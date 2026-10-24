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How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27: FREE live streams, TV channels, schedule

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Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt face an uphill battle to retain their Crystal Globes

Mikaela Shiffrin in slalom action at the Alpine Ski World Cup in March 2026
(Image credit: Alain Grosclaude/Agence Zoom via Getty Images)
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Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has his eye on Marco Odermatt's overall title from the outset of the 2026/27 Alpine Ski World Cup season, while retirements, injuries and shifting priorities have blown the battle for the women's Crystal Globe wide open.

One more overall title would give reigning champion Mikaela Shiffrin the outright record, but she's set to focus almost exclusively on the giant slalom and Super-G, two of her weaker disciplines. Lara Gut-Behrami, meanwhile, has retired, Sofia Goggia and Federica Brignone are missing the start of the campaign through illness and injury respectively, and there's no timeline on Lindsey Vonn's potential return.

Emma Aicher, Camille Rast and Alice Robinson look the likeliest to fill the void, though former Olympic and world champion Petra Vlhova is finally fit to race again.

Also on the comeback trail is Marcel Hirscher, who won eight overall Crystal Globes for eight seasons running between 2011 and 2019, but has been inactive for the past two years. Can the man widely considered the greatest alpine skier of all time pick up where he left off?

Comprising 43 men’s and 40 women’s races over five months, culminating with the season finale at Sun Valley after a two-week break for the Alpine World Ski Championships at Crans-Montana in February, here's how to watch Alpine Ski World Cup from anywhere in the world. We've also listed the schedule and reigning champions below.

Can you watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 for free?

Yes. Each round of the 2026/27 Alpine Ski World Cup is being shown on free-to-air CBC in Canada, with live streaming available through CBC Gem.

In places where the event hasn't picked up a broadcasting partner, like Australia, free Alpine Ski World Cup coverage is being provided by FIS TV.

Traveling away from home during the Alpine Ski World Cup? You can use a VPN to watch the Alpine Ski World Cup for free as if you were right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams

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How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in the US

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Winter sports fans in the US can watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 unfold on Peacock.

A subscription starts at $12.99/month or $129.99/year for a plan that carries live sports. However, you can access Peacock virtually for free with a Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1.

Some events are also being televised on NBC, which is available through Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo. The latter three offer a free trial to new users.

If you're out of the US but still want to tune in, explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in the UK

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In the UK, live Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 coverage is being provided by TNT Sports channels.

You can add TNT Sports to your Sky, Virgin Media or EE TV package, or get an HBO Max plan that includes TNT Sports. Prices start at £25.99/month if you commit to a year.

Visiting the UK from Canada or Australia? NordVPN can help you access your free stream from anywhere.

How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in Australia

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(Image credit: free)

In Australia, Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 is available to watch on the free FIS TV platform. All you need to do is create an account.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action as if you were back home.

How to watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 live streams in Canada

Canada

(Image credit: Other)

In Canada, Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 is free-to-air on CBC.

You can watch each round either on TV via CBC Sports or online via the CBC Gem streaming platform.

Not in Canada right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.

Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 Q&A

Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 schedule

WOMEN'S ALPINE SKI WORLD CUP

October 24
Sölden | Giant slalom

November 14
Levi | Slalom

November 21
Gurgl | Slalom

November 28
Killington | Giant slalom

Click to see full schedule 👇

November 29
Killington | Slalom

December 5
Tremblant | Giant slalom

December 6
Tremblant | Giant slalom

December 11
Beaver Creek | Downhill

December 12
Beaver Creek | Downhill

December 13
Beaver Creek | Super giant slalom

December 18
St. Moritz | Super giant slalom

December 19
St. Moritz | Super giant slalom

December 20
St. Moritz | Giant slalom

December 22
Courchevel | Slalom

December 28
Gosau | Giant slalom

December 29
Gosau | Slalom

January 4
Flachau | Giant slalom

January 5
Flachau | Slalom

January 9
Val di Fassa | Downhill

January 10
Val di Fassa | Super giant slalom

January 15
Cortina d'Ampezzo | Downhill

January 16
Cortina d'Ampezzo | Downhill

January 17
Cortina d'Ampezzo | Super giant slalom

January 19
Kronplatz | Giant slalom

January 23
Jasná | Giant slalom

January 24
Jasná | Slalom

January 29
Kranjska Gora | Giant slalom

January 30
Kranjska Gora | Slalom

February 20
Lenzerheide | Super giant slalom

February 21
Lenzerheide | Super giant slalom

February 27
Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Downhill

February 28
Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Downhill

March 6
Soldeu | Giant slalom

March 7
Soldeu | Slalom

March 12
TBD | Downhill

March 13
TBD | Super giant slalom

March 20
Sun Valley | Downhill

March 21
Sun Valley | Super giant slalom

March 23
Sun Valley | Giant slalom

March 25
Sun Valley | Slalom

MEN'S ALPINE SKI WORLD CUP

October 25
Sölden | Giant slalom

November 15
Levi | Slalom

November 22
Gurgl | Slalom

November 28
Copper Mountain | Super giant slalom

November 29
Copper Mountain | Giant slalom

December 3
Beaver Creek | Downhill

December 4
Beaver Creek | Downhill

December 5
Beaver Creek | Super giant slalom

December 6
Beaver Creek | Giant slalom

December 12
Val d'Isere | Giant slalom

December 13
Val d'Isere | Slalom

December 18
Val Gardena/Gröden | Super giant slalom

December 19
Val Gardena/Gröden | Downhill

December 20
Alta Badia | Giant slalom

December 21
Alta Badia | Slalom

December 23
Madonna di Campiglio | Slalom

December 28
Bormio | Downhill

December 29
Bormio | Super giant slalom

January 2
Kranjska Gora | Giant slalom

January 3
Kranjska Gora | Slalom

January 9
Adelboden | Giant slalom

January 10
Adelboden | Slalom

January 15
Wengen | Super giant slalom

January 16
Wengen | Downhill

January 17
Wengen | Slalom

January 22
Kitzbühel | Super giant slalom

January 23
Kitzbühel | Downhill

January 24
Kitzbühel | Slalom

January 26
Schladming | Giant slalom

January 27
Schladming | Slalom

January 30
Chamonix | Slalom

February 20
Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Downhill

February 21
Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Super giant slalom

February 27
Saalbach | Downhill

February 28
Saalbach | Super giant slalom

March 6
Kvitfjell | Downhill

March 7
Kvitfjell | Super giant slalom

March 13
Åre | Giant slalom

March 14
Åre | Slalom

March 20
Sun Valley | Downhill

March 21
Sun Valley | Super giant slalom

March 24
Sun Valley | Giant slalom

March 25
Sun Valley | Slalom

Who are the reigning Alpine Ski World Cup champions?

WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS

Overall: Mikaela Shiffrin
Downhill: Laura Pirovano
Super giant slalom: Sofia Goggia
Giant slalom: Julia Scheib
Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin

MEN'S CHAMPIONS

Overall: Marco Odermatt
Downhill: Marco Odermatt
Super giant slalom: Marco Odermatt
Giant slalom: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen
Slalom: Atle Lie McGrath

Can I watch Alpine Ski World Cup 2026/27 on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters, like CBC, have streaming platforms that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Alpine Ski World Cup news and updates on the official FIS social media channels on Instagram (@FISsnowboard), Facebook (@FISsnowboard) and YouTube (@FISsnowboard).

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Aatif Sulleyman
Aatif Sulleyman

Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.

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