MLB London Series live stream 2023: how to watch Cubs vs Cardinals for FREE online

Looking for a free MLB London Series live stream? Both games are free on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Use a VPN to watch a free stream from abroad. In the US, you can watch the entire series on MLB.TV, though Game 1 is also on Fox, and Game 2 is on ESPN. MLB fans in Australia can tap into a free Cubs vs Cardinals live stream with a free trial of Kayo Sports. Sportsnet has both games in Canada. Full details on how to watch the 2023 MLB London Series where you are just below.

2023 MLB London Series TV schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game 1: Sat, June 23, 6.10pm BST/ 1.10pm ET / 10.10am PT / 3.10am AEST (Sun) Game 2: Sun, June 24, 3.10pm BST / 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT / 12.10am AEST (Mon)

MLB London Series 2023: preview

Four years after London last staged a Major League Baseball game and three years after a planned visit by the Cubs and Cardinals had to be scrapped due to Covid, the infamously hostile Route 66 rivals – two teams that have 36 National League pennants between them – are finally set to face off on British soil.

And it's fair to say the MLB London Series is back with a bite, with the midwestern enemies set to go about taking lumps out of each other at West Ham's London Stadium, which has undergone a mind-boggling three-week transformation in order to become a ballpark.

The Cards may be suffering through a historically terrible season, but 11 World Series titles means they have a huge global following, and they'll be desperate to avoid letting their fans down on what will be their second ever international assignment.

However, the tables don't lie. Oliver Marmol's men aren't just propping up the NL Central – they're the division's designated whipping boys. And though they managed to string four consecutive wins together last week, the lowly Nationals sent them crashing back down to Earth again on Wednesday.

The Cubs, on the other hand, come into this series off the back of four straight wins, including a three-game sweep of the Pirates, with David Ross seemingly so confident that he's given Jameson Taillon and Drew Smyly a weekend off to enjoy themselves.

We'll see who's smiling come Sunday evening. Follow our guide as we explain how you can get a free MLB London Series live stream and watch MLB from anywhere.

How to watch MLB London Series 2023: live stream Cubs vs Cardinals for FREE

How to watch MLB London Series 2023 from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of the MLB London Series, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an MLB London Series live stream in particular parts of the world.

It will also help you navigate the MLB blackout rules that mean that you can't use the otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV streaming service to watch teams within your own market. This means if you're an out-of-market fan that happens to be traveling to your team's home location, for example, you can still watch the game without any issues.

A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch an MLB London Series live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use, and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch MLB London Series: live stream Cubs vs Cardinals in the US without cable

In the US, the entire MLB London Series series is being live streamed on MLB.TV, and nationally televised on various channels. Game 1 is on Fox, and Game 2 is on ESPN. MLB.TV shows every game of the 2023 regular season. The streaming service is primarily suited to fans based outside of their home team's city, as all games are subject to local blackout restrictions. However, if you happen to be traveling and need to catch your team in-market, you can get around this by taking the VPN route, which will virtually re-locate you, making it look like you're accessing the service from elsewhere in an out-of-market location. A subscription to MLB.TV costs $119.99 for the rest of the season, though a single-team package is also available, costing $104.99. You can also pick up a monthly subscription for $24.99 per month.

As mentioned above, both games of the Cubs vs Cardinals series are also being nationally televised, with Fox and ESPN being the channels you need. If you don't have them on cable, they're available via Sling TV, an excellent OTT streaming service that includes many other channels that show the baseball. The Sling Orange & Blue plan will get you Fox and ESPN, as well as plenty more channels that show the baseball. A subscription costs $60, but you'll get $20 off your first month.

MLB London Series live stream: how to watch Cardinals vs Cubs for FREE in Australia

Baseball fans in Australia can watch the entire MLB London Series for free via Kayo Sports, which offers all new users a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NBA, NHL, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Both games are also being shown on ESPN via Foxtel. Another option for die-hard baseball fans is MLB.TV, which is live streaming the Cardinals vs Cubs series, along with every game of the season. A subscription currently costs US$119.99. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch MLB London Series: live stream Cubs vs Cardinals in Canada