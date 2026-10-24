How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27: FREE live streams, TV channels, schedule
Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt face an uphill battle to retain their Crystal Globes
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has his eye on Marco Odermatt's overall title from the outset of the 2026/27 Alpine Ski World Cup season, while retirements, injuries and shifting priorities have blown the battle for the women's Crystal Globe wide open.
One more overall title would give reigning champion Mikaela Shiffrin the outright record, but she's set to focus almost exclusively on the giant slalom and Super-G, two of her weaker disciplines. Lara Gut-Behrami, meanwhile, has retired, Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone are missing the start of the campaign through illness and injury respectively, and there's no timeline on Lindsey Vonn's potential return.
Emma Aicher, Camille Rast and Alice Robinson look the likeliest to fill the void, though former Olympic and world champion Petra Vlhova is finally fit to race again.
Also on the comeback trail is Marcel Hirscher, who won eight overall Crystal Globes for eight seasons running between 2011 and 2019, but has been inactive for the past two years. Can the man widely considered the greatest alpine skier of all time pick up where he left off?
Comprising 43 men’s and 40 women’s races over five months, culminating with the season finale at Sun Valley after a two-week break for the Alpine World Ski Championships at Crans-Montana in February, here's how to watch Alpine Ski World Cup from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the schedule and reigning champions below.
Can you watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 for free?
Yes. Each round of the 2026/27 Alpine Ski World Cup is being shown on free-to-air CBC in Canada, with live streaming available through CBC Gem.
In places where the event hasn't picked up a broadcasting partner, like Australia, free Alpine Ski World Cup coverage is being provided by FIS TV.
Traveling away from home during the Alpine Ski World Cup? You can use a VPN to watch the Alpine Ski World Cup for free as if you were right at home.
Use a VPN to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams
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How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in the US
Winter sports fans in the US can watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 unfold on Peacock.
A subscription starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.
Some events are also being televised on NBC, which is available through Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo. The latter three offer a free trial to new users.
If you're out of the US but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.
How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in the UK
In the UK, live Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 coverage is being provided by TNT Sports channels.
You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.
Visiting the UK from Canada or Australia? NordVPN can help you access your free stream from anywhere.
How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in Australia
In Australia, Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 is available to watch on the free FIS TV platform. All you need to do is create an account.
Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.
How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in Canada
In Canada, Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 is free-to-air on CBC.
You can watch each round either on TV via CBC Sports or online via the CBC Gem streaming platform.
Not in Canada right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.
Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 Q&A
Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 schedule
WOMEN'S ALPINE SKI WORLD CUP
October 24
Sölden | Giant slalom
November 14
Levi | Slalom
November 21
Gurgl | Slalom
November 28
Killington | Giant slalom
Click to see full schedule 👇
November 29
Killington | Slalom
December 5
Tremblant | Giant slalom
December 6
Tremblant | Giant slalom
December 11
Beaver Creek | Downhill
December 12
Beaver Creek | Downhill
December 13
Beaver Creek | Super giant slalom
December 18
St. Moritz | Super giant slalom
December 19
St. Moritz | Super giant slalom
December 20
St. Moritz | Giant slalom
December 22
Courchevel | Slalom
December 28
Gosau | Giant slalom
December 29
Gosau | Slalom
January 4
Flachau | Giant slalom
January 5
Flachau | Slalom
January 9
Val di Fassa | Downhill
January 10
Val di Fassa | Super giant slalom
January 15
Cortina d'Ampezzo | Downhill
January 16
Cortina d'Ampezzo | Downhill
January 17
Cortina d'Ampezzo | Super giant slalom
January 19
Kronplatz | Giant slalom
January 23
Jasná | Giant slalom
January 24
Jasná | Slalom
January 29
Kranjska Gora | Giant slalom
January 30
Kranjska Gora | Slalom
February 20
Lenzerheide | Super giant slalom
February 21
Lenzerheide | Super giant slalom
February 27
Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Downhill
February 28
Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Downhill
March 6
Soldeu | Giant slalom
March 7
Soldeu | Slalom
March 12
TBD | Downhill
March 13
TBD | Super giant slalom
March 20
Sun Valley | Downhill
March 21
Sun Valley | Super giant slalom
March 23
Sun Valley | Giant slalom
March 25
Sun Valley | Slalom
MEN'S ALPINE SKI WORLD CUP
October 25
Sölden | Giant slalom
November 15
Levi | Slalom
November 22
Gurgl | Slalom
November 28
Copper Mountain | Super giant slalom
November 29
Copper Mountain | Giant slalom
December 3
Beaver Creek | Downhill
December 4
Beaver Creek | Downhill
December 5
Beaver Creek | Super giant slalom
December 6
Beaver Creek | Giant slalom
December 12
Val d'Isere | Giant slalom
December 13
Val d'Isere | Slalom
December 18
Val Gardena/Gröden | Super giant slalom
December 19
Val Gardena/Gröden | Downhill
December 20
Alta Badia | Giant slalom
December 21
Alta Badia | Slalom
December 23
Madonna di Campiglio | Slalom
December 28
Bormio | Downhill
December 29
Bormio | Super giant slalom
January 2
Kranjska Gora | Giant slalom
January 3
Kranjska Gora | Slalom
January 9
Adelboden | Giant slalom
January 10
Adelboden | Slalom
January 15
Wengen | Super giant slalom
January 16
Wengen | Downhill
January 17
Wengen | Slalom
January 22
Kitzbühel | Super giant slalom
January 23
Kitzbühel | Downhill
January 24
Kitzbühel | Slalom
January 26
Schladming | Giant slalom
January 27
Schladming | Slalom
January 30
Chamonix | Slalom
February 20
Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Downhill
February 21
Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Super giant slalom
February 27
Saalbach | Downhill
February 28
Saalbach | Super giant slalom
March 6
Kvitfjell | Downhill
March 7
Kvitfjell | Super giant slalom
March 13
Åre | Giant slalom
March 14
Åre | Slalom
March 20
Sun Valley | Downhill
March 21
Sun Valley | Super giant slalom
March 24
Sun Valley | Giant slalom
March 25
Sun Valley | Slalom
Who are the reigning Alpine Ski World Cup champions?
WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS
Overall: Mikaela Shiffrin
Downhill: Laura Pirovano
Super giant slalom: Sofia Goggia
Giant slalom: Julia Scheib
Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin
MEN'S CHAMPIONS
Overall: Marco Odermatt
Downhill: Marco Odermatt
Super giant slalom: Marco Odermatt
Giant slalom: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
Slalom: Atle Lie McGrath
Can I watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters, like CBC, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.
You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Alpine Ski World Cup news and updates on the official FIS social media channels on Instagram (@FISsnowboard), Facebook (@FISsnowboard) and YouTube (@FISsnowboard).
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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