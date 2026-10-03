How to watch India vs Pakistan for FREE: live stream Asian Games Cricket Final online from anywhere

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Asian Games Cricket Final 2026: Saturday, October 3 at 5:30am BST / 12:30am ET / 10am IST

Watch the Asian Games 2026 Cricket Final live streams, as India take on Pakistan in a mouthwatering gold medal match. This is Pakistan's first men's Asian Games cricket final, while India are the defending champions after claiming gold at Hangzhou 2023.

After the final day of the group stages and all four quarter-finals were washed out by torrential rain—with the higher-seeded teams advancing—we finally got a nearly full day of action on semi-final day. The weather forecast for the final is also positive, meaning we can expect a full game.

India are undoubtedly the favourites to win, largely because they have sent a full-strength squad featuring the likes of captain Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson, and 16-year-old wonderkid Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who impressed with 38 off 21 balls in the semi-final against Sri Lanka.

Kishan then took over, smashing an unbeaten 80 from 46 balls to help India post 169/7 on a tricky, spin-friendly surface. Bumrah and Axar Patel then led the bowling effort, with Bumrah striking twice in his opening over before Axar and Abhishek Sharma picked up two wickets apiece to bowl Sri Lanka out for just 45.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be hoping to cause an upset. India have won 14 of their 17 T20I meetings, including each of the last six, with Pakistan's last victory coming in 2022. However, Pakistan have already shown that they can navigate tricky conditions in this tournament. Chasing a decent 112 against Bangladesh in a semi-final reduced to 13 overs, they slipped to 53/4 before Hasan Nawaz's unbeaten 30 from 15 balls and Abdul Samad's unbeaten 27 from 22 balls took them to victory with nine balls to spare.

Pakistan also have plenty of international pedigree, including Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan and Abdul Samad, alongside a strong spin attack featuring Sufyan Moqim—who picked up 3/26 in the semi-final—Abrar Ahmed and Ayub.

Here's how to watch the Asian Games 2026 cricket final from anywhere in the world, including free options.

Can you watch the Cricket Final at Asian Games 2026 for free?

Yes. The Asian Games Cricket Final 2026 is being shown on free-to-air PTV Sports via Tamasha.

MeWatch in Singapore, KBS, MBC and SBS in South Korea, VTV in Vietnam, CCTV5 in China, and RTM in Malaