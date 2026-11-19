It just won't go away for Cricket Australia.

Eight years after Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the 2018 Test series in South Africa, fresh allegations have emerged suggesting that more people knew about the plan than just Bancroft, captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner.

Much of the renewed controversy stems from Usman Khawaja's recently released autobiography, Sabr, in which he claims that knowledge of the ball-tampering extended throughout the Australian team, including players and staff. His account has since received support from Warner, Bancroft and former Australia bowler Chadd Sayers, who was part of the 2018 squad.

However, current Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has strongly rejected Khawaja's claims, describing them as "complete and utter nonsense" during an extraordinary 70-minute press conference last week.

Cricket Australia has now announced a voluntary forum, giving former and current players and staff an opportunity to share their recollections of the scandal. But with no new investigation, sanctions or guaranteed public findings, will it really uncover anything new?

Before making up your mind, we recommend watching these three documentaries to gain a deeper perspective on one of cricket's biggest scandals.



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Crossing The Line - 2018

(Image credit: Supersport)

Produced by South Africa's Supersport, Crossing The Line is perhaps the most insightful of all the documentaries exploring Sandpapergate. Featuring perspectives from Shaun Pollock, Graeme Smith, Shane Warne, Allan Border, Michael Holding and Michael Haysman, it offers a fascinating range of viewpoints on the controversy.

Rather than focusing solely on the ball-tampering incident, the documentary examines the Test series as a whole, providing valuable context on the long-standing rivalry and animosity between Australia and South Africa, both before and after the scandal.

At just 56 minutes long, it's an ideal watch if you have an hour to spare.

The Test - 2020

(Image credit: Prime Video)

While The Test is by no means a documentary dedicated solely to Sandpapergate, it's arguably the best choice if you want to understand the scandal's impact on Australian cricket culture.

The opening episode explores the background and fallout of the controversy before following Justin Langer and Tim Paine as they attempt to rebuild the team's reputation, restore public trust and steer Australian cricket into a new era.

The Cause, The Crime, The Impacts - 2023

(Image credit: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Although an independent three-part series available on SB Media's YouTube channel, this documentary neatly pieces together the Sandpapergate scandal across three carefully structured episodes: The Cause, The Crime and The Impacts.

While it doesn't necessarily uncover anything new, it's an excellent way to get a comprehensive understanding of what happened, why it happened and the lasting impact the scandal has had on Australian cricket culture.

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