for working and creating on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 15-Inch (M5): was £1,499 now £1,299 at Amazon Display: 15 inches

Processor: Apple M5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The 15-inch Air M5's extra screen size and 500-nit liquid retina display make it great for watching movies and displaying your artwork on. But that's not the only thing its extra inches bring you: Apple has also crammed two more cores into its GPU, bringing it up to a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, which is a lot of power for this reduced price. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Nitro V16: was £1,699.99 now £1,399.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Acer Nitro V16 is a great mid-range gaming laptop, and the RTX 5070 hits a sweet spot for performance versus value. You'll be able to play any modern game, and with a bit of tweaking and help from DLSS upscaling you'll be very pleased with the results. Again, though, the 512GB SSD could fill up quickly. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was £1,743.25 now £1,249 at dell.com Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon X1E 80 100

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favourite laptops here at TechRadar, and this powerful model, with a 12-core chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, has had a big £494 price cut for Black Friday. If you're after a powerful thin and light laptop, then this is a good choice, though I'm hoping we also see some cheaper XPS 13 models in the Cyber Monday sales as well. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch (M6): was £1,999 now £1,829.97 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M6

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB The MacBook Pro M6 is a substantial step up from the MacBook Air M5. Not only does it include that beefier M6 — which starts from a 15-core CPU and 16-core GPU — but it also starts with more RAM and a more expansive SSD, plus a seriously capacious 22-hour battery life. And even though it only hit the market earlier this month, it's got a whacking great £169 discount here. Read more Read less ▼

HP Omen Max: was £2,298.99 now £2,149.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5070 Ti

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB If you have the budget and want a gaming experience no handheld, or games console, can match, then this HP Omen Max deal is worth considering, and the £149 price cut takes the sting out of the asking price a bit. The 5070 Ti GPU will handle any game, alongside an excellent AMD Ryzen CPU, and 32GB of RAM is very welcome these days as well. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2-Inch PROLED (M5 Pro): was £2,899 now £2,653.97 at Amazon Display: 14.2 inches

Processor: Apple M5 Pro

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 1TB This is would be a substantial discount at any time. But when you factor in that this is a brand-new release, gives you Apple's stunningly bright and vibrant 2000-nit OLED touchscreen, and packs in that powerful M5 Pro chip and 24GB RAM, this is a seriously good price for this portable powerhouse. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Predator Helios 18 AI: was £3,299.99 now £2,799.99 at Amazon Graphics card: RTX 5080

Processor: Intel Core 9 275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB If you want a super-powerful gaming laptop featuring Nvidia's high-end RTX 5080 GPU, then you're going to have to be prepared to spend a lot of money. Thankfully, there are still deals like this one live ahead of Cyber Monday, which knocks £500 off the price of the Acer Predator Helios 18 AI. Sure, it's still expensive, but you're getting cutting-edge tech including an Intel Core 9 275HX CPU and 32GB of DDR5 RAM that'll handle any modern game with ease. You certainly won't need to upgrade any time soon. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Raider 18 Max HX: was £4,999 now £4,699 at Currys Graphics card: RTX 5090

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus

RAM: 64GB

Storage: 2TB Nvidia's flagship laptop GPU, the incredibly powerful RTX 5090, is very hard to find these days (in both desktop and laptop configurations), so the fact that Currys has the mighty MSI Raider 18 Max HX in stock and with a £300 discount is pretty remarkable. I mean, it's still and incredibly expensive gaming laptop, but if you want the very best performance (it also features a powerful Intel CPU and 64GB of RAM) in a gaming laptop, and have a big budget, then this could be the dream deal for you. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the US

More Black Friday deals in the UK