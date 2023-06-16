Yankees vs Red Sox live stream: how to watch 2023 MLB series online from anywhere

Watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dates: Friday, June 16 - Sunday, June 18 TV channel: MLB.tv, MLB Network, Fox, ESPN (US) | MLB.tv/BT Sport (UK) | MLB.tv, Sportsnet, TSN (CA) Free live stream: Kayo Sports FREE trial (AUS) Use ExpressVPN to watch any stream

In the US, you can watch the entire Yankees vs Red Sox series on MLB.TV. Every game is also being nationally televised – tonight's Game 1 on MLB Network, tomorrow's Game 2 on Fox, and Sunday's Game 3 on ESPN. MLB fans in Australia can tap into a free Yankees vs Red Sox live stream with a free trial of Kayo Sports. Sportsnet and TSN have split the series in Canada, while all three games are on BT Sport in the UK. Full details on how to watch the Yankees vs Red Sox where you are just below.

Yankees vs Red Sox TV schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game 1: Fri, June 16, 7.10pm ET / 4.10pm PT / 12.10am BST (Sat) / 9.10am AEST (Sat) Game 2: Sat, June 17, 7.15pm ET / 4.15pm PT / 12.15am BST (Sun) / 9.15am AEST (Sun) Game 3: Sun, June 18, 7.10pm ET / 4.10pm PT / 12.10am BST (Mon) / 9.10am AEST (Mon)

Watch Yankees vs Red Sox: series preview

With the stinking form that the Red Sox have been in of late, you'd have feared that things would get real ugly for the hated Yankees' first visit to Fenway Park this season, but the teams' midweek results have drastically altered the complexion of this clash of the fiercest rivals in baseball.

At long last, Alex Cora's men gave their fans something to shout about on Thursday, as Rob Refsnyder triggered a five-run scoring frenzy that could hardly have come at a better time for the Sox. True, all it did was prevent a three-game sweep at the hands of one of the worst teams in MLB, but it felt like a significant moment.

Not only did the Fenway faithful remain steadfastly behind the team through a dreadful period, but they stuck around despite a two-hour rain delay and were rewarded for their patience. The atmosphere for the visit of the Yankees should be something special.

On the same night, the Pinstripers slipped to defeat against their crosstown rivals the Mets, and while the Yankees are comfortably clear of the Red Sox in the AL East, Aaron Boone will need no reminder of the power of momentum.

Right now, that belongs to Boston, who will likely also bring the firepower of Masataka Yoshida and Rafael Devers back into the fold, and you can follow our guide as we explain how you can get a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream and watch MLB from anywhere.

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream MLB in the US without cable

In the US, the entire Yankees vs Red Sox series is being live streamed on MLB.TV, and nationally televised on various channels. Game 1 is on MLB Network, Game 2 is on Fox, and Game 3 is on ESPN. MLB.TV shows every game of the 2023 regular season. The streaming service is primarily suited to fans based outside of their home team's city, as all games are subject to local blackout restrictions. However, if you happen to be traveling and need to catch your team in-market, you can get around this by taking the VPN route, which will virtually re-locate you, making it look like you're accessing the service from elsewhere in an out-of-market location. A subscription to MLB.TV costs $119.99 for the rest of the season, though a single-team package is also available, costing $104.99. You can also pick up a monthly subscription for $24.99 per month.

As mentioned above, all three games of the Yankees vs Red Sox series are also being nationally televised, with MLB Network, Fox and ESPN being the channels you need. If you don't have them on cable, they're all available via Sling TV, an excellent OTT streaming service that includes many other channels that show the baseball. The Sling Orange & Blue plan will get you Fox and ESPN, as well as plenty more channels that show the baseball. A subscription costs $60, but you'll get $20 off your first month. MLB Network is available as part of the $15 per month Sports Extras add-on.

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox from anywhere

MLB blackout rules mean that you can't use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV streaming service to watch teams within your own market - fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.

It's a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means if you're an out-of-market fan that happens to be traveling to your team's home location, for example, you can still watch the game without any issues.

A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream from anywhere:

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN, thanks to its speed, ease of use, and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Red Sox vs Yankees live stream: how to watch MLB for FREE in Australia

MLB fans in Australia can watch Red Sox vs Yankees Game 1 and Game 3 for free via Kayo Sports, which offers all new users a FREE 7-day trial. Kayo lets you stream on one device with its One plan (AU$25/month), two devices with Basic (AU$30/month), and three devices Premium (AU$35 a month). Kayo also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NBA, NHL, PGA Tour golf, NRL, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Those two games are also being shown on ESPN via Foxtel. An even better option for die-hard baseball fans is MLB.TV, which is live streaming the entire Red Sox vs Yankees series, along with every game of the season. A subscription currently costs US$119.99. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream MLB in Canada

In Canada, Games 1 and 2 of this Yankees vs Red Sox series are being shown on Sportsnet, and Game 3 is on TSN. Sportsnet is also the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays, with its SN Now service starting at just $14.99 per month. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Yankees vs Red Sox live stream. If you don't have cable, you can try the new TSN Plus streaming service for free for a limited time. Alternatively, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$19.99 a month or CA$199.90 per year. Another great option is again MLB.TV, which is showing every game of the season, for US$119.99. Only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but as described above, a good VPN will help you get around those.

How to watch Yankees vs Red Sox: live stream MLB online in the UK