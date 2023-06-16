How to watch Giants vs Dodgers live stream — 2023 MLB rivalry continues

Watch Giants vs Dodgers live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Friday, June 16 - Sunday, June 18 TV channel: MLB.tv, MLB Network (US) | MLB.tv/BT Sport (UK) | MLB.tv/Sportsnet (CA) | MLB.tv (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

In the US, you can watch the entire Giants vs Dodgers series on MLB.TV. Game 3 is also being nationally televised on MLB Network. MLB fans in Canada can watch Games 2 and 3 on Sportsnet, while Game 3 is on BT Sport in the UK. Full details on how to watch the Giants vs Dodgers where you are just below.

Giants vs Dodgers TV schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game 1: Fri, June 16, 10.10pm ET / 7.10pm PT / 3.10am BST (Sat) / 12.10pm AEST (Sat) Game 2: Sat, June 17, 9.10pm ET / 6.10pm PT / 2.10am BST (Sun) / 11.10am AEST (Sun) Game 3: Sun, June 18, 4.10pm ET / 1.10pm PT / 9.10pm BST / 6.10am AEST (Mon)

Watch Giants vs Dodgers: series preview

The Dodgers have dominated this famous old rivalry in recent years, but the Giants have grounds to be feeling quietly confident as they take on their National League West foes in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

June's been good to Gabe Kapler's men so far, especially away from San Francisco. Los Gigantes come into this clash off the back of four consecutive road series victories, and further encouragement comes from the Dodgers' creaking form, which has seen them slip behind the Diamondbacks in the NL West pecking order.

Dave Roberts didn't want to have to rely on Tony Gonsolin, who started againt the White Sox on Tuesday and has been struggling with his recovery time, but with Julio Urias' hamstring not healing as quickly as hoped, the Dodgers' boss has a big call to make. The bullpen game didn't work against the Phillies, and Roberts has already admitted that it isn't a sustainable strategy, but potentially setting back Gonsolin's rehab might prove disastrous.

Kapler has personnel issues of his own after Mitch Haniger fractured his arm and J.D. Davis sprained an ankle against the Cardinals on Tuesday. However, it's been the story of their entire season, and Kapler will want his men to keep up the momentum and send the Los Angeles crowd home miserable.

Follow our guide as we explain how you can get a Giants vs Dodgers live stream and watch MLB from anywhere.

How to watch Giants vs Dodgers: live stream MLB in the US without cable

The entire Giants vs Dodgers series is being live streamed on MLB.TV in the US. MLB Network is also nationally televising Game 3. MLB.TV shows every game of the 2023 regular season. The streaming service is primarily suited to fans based outside of their home team's city, as all games are subject to local blackout restrictions. However, if you happen to be traveling and need to catch your team in-market, you can get around this by taking the VPN route, which will virtually re-locate you, making it look like you're accessing the service from elsewhere in an out-of-market location. A subscription to MLB.TV costs $119.99 for the rest of the season, though a single-team package is also available, costing $104.99. You can also pick up a monthly subscription for $24.99 per month.

As mentioned above, Game 3 of this Giants vs Dodgers series is also being shown on MLB Network, which shows plenty more MLB action throughout the season. If you don't have the channel on cable, it's available via Sling TV, an excellent OTT streaming service that includes many other channels that show the baseball. The Sling Orange plan costs $40 per month and also includes ESPN and TBS, while ABC coverage is available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which also comes included. Sling Blue, meanwhile, offers Fox, FS1 and TBS, but not the ESPN channels. It costs $45 per month. The combined Sling Orange & Blue plan will get you all of the channels above, plus plenty more, for $60 per month. Whichever plan you choose, you'll have to purchase an addon to gain access to MLB Network. Whichever plan you choose, you can get $20 off your first month.

How to watch Giants vs Dodgers from anywhere

MLB blackout rules mean that you can't use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV streaming service to watch teams within your own market - fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.

It's a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means if you're an out-of-market fan that happens to be traveling to your team's home location, for example, you can still watch the game without any issues.

A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch a Giants vs Dodgers live stream from anywhere:

How to watch Giants vs Dodgers: live stream MLB in Canada

In Canada, Games 2 and 3 of this Giants vs Dodgers series are being shown on Sportsnet. Sportsnet is also the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays, with its SN Now service starting at just $14.99 per month. Another great option is again MLB.TV, which is showing every game of the season, for US$119.99. Only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but as described above, a good VPN will help you get around those.

How to watch Giants vs Dodgers: live stream MLB online in the UK

BT Sport is showing Game 3 of this Giants vs Dodgers series in the UK, though be warned that most of the action will take place late at night. Check out our guide to the best BT Sport deals, offers, and packages. Alternatively, a more flexible option is BT's £30 Monthly Pass, which gets you access to everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. That includes the UFC, MotoGP, international cricket, and plenty more. MLB.TV, meanwhile, costs US$119.99 for access to every single game of the season - including the entirety of this series. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch MLB like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Dodgers vs Giants live stream: how to watch MLB for FREE in Australia