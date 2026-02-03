Support for the Netflix streaming app will be removed from the PS3 soon

Netflix will be removed from the PS3 on March 2, 2026

After 16 years of support, Netflix is being removed from the PlayStation 3 on March 2, 2026, as spotted by IGN.

In case you didn't know - because I certainly didn't - Netflix was made available on the PS3 back in 2009 via a Blu-ray disc before the native app was later added to the console in 2010.

For 16 years, users who still used their PS3 were able to enjoy their favorite shows on the streaming service, but unfortunately, the Netflix app will be removed next month.

Users who try to boot up the app are presented with a message that reads, "Unfortunately, Netflix will no longer be available on this device after March 2, 2026."

The reaction from those who still use the 19-year-old console to this is disappointing, with many upset that they can no longer use their PS3 to watch Netflix content on a 4:3 native display.

"Welp, there goes the last way to watch Netflix natively in 4:3," one user said on the PS3 subreddit. "I imagine im one of like 10 people bummed by this haha. Netflix ps3 has been so convenient for watching old shows on a CRT in 4:3 without the black bars on the sides. glad I got to use it while I still can and at least they gave a heads up haha."

Another responded, saying, "TIL that Netflix was still on ps3." You and me both.

"I’m actually impressed it was still supported. I would have thought they dropped the ps3 years ago," another user said.

One Redditor pointed out that Amazon Prime Video is still supported, but now that Netflix has been phased out of older generation hardware, how long with that last?

