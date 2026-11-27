Black Friday soundbar deals: savings on Sonos, Sony and more – from cheap bars to Dolby Atmos systems
Big savings on a huge range of soundbars
Black Friday is here and there are plenty of fantastic discounts available on soundbars from some of the biggest names in the market, including Sonos, JBL, Samsung and tons more. Sonos' deals are likely still the most popular, with the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for $339 (was $499) at Amazon US, while in the UK you can get the Sonos Beam Gen 2 for £339 (was £449) at Amazon UK.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the US
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals in the UK
You don't have to spend big to get an impactful TV sound upgrade either. If you're looking for awesome, super-cheap soundbars, the Sony HT-S200F for $99.99 at Best Buy (was $119) is the top deal for US buyers, or for UK bargain hunters the Panasonic SC-HTB100 for £73.69 at Amazon (was £79.99) is a fantastic option.
There's also full-bodies Dolby Atmos soundars and surround setups in our list, so have a quick browse below, or read further down for more info on each one!
US Quick Deals
- Sony HT-S100F: was
$119.99now $99.99 at Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was
$249.99now $139.99 at Amazon
- ULTIMEA 5.1ch Soundbar System: was
$169.99now $135.99 at Amazon
- Sonos Ray soundbar: was
$219now $169 at Amazon
- Sonos Beam Gen 2: was
$499now $339 at Amazon
- Bose Smart Soundbar: was
$549now $369 at Amazon
- Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6: was
$699.99now $499.99 at Amazon
- Marshall Heston 60: was
$699.99now $499.99 at B&H Photo & Video
- Samsung HW-Q800H: was
$1097.99now $697.99 at Amazon
- Klipsch Flexus Core 300: was
$1199now $688.11 at Amazon
- Sonos Arc Ultra: was
$1099now $849 at Amazon
- Marshall Heston 120: was
$1299.99now $999.99 at Best Buy
- JBL Bar 1300XM2: was
$1699.95now $1199.95 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Panasonic SC-HTB100: was
£79.99now £73.69 at Amazon
- Majority Bowfell Halo Atmos: was
£136.81now £115.95 at Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus: was
£249.99now £136.99 at Amazon
- Sony HT-S2000 soundbar: was
£399now £269 at Amazon
- Sonos Beam Gen 2: was
£449now £339 at Amazon
- Bose Smart Soundbar: was
£499.95now £329 at Amazon
- JBL Bar 800 Mk2: was
£799.99now £649 at Amazon
- LG Sound Suite H7: was
£899now £719.1 at Currys
- Sonos Arc Ultra: was
£999now £799 at Amazon
Today's best soundbar deals in the US
We said the Sony HT-S100F "blew our socks off", because this small soundbar delivers big audio. It has Sony's clever S-Force Front Surround, which delivers a surprisingly good spatial sound field, and it has multiple sound modes and excellent dialog clarity.
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At full price we gave Amazon's soundbar four out of five stars; with 44% off for Black Friday it's a steal. The Fire TV Soundbar Plus is a wireless 3.1-channel soundbar with a built-in subwoofer, and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. You can also expand it to be the center of a very impressive 5.1 system. It's easy to set up and use, and at this price it's exceptionally good value.
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This is an astonishingly low price for a 5.1 Dolby Atmos speaker system. At this price you don't get wireless surround speakers — these ones are wired — but you do get 410W of peak power, a 5.25-inch wireless subwoofer, HDMI eARC and Bluetooth. All that for less than $140.
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In our Sonos Ray review we said that it's "a major sound upgrade compared to the built-in speakers of just about any TV". And you can expand it with surround speakers or a subwoofer for even more oomph — but the important thing is the big, powerful, dynamic built-in sound.
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In our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review we said that it "is a great upgrade compared to the original, coming with Dolby Atmos support, HDMI eARC compatibility, and a refreshed design." It's brilliant for small spaces and is surprisingly powerful for its size. And because it sounds great in all ways, especially for its size.
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You know from the Bose logo that it's going to sound great, and with $30 off the sticker price it's a great buy too. In addition to delivering impressive Dolby Atmos performance, this soundbar also has Personal Surround Sound: connect a pair of Bose Ultra Open Earbuds and they become your very own surround speakers. That's smart.
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When we reviewed the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 6, we loved its wall-shaking wireless subwoofer, easy setup and useful features. The price felt a little high, however, so this Black Friday deal is very welcome: it takes the price from nearly $700 to just under $450.
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We raved about the Marshall Heston 60 in our review: it delivers "punchy, clear, and cinematic audio that stimulates the senses" with tight bass and clear dialog. It's "one of the strongest small soundbars on the market". And it has the iconic Marshall look, if you're into that.
