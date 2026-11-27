Watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams as Teams USA and Europe head to the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando, Florida, with the visitors looking to make it seven straight titles in the tournament often dubbed the 'Ryder Cup of Pool'.

Since successfully defending their crown in Las Vegas seven years ago, the US side haven't really come close to regaining it. Perhaps that's why they've gone back to the last man to captain them to a win, reappointing the legendary Johan Ruijsink. He has two world champions at his disposal, in 2024 champion Fedor Gorst and – making a record-breaking 20th consecutive appearance – Shane Van Boening, and brings back Justin Bergman to the fray as a wildcard after his own seven-year absence.

It's hard to imagine, however, that Europe captain Niels Feijen will be too concerned. David Alcaide, Joshua Filler and Jayson Shaw all played in the winning quintet last year, while the form of US Open winner Francisco Sanchez Ruiz and Serbian debutant Aleksa Pecelj propelled each of them into the side. The Europeans, winners of 14 of the past 16 editions, start the four-day competition as odds-on favorites.

Read on for our guide on where to watch the Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Mosconi Cup 2026 for free?

Unfortunately, there are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters or streaming services showing this year's Mosconi Cup.

Australians, however, should be able will be able to watch the action thanks to a Foxtel Now 10-day free trial.

It's not quite free, but streamer Kayo Sports is showing the Mosconi Cup 2026 and a there's a 7-day trial for AU$1.

Outside Australia? Use NordVPN to access your Mosconi Cup stream on Kay.

Use a VPN to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 from anywhere

A VPN is a handy piece of software that can make your device appear as if it's back in your home country, so you can unlock your usual streaming services. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything and comes with a 78% discount now.

(Image credit: Future)

TechRadar regularly reviews all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice.

exclusive deal 🔥 Black Friday with NordVPN – 78% off



💰 78% Off + 3 Months FREE

📺 Unlocks ESPN Select and WNT TV

⏰ Hurry, ends soon

⭐️ Rated 5 stars Get NordVPN and stream Mosconi Cup 2026 wherever you are.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams in the US

Mosconi Cup 2026 coverage in the US will be streamed online through your choice of ESPN Select or WNT TV.

ESPN Select costs $13.99 a month and also includes access to NHL, college football and selected international soccer leagues.

WNT TV is a specialist streaming platform for pool lovers, costing $10 a month or $100 a year.

If you're traveling outside of the US, you can make use of NordVPN to catch the action on your chosen streaming avenue.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has shown the Mosconi Cup in previous years, but the broadcaster's agreement has now come to an end.

As such, those in the UK will have to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 action on WNT TV. The price is listed in USD at $11.90 a month or £119 for a year – that's around £9 and £90 respectively.

Outside the UK right now? Use NordVPN to access your coverage of the Mosconi Cup 2026.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams in Canada

You'll need a subscription to the specialist WNT TV to watch 2026 Mosconi Cup pool in Canada.

Subscription costs for WNT TV are in USD, costing CA$10 a month or CA$100 for a whole year.

Traveling to Canada and want to watch your domestic coverage of the Mosconi Cup? Use a VPN to make it look like you're back in your home country.

How to watch Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams in Australia

All sessions of the 2026 Mosconi Cup will be streamed live online in Australia via Kayo Sports and potentially Foxtel Now.

Kayo Sports starts at AU$30 per month after a special trial period of 7 days for AU$1.

Foxtel Now has a 10-day free trial offer currently, and it is likely the streamer will show the Mosconi Cup 2026, too.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch your Mosconi Cup 2026 live streams, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

What is the Mosconi Cup 2026 schedule? Day 1 – Friday, November 27

1pm ET / 6pm GMT: Team Matches Day 2 – Saturday, November 28

1pm ET / 6pm GMT: Team Matches Day 3 – Sunday, November 29

1pm ET / 6pm GMT: Doubles & Singles Matches Day 4 – Monday, November 30

1pm ET / 6pm GMT: Final Session

What are the Mosconi Cup 2026 teams? Team USA (captain: Johan Ruijsink) Justin Bergman

Fedor Gorst

Tyler Styer

Shane Van Boening

Skyler Woodward Team Europe (captain: Niels Feijen) David Alcaide (ESP)

Joshua Filler (GER)

Aleksa Pecelj (SER)

Francisco Sánchez Ruiz (ESP)

Jayson Shaw (GBR)

Can I follow Mosconi Cup 2026 on my mobile? Of course! Each of the major broadcasters has streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. ESPN Select, WNT TV and Kayo all have dedicated mobile apps, for example. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key Mosconi Cup 2026 moments on the organization's official social media channels on YouTube (@WorldNineballTour1), X(@MatchroomPool), Instagram (@matchroompool) and Facebook (@Matchroom Pool).