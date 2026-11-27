Gaming laptops with dedicated Nvidia graphics chips can be eye-wateringly expensive, but that’s not the case with the Asus V16 - because this Black Friday deal at Best Buy has dropped the price from $1,249.99 to $649.99.

That’s a huge price drop, and it makes the V16 a particularly tempting deal for anyone looking for a notebook that can tackle the latest esports games without spending silly amounts of cash.

Today’s best Asus V16 laptop deal

Why we recommend the ASUS V16

The Nvidia RTX 3050 may be an older, entry-level graphics core, but it’s still a dedicated chip that serves up useful acceleration for esports gaming and modest single-player titles. It’s also a useful chip for creative applications, photo editing, and video work.

The laptop’s 16-inch display has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 100% sRGB coverage, so it’s well-suited for games, too - that refresh rate in particular will keep things feeling snappy even during frantic moments.

The biggest compromise here? The fact that the laptop only includes 8GB of memory. That will hinder performance out of the box, although two memory slots on the inside means that you can upgrade when you notice the machine getting a bit sluggish.

When we reviewed the Asus V16 we awarded the notebook four stars, praising its lightweight design, tactile keyboard, immersive large display, and impressive build quality.

Our reviewer noted that the laptop can generate some keyboard heat and that the screen can look a little washed out. Also bear in mind that we reviewed a higher-spec model with an RTX 4050 graphics core and 16GB of memory.

Price context and historical value

Best Buy’s displayed comparable value shows a mighty $600 saving on this machine - which means you’re getting a 48% discount on its previous price. That’s a substantial Black Friday discount and makes this laptop one of the most affordable anywhere with dedicated Nvidia graphics.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy it if… you want an affordable laptop for playing esports titles and modest single-player games without breaking the bank - and you’re happy to upgrade the memory yourself

❌ Skip it if… you want high-end graphics performance, a Core i7 processor, or no memory upgrading hassle