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Samsung's Dolby Atmos soundbar and sub are the best mid-range soundbar setup you can buy. In our HW-Q800H review we gave it the full five stars, praising its "deep, room-swallowing bass, phenomenal dialogue clarity, and expansive Dolby Atmos effects." If it's five stars at its recommended retail price, this Black Friday deal ups that to six stars out of five.
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It's discounted by how much? Cancel your plans and get to Amazon before this exceptional deal on a truly five-star soundbar sells out. We loved the Flexus Core 300, and in our review we said that "it provides an incredible listening experience" and "It’s about as feature-packed a soundbar you can buy, with Dirac Live room correction, DTS:X support, HDMI passthrough, and Wi-Fi streaming for music."
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In our Sonos Arc Ultra review we said that the Arc Ultra is a seriously impressive soundbar with powerful bass, superb sound and excellent Atmos positioning. This is a substantial saving on a substantial Sonos soundbar — and you can expand it with Sonos surrounds or a sub easily.
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The design of the JBL Bar 1300XM2 is inspired: you can detach the left and right ends of the soundbar to widen your surround sound. It's "a mighty Atmos machine," we said in our review: it's "an extremely powerful soundbar system that delivers astonishing Dolby Atmos effects, rumbling bass, and ultra-clear dialogue."
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As you've probably guessed, the Marshall Heston 120 is a much more powerful version of the audio legend's soundbar. It's stunning in every respect—it "absolutely rocks", according to our review—with enormous bass, top-drawer musicality and good looks too. This one goes to eleven.
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Today's best soundbar deals in the UK
If you have a small TV and a small budget, look no further than Panasonic's super-cheap slimline soundbar. At just over seventy quid, this is an excellent deal and in our Panasonic SC-HTB100 review we said it was a quick and easy upgrade that would offer a tidy improvement on most TVs' built-in speakers. We've seen it cheaper on Amazon, but it's from a 3rd party seller we're unfamiliar with.
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If you're looking for a surround setup but don't want to spend very much money (or don't have very much space), this deal brings the price of Majority's ultra-affordable surround system down even further. This is an amazingly low price for a 5.1 surround system with two surround speakers, a central soundbar and a subwoofer, and it even has Dolby Atmos.
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You get a surprisingly good spec for not much money with this Amazon soundbar: at full price we gave it four out of five stars, and at this price it's a steal. It's a wireless 3.1-channel soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and it can be expanded to a very impressive 5.1 system. It's incredibly easy to set up and use, and the low price reflects the fact that Amazon has concentrated on sound rather than lots of features you might never use.
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Sony's slim 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar is another winner for the megabrand. In our review we said it was a serious Sonos Beam alternative that punches way beyond its size, and this Black Friday soundbar deal makes it an even better buy. Sony sound, DTS:X and Dolby Atmos for under £270? That sounds pretty good to us.
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You know the deal with Sonos: great sound, great expandability and usually, a whopping great price tag to match. This deal takes a huge chunk off the Beam 2's usual list price, and as we said in our review it's "the perfect soundbar for smaller spaces" — especially if you're serious about sound.
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We do love a good Black Friday deal on a premium audio product, and this is a good Black Friday deal on a soundber we very favorably reviewed. It's a Bose so you know it's going to sound great, and while it isn't as bass-forward as some rivals that's going to be good news for your neighbours. If you have Bose Earbuds you can even use it to create Personal Surround Sound, which uses your Ultra Open Earbuds as surround speakers. Isn't that clever?
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We gave the JBL Bar 800 Mk2 soundbar four and a half stars out of five in our review, and with £150 off it's an even better buy. It's a stellar 7.1 surround sound system with virtual Dolby Atmos, clever detachable surround speakers and a great companion app too.
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If the words "all in one soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect" make you go all tingly, this is the Black Friday deal for you. It's a respectable discount on a serious Sonos rival, and it's future-proof thanks to its cutting edge Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. It's superb solo, and very easy to build an impressive audio setup around. Use code LGSAVE10 at checkout to get this offer.
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As we said in our Sonos Arc Ultra review, this is a seriously impressive soundbar with surprisingly powerful bass, superbly balanced sound and excellent height in Dolby Atmos titles. As it's a Sonos it comes with a premium price tag, and this Black Friday deal is a significant saving on a superb soundbar.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Home Tech, covering everything from TVs and home theater upgrades, to turntables and headphones, to air fryers and plug-in solar. Matt has over a decade of experience in tech publishing, and previously ran the TV & audio coverage for our colleagues at T3.com, and before that he edited T3 magazine. During his career, he's also contributed to places as varied as Creative Bloq, PC Gamer, PetsRadar, MacLife, and Edge. TV and movie nerdism is his speciality, and he goes to the cinema three times a week. He's always happy to explain the virtues of Dolby Vision over a drink, but he might need to use props, like he's explaining the offside rule.
- Harry Padoan Senior Writer, Reviews
- Carrie Marshall
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