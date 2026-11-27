The future of online shopping might start with nine mini margherita pizzas. In a UK first a Papa John's AI agent paid for an order straight from a customer’s bank account, without a debit or credit card being involved at all.

The customer placing the order told the AI about the occasion and their dietary requirements. The agent suggested what to buy, the group confirmed the order, and the AI handled the payment.

The purchase was part of a trial involving Lloyds Bank and payments company TrueLayer in the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority sandbox. The agent could request a payment within limits set for each transaction and for the month, without being given the customer’s banking password.

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What makes this more interesting than just a chatbot that can recommend pizza toppings is the way the payment was made. If the same approach catches on elsewhere, you could tell an AI what you need, approve what it picks, and leave it to handle checkout.

What’s interesting is that the customer stays in control. You set a spending limit with your bank that the agent can't go over for each merchant, and approve payments in your banking app. As more people start letting AI assistants shop for them, TrueLayer thinks paying by bank is a better fit than using traditional cards.

Talking to The Guardian, TrueLayer chief executive, Francesco Simoneschi said, “This is possibly the last Black Friday as we know it”. He added: “At the moment plenty of us are already using AI to write up the shopping list. I think next year the agent will buy gifts on our behalf. Agents will do shopping on our behalf, will manage our finances, and will help us understand and compare complex products.

"This idea that they can really help us to sort out a lot of different aspects of our lives is a little bit like having an assistant available to millions of consumers out there.”

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AI agents everywhere

With Meta Muse having just launched in the UK, and OpenAI’s dots coming soon, it’s hard to get away from the trend towards AI agents. However, there’s currently a lot of discussion about the dangers of letting AI agents take on responsibilities, especially financial ones, with reports of them going rogue within bank accounts, and one in seven Brits fearing AI agents could land them in legal troubles.

Nine pizzas are an easy first test; the harder question is how much freedom people will give an AI when it’s spending their money. I can see the appeal of letting it handle checkout after I’ve approved the order, but giving it a monthly budget and letting it decide what to buy is a much bigger step.

“Today it’s pizza. Tomorrow it’s everything else,” Simoneschi added — and given the current AI agent trend, I think he’s right.

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