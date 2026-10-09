How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 for FREE: Live Streams & TV Channels

UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 live streams will showcase the fifth edition of the event and the first time it has left Europe, as it heads to the verdant surroundings of Nannup in Western Australia.

Gravel cycling's best riders may not garner the same kind of headlines as such flashy road counterparts as Tadej Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel, but it's arguably an even more grueling pursuit. And the race organizers certainly haven't considered going easy on the field in Nannup – the men's and women's courses go for 144km and 125km respectively, taking in climbs of more than 3,000m, and all on surfaces made up of at least 80% gravel. The riders will be begging for extra legroom when they come to embark on their long flights home!

Belgian Florian Vermeersch will try to become the first two-time world champion on gravel, but last year's winner will face touch competition from compatriot Lukas Malezsewski, European champ Mads Würtz Schmidt, and US wildcard Keegan Swenson. On the women's side, however, Lorena Wiebes won't be back to defend her title. Fellow Dutchwoman Marianne Vos was a photo finish away from making it two straight golds last year and is expected to be strong again this time around. Sofía Gómez Villafañe, Australian hopeful Nicole Frain, and rankings leader Wendy Oosterwoud should all be there or there abouts with her.

Here's where to watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE. And there's a full schedule at the bottom of this page.

Can I watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 cycling for free? Yes! You can watch Gravel World Championships 2026 for FREE in Australia. Both days of competition are set to go out on free-to-air TV Down Under on SBS, meaning they'll also be available to watch live and on demand through the online SBS On Demand platform. What if you're overseas? NordVPN will unlock your free UCI Gravel World Championships streams – more on that below.

How to watch any UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 stream using a VPN

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select an Australia-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the cycling.

How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 live streams in the US

Specialist cycling streamer FloBikes has the live coverage of this year's Gravel World Championships cycling in the US, allowing you to watch it on your laptop, Android (mobile and TV), iPhone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

It costs $39.99 on a rolling monthly basis that can be canceled at any time. Or, for top value, commit to a whole year and pay the equivalent of $12.99 per month ($155.99 total for the year).

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the cycling on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships on FloBikes. A subscription costs CA$49.99 a month or CA$215.88 for the year paid a month at a time.

Remember, you can use a VPN to access your usual cycling live streams when traveling away from Canada.

Watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 live streams in UK

The 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

To access this you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via HBO Max that includes TNT Sports. The best value streaming package is £25.99 a month for a 12-month term

If you're currently traveling abroad, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 live streams in Australia

Australians can watch the UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 from Nannup, WA for free thanks to SBS.

That means you can also watch online for free through its SBS On Demand streaming website and app.

Away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch Gravel World Championships 2026 on SBS On Demand as if you were back Down Under.

How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 live streams in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ is the Gravel World Championships rights holder in New Zealand. The action from Western Australia will go out on Sky Sport 6 (Sat) and 9 (Sun) on TV.

You can access Sky Sport through satellite TV or get a live stream with the Sky Sport Now subscription service starting at $29.99 per day or $59.99 per month.

Overseas? NordVPN will give you access to your home streaming service.

Can I watch 2026 Gravel World Championships on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream the Gravel World Championships. For example, SBS On Demand in Australia and FloBikes in the USA. You can also stay up-to-date with the 2026 Gravel World Championships on the UCI's official social media channels such as on X (@UCI_cycling), Instagram (@uci_cycling), Facebook (UCI) and the UCI YouTube channel.

When do the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships start? The 2026 Gravel World Championships takes place over the weekend of October 10-11 in Nannup, Australia. The elite women's and men's races take place respectively on Saturday and Sunday at 10.10am AWST local time. That means that in the US the start times are at 10.10pm ET on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10.

UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 schedule

Saturday, October 10

10.10pm ET (Fri) / 3.10am BST / 1.10pm AEDT – Women’s Elite Race

Sunday, October 11

10.10pm ET (Sat) / 3.10am BST / 1.10pm AEDT – Men’s Elite Race