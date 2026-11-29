Before I turned 18, I had only visited one country outside of my homeland. Since then, I have traveled to more than a dozen different countries, covering four different continents. In that time, I have captured photos and videos on disposable cameras, compact cameras, DSLRs, smartphones, and, of course, my own personal image-making device, my brain.

With this media, I have created photo albums, photo books, travel journals, and scrapbooks. Whenever my family or I want a trip down memory lane, we pull these out and remind one another of the memories we’ve created. But more recently, I’ve been using a digital solution to capture and organize my trips, and it’s called Polarsteps.

Polarsteps is a free travel app that has been used by more than 22 million travelers. That’s a huge user base that has enjoyed the innovative and easy-to-use features that form the backbone of the app. How good is it? This year, it was named one of the Apple App Store's top three travel apps.

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The Polarsteps app lets you plan a trip and track it automatically as you experience it. Having previously traveled to China, Eastern Europe, Spain, France, America, and New Zealand, I really would have loved an app like this.

Plan, track, and record

With Polarsteps, you can plan your trip as easily as you can track it. You can add destinations, accommodation details, transport information, and must-see locations. Setting up your itinerary is quick and easy, and there are also built-in recommendations for places to visit and things to do, so you can really plan every element of your trip.

(Image credit: Future / Paul Hatton)

If you’d like some help planning your trips, then Polarsteps includes an AI itinerary planner that creates a personalized adventure based on your past trips or current goals. This feature takes a lot of creativity and fun out of the process, so I'll be manually planning my trips for a long time to come.

Polarsteps isn’t just a planning tool, though. The app really comes into its own once you have embarked on your journey. With it, you can add photos, videos, and stories to each part of your journey. You can also view your latest travel stats and top spots and accurately track your route on a beautiful digital world map.

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Relive your memories with reels

Whenever I go on a trip, I’m busy capturing short videos of each experience with the intention to collate them all into an engaging video story. Unfortunately, I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve never actually gotten around to putting it together. Life gets in the way, and I start planning my next trip rather than focusing on reliving the last one.

(Image credit: Future / Paul Hatton)

The Polarsteps app removes all the stress and hassle out of video creation by providing easy-to-use tools that, with the press of a button, transform trips into memorable videos that can be instantly shared on socials. No more getting caught up in the busyness of life because these videos can be created when you’re waiting at the airport for your return flight.

All of your memories are also kept securely by Polarsteps so you can relive them yourself at any time. So, if you forget which hotel you stayed at or which beach you’d like to visit again, Polarsteps has your back and can remind you in an instant.

Experience your trip with loved ones

As amazing as it is to share travel experiences with friends and family, the reality is that you can’t always take along the people you want. With the Polarsteps app, you can have the next best thing, which is your friends and family following along through what you post on the app.

(Image credit: Future / Paul Hatton)

As they journey with you, so to speak, they can see where you are, what you’ve been up to, and where you’re heading next. This helps keep them connected to what you’re up to and also gives them additional peace of mind, knowing that your trip is progressing smoothly and as planned.

It’s one thing for your loved ones to be able to digitally share memories with you at the time they occur, but it’s also great to get together and share stories of your adventures. With the Polarsteps app, this is easier than you might think because it’s possible to turn your trip into a physical and attractive travel book with just a few simple clicks.

Begin capturing your adventures

Polarsteps is available as both a free app and with an affordable subscription. The free version is pretty rich in features and functionality, but if you’d like 3D maps, step stats, more map styles, and money off printable travel books, then you’ll need to subscribe to Polarsteps Plus. Either way, the Polarsteps experience is ad-free, so you’re guaranteed an enjoyable and disturbance-free user experience.

I think it's time to plan a new trip, isn't it?

Download Polarsteps on iOS and Android.

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