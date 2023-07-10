MLB Home Run Derby live stream 2023: how to watch baseball online from anywhere, with or without cable, right now

It's that time again! In perhaps what is more exciting than tomorrow's MLB All-Star game, the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby kicks off tonight at 8 pm ET and will feature some newcomers as well as now experienced vets. Last year's winner Juan Soto is sitting this one out, but that only makes way for the Mets' Pete Alonso to secure his third overall victory.

MLB Home Run Derby live stream 2023 Date: Monday, July 10th Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 11 am AEST Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle Live stream: ESPN via Sling TV discount or FREE fuboTV trial (US) | SN Now (CA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The bracket format is simple and will see some new matchups that are sure to delight, with some players you may not have expected to see here when the season started. Luis Robert Jr. will face Adley Rutschman to kick things off, with the winner squaring up again the winner of Adolis Garcia vs. Randy Arozarena.

On the other side, two-time winner Pete Alonso will face Julio Rodriguez and we'll undoubtedly see some of the hottest action in this event. The winner there will go on to meet the Mookie Betts vs Vladamir Guerror Jr matchup winner – another battle of two huge hitters.

No matter how you look at it, the home run derby is always quite the spectacle for MLB fans, and 2023 will be no different. We'll see power hitters do what they do best as they hope to claim the ultimate bragging rights.

MLB Home Run Derby live stream: how to watch in the US without cable

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is scheduled to start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Monday night and will be televised by ESPN For many, you'll easily be able to watch the coverage via ESPN through your local cable provider. Cord-cutters need not worry, however, as there are plenty of options to snag ESPN before the first pitch. How to watch MLB Home Run Derby without cable Sling TV and FuboTV are complete cable replacement services that include ESPN, plus many other TV channels that are showing MLB action this season. The Sling Blue + Orange package includes ESPN and a slew of other networks for watching MLB including Fox, TBS, and more. The typical cost is $55 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half price. A costlier alternative is to go with FuboTV, which includes Fox, FS1, FS2, ESPN, ABC, and MLB Network, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Plans start at $69.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. If you subscribe to Sling, Fubo, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to watch a 2023 MLB Home Run Derby live stream from anywhere

If you're trying to watch the 2023 Home Run Derby from outside your home location, you might run into some issues. Typically the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad – a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution that can also help you get around blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to regular MLB games.

Use a VPN to watch MLB online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch 2023 Home Run Derby: live stream baseball in Canada

Baseball fans in Canada can watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby on Sportsnet, the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays. Coverage is set to start at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to the standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

2023 MLB Home Run Derby live stream: how to watch baseball for FREE in UK

BT Sport is the place to watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby in the UK, although not until the wee hours of the morning at 1 am BST. BT has a £25 Monthly Pass, so you can get everything BT Sport has to offer without a long-term commitment. The BT Sport app will let subscribers tune in on devices, including mobiles, tablets, consoles, and smart TVs. If you're currently outside the UK and want to watch the baseball as you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

2023 MLB Home Run Derby live stream: how to watch baseball for FREE in Australia

Baseball fans Down Under can watch the Home Run Derby on ESPN and via Foxtel, with coverage getting underway at 11 am Tuesday. If you don't have ESPN as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your MLB coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

MLB Home Run Derby participants 2023

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodríguez

No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

No. 4 Adolis García vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena