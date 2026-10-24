Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has his eye on Marco Odermatt's overall title from the outset of the 2026/27 Alpine Ski World Cup season, while retirements, injuries and shifting priorities have blown the battle for the women's Crystal Globe wide open.

One more overall title would give reigning champion Mikaela Shiffrin the outright record, but she's set to focus almost exclusively on the giant slalom and Super-G, two of her weaker disciplines. Lara Gut-Behrami, meanwhile, has retired, Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone are missing the start of the campaign through illness and injury respectively, and there's no timeline on Lindsey Vonn's potential return.

Emma Aicher, Camille Rast and Alice Robinson look the likeliest to fill the void, though former Olympic and world champion Petra Vlhova is finally fit to race again.

Also on the comeback trail is Marcel Hirscher, who won eight overall Crystal Globes for eight seasons running between 2011 and 2019, but has been inactive for the past two years. Can the man widely considered the greatest alpine skier of all time pick up where he left off?

Comprising 43 men’s and 40 women’s races over five months, culminating with the season finale at Sun Valley after a two-week break for the Alpine World Ski Championships at Crans-Montana in February, here's how to watch Alpine Ski World Cup from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the schedule and reigning champions below.

Can you watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 for free?

Yes. Each round of the 2026/27 Alpine Ski World Cup is being shown on free-to-air CBC in Canada, with live streaming available through CBC Gem.

In places where the event hasn't picked up a broadcasting partner, like Australia, free Alpine Ski World Cup coverage is being provided by FIS TV.

Traveling away from home during the Alpine Ski World Cup? You can use a VPN to watch the Alpine Ski World Cup for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams

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How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in the US

Winter sports fans in the US can watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 unfold on Peacock.

A subscription starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Some events are also being televised on NBC, which is available through Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo. The latter three offer a free trial to new users.

If you're out of the US but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Other)

In the UK, live Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 coverage is being provided by TNT Sports channels.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Visiting the UK from Canada or Australia? NordVPN can help you access your free stream from anywhere.

How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: free)

In Australia, Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 is available to watch on the free FIS TV platform. All you need to do is create an account.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 is free-to-air on CBC.

You can watch each round either on TV via CBC Sports or online via the CBC Gem streaming platform.

Not in Canada right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 Q&A

Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 schedule

WOMEN'S ALPINE SKI WORLD CUP

October 24

Sölden | Giant slalom

November 14

Levi | Slalom

November 21

Gurgl | Slalom

November 28

Killington | Giant slalom

Click to see full schedule 👇

November 29

Killington | Slalom

December 5

Tremblant | Giant slalom

December 6

Tremblant | Giant slalom

December 11

Beaver Creek | Downhill

December 12

Beaver Creek | Downhill

December 13

Beaver Creek | Super giant slalom

December 18

St. Moritz | Super giant slalom

December 19

St. Moritz | Super giant slalom

December 20

St. Moritz | Giant slalom

December 22

Courchevel | Slalom

December 28

Gosau | Giant slalom

December 29

Gosau | Slalom

January 4

Flachau | Giant slalom

January 5

Flachau | Slalom

January 9

Val di Fassa | Downhill

January 10

Val di Fassa | Super giant slalom

January 15

Cortina d'Ampezzo | Downhill

January 16

Cortina d'Ampezzo | Downhill

January 17

Cortina d'Ampezzo | Super giant slalom

January 19

Kronplatz | Giant slalom

January 23

Jasná | Giant slalom

January 24

Jasná | Slalom

January 29

Kranjska Gora | Giant slalom

January 30

Kranjska Gora | Slalom

February 20

Lenzerheide | Super giant slalom

February 21

Lenzerheide | Super giant slalom

February 27

Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Downhill

February 28

Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Downhill

March 6

Soldeu | Giant slalom

March 7

Soldeu | Slalom

March 12

TBD | Downhill

March 13

TBD | Super giant slalom

March 20

Sun Valley | Downhill

March 21

Sun Valley | Super giant slalom

March 23

Sun Valley | Giant slalom

March 25

Sun Valley | Slalom

MEN'S ALPINE SKI WORLD CUP

October 25

Sölden | Giant slalom

November 15

Levi | Slalom

November 22

Gurgl | Slalom

November 28

Copper Mountain | Super giant slalom

November 29

Copper Mountain | Giant slalom

December 3

Beaver Creek | Downhill

December 4

Beaver Creek | Downhill

December 5

Beaver Creek | Super giant slalom

December 6

Beaver Creek | Giant slalom

December 12

Val d'Isere | Giant slalom

December 13

Val d'Isere | Slalom

December 18

Val Gardena/Gröden | Super giant slalom

December 19

Val Gardena/Gröden | Downhill

December 20

Alta Badia | Giant slalom

December 21

Alta Badia | Slalom

December 23

Madonna di Campiglio | Slalom

December 28

Bormio | Downhill

December 29

Bormio | Super giant slalom

January 2

Kranjska Gora | Giant slalom

January 3

Kranjska Gora | Slalom

January 9

Adelboden | Giant slalom

January 10

Adelboden | Slalom

January 15

Wengen | Super giant slalom

January 16

Wengen | Downhill

January 17

Wengen | Slalom

January 22

Kitzbühel | Super giant slalom

January 23

Kitzbühel | Downhill

January 24

Kitzbühel | Slalom

January 26

Schladming | Giant slalom

January 27

Schladming | Slalom

January 30

Chamonix | Slalom

February 20

Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Downhill

February 21

Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Super giant slalom

February 27

Saalbach | Downhill

February 28

Saalbach | Super giant slalom

March 6

Kvitfjell | Downhill

March 7

Kvitfjell | Super giant slalom

March 13

Åre | Giant slalom

March 14

Åre | Slalom

March 20

Sun Valley | Downhill

March 21

Sun Valley | Super giant slalom

March 24

Sun Valley | Giant slalom

March 25

Sun Valley | Slalom

Who are the reigning Alpine Ski World Cup champions? WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS Overall: Mikaela Shiffrin

Downhill: Laura Pirovano

Super giant slalom: Sofia Goggia

Giant slalom: Julia Scheib

Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin MEN'S CHAMPIONS Overall: Marco Odermatt

Downhill: Marco Odermatt

Super giant slalom: Marco Odermatt

Giant slalom: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen

Slalom: Atle Lie McGrath

Can I watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters, like CBC, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Alpine Ski World Cup news and updates on the official FIS social media channels on Instagram (@FISsnowboard), Facebook (@FISsnowboard) and YouTube (@FISsnowboard).