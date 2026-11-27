WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 — Stream it for *FREE* with this Black Friday offer
Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, The Rock and John Cena are just some of the big names set to make an appearance at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
- WWE Survivor Series: Sat, Nov 28, 6pm ET / 3pm PT / 11pm GMT
- Best Free Trial: Fubo (5-days)
- Stream on Netflix anywhere outside the US
- Watch from anywhere with NordVPN — 78% Off this Black Friday
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is shaping up to feature another huge card in 2026, with several team-versus-team matchups. These include Royce Keys’ 946 taking on Roman Reigns’ Bloodline, while Cody Rhodes leads Team USA against Rey Mysterio’s Team Mexico. Elsewhere, Liv Morgan faces Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship.
Wondering how to watch WarGames for free? Luckily, Fubo (free trial) is offering a short trial period, which you can take advantage of to catch all the action live.
How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames from anywhere
Wrestling lovers traveling outside the US will need to use a VPN to access their usual free trial and catch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames live.
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Get NordVPN and stream WWE Survivor Series: WarGames now.
Your Quick Guide to stream WWE Survivor Series: WarGames with a VPN:
- 🔒 Visit NordVPN – Take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.
- 📝 Sign up for NordVPN – Choose a plan and create your account.
- 🇺🇸 Connect to the US – Open the NordVPN app and select a United States server.
- ▶️ Head to Fubo (free trial) – Visit the website or open the app.
- 🤼 Start streaming for free! – Enjoy WWE Survivor Series: WarGames for free.
How to watch WWE Survivor Series: WarGames with Fubo's free trial
Coverage of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is exclusive to ESPN Unlimited and Fubo's plan now comes with the streaming package included.
Fubo currently offers a free trial which you can take advantage of to get access to this ESPN Unlimited WWE event.
After the trial, the Pro Plan will cost $63.99 for your first month.
Outside the US on holiday? Use NordVPN to unblock the free trial.
WWE Survivor Series 2026 card
Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, Carmelo Hayes, and Cruz Montana (the 946) vs. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu, and Solo Sikoa (the Bloodline)
Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans and TBD (Team USA) vs. Rey Mysterio, Penta, Ray Fenix, Dragon Lee, and TBD (Team Mexico)
Charlotte Flair, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Tatum Paxley, and Bayley vs. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, Lainey Reid, Jade Cargill, and Michin
Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s World Championship
John Cena will appear.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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