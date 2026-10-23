How to watch MLB World Series 2026 for FREE: Live streams, TV channels & schedule as Brewers face Rays

The Rays face the Brewers in the MLB World Series 2026

Watch World Series 2026 live streams as the Brewers and the Rays face off in a bid to claim the ultimate prize: being crowned champions for the first time. It should make for a fascinating contest, with up to seven games taking place across nine days to decide the Fall Classic.

The Brewers will have home-field advantage in the World Series after recording a franchise-record 103 wins during the regular season, the most in the Majors. They will host the first two games at American Family Field, as well as Games 6 and 7, if required.

The National League champions are making their second World Series appearance, and their first since 1982, when they lost to the St Louis Cardinals in seven games. They reached the Fall Classic by beating the San Diego Padres in the NL Division Series before sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series, denying the defending champions the chance to win a third consecutive title. Key players include starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, whose fastball averages around 100.6 mph, and second baseman Brice Turang.

The Tampa Bay Rays are also returning to the World Series, having previously reached the Fall Classic in 2008 and 2020. They lost to the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively, on those occasions. In 2026, they will host Games 3 and 4, and Game 5 if necessary, at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida.

Among the Rays' key players are starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen and Freddy Peralta, who was named American League Championship Series MVP after helping Tampa Bay secure its place in the World Series. Peralta previously spent several seasons with Milwaukee before being traded away in January 2026, setting up a meeting with his former team on baseball's biggest stage.

Read on for our guide on where to watch MLB World Series 2026 live streams online, on TV and potentially for free wherever you are.

Can I stream World Series 2026 for free? Yes, the MLB World Series is being streamed for free on TCS in El Salvador, RPC TV in Panama and Canal 4 in Nicaragua. Not in any of these countries? If you're traveling and want to watch World Series 2026 for free, you can use a VPN. We’ll show you how below.

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How to watch World Series 2026 live streams in the US

As mentioned above, baseball fans in the US can watch World Series 2026 on FOX and FOX One, while FOX Deportes will carry Spanish-language coverage.

After the 3-day free trial for new users, FOX One costs $19.99/month or $199.99/year.

You can also access FOX through YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirecTV Stream, all of which come with free trials.

Traveling during World Series 2026? Use a VPN to unlock your stream Brewers vs Rays.

How to watch World Series 2026 live streams in the UK

TNT Sports and streaming partner HBO Max will show every game of World Series 2026 live in the UK.

You can get TNT for £25.99/month (minimum 12-month term), or for £30.99/month on a rolling monthly plan.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your preferred coverage of World Series 2026.

How to watch World Series 2026 live streams in Australia

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The World Series 2026 is being televised on ESPN via Foxtel, with live streaming available via Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a 7-day free trial. Or you can get your first month for AU$1.

You can also tune into NBA, NHL, NFL, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a World Series 2026 live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch World Series 2026 live streams in Canada

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Sportsnet will have live coverage of World Series 2026 in Canada.

You can stream all games live on Sportsnet Plus, which costs from CA$34.99 a month or CA$269.99 for the year and provides access to a whole host of other sports. Both Standard and Premium plans let you watch MLB games.

If you're currently out of Canada but want to watch a World Series 2026 live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

World Series 2026 FAQs

What is the World Series 2026 schedule? Game 1: Friday, Oct 23 (Rays at Brewers), 8pm ET / 1am (Sat) BST

Friday, Oct 23 (Rays at Brewers), 8pm ET / 1am (Sat) BST Game 2: Saturday, Oct 24 (Rays at Brewers), 8pm ET / 1am (Sun) BST

Saturday, Oct 24 (Rays at Brewers), 8pm ET / 1am (Sun) BST Game 3: Monday, Oct 26 (Brewers at Rays), 7pm ET / 11pm GMT

Monday, Oct 26 (Brewers at Rays), 7pm ET / 11pm GMT Game 4: Tuesday, Oct 27 (Brewers at Rays), 7pm ET / 11pm GMT

Tuesday, Oct 27 (Brewers at Rays), 7pm ET / 11pm GMT Game 5: Wednesday, Oct 28* (Brewers at Rays), time TBD

Wednesday, Oct 28* (Brewers at Rays), time TBD Game 6: Friday, Oct 30* (Rays at Brewers), start time TBD

Friday, Oct 30* (Rays at Brewers), start time TBD Game 7: Saturday, Oct 31* (Rays at Brewers), start time TBD *If necessary

Can I follow World Series 2026 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key World Series 2026 moments on the MLB's official social media channels on YouTube (@MLB), Instagram (@MLB), TikTok (@MLB) and Facebook (@MLB).