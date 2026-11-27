WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is shaping up to feature another huge card in 2026, with several team-versus-team matchups. These include Royce Keys’ 946 taking on Roman Reigns’ Bloodline, while Cody Rhodes leads Team USA against Rey Mysterio’s Team Mexico. Elsewhere, Liv Morgan faces Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Wondering how to watch WarGames for free? Luckily, Fubo (free trial) is offering a short trial period, which you can take advantage of to catch all the action live.

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🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee. 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account. 🇺🇸 Connect to the US – Open the NordVPN app and select a United States server. ▶️ Head to Fubo (free trial) – Visit the website or open the app. 🤼 Start streaming for free! – Enjoy WWE Survivor Series: WarGames for free.

How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames with Fubo's free trial

Coverage of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is exclusive to ESPN Unlimited and Fubo's plan now comes with the streaming package included.

▶︎ Fubo — Free Trial Fubo currently offers a free trial which you can take advantage of to get access to this ESPN Unlimited WWE event.



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WWE Survivor Series 2026 card

Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana (the 946) vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa (the Bloodline)

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans and TBD (Team USA) vs. Rey Mysterio, Penta, Ray Fenix, Dragon Lee, and TBD (Team Mexico)

Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, Jade Cargill, and Michin

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship

John Cena will appear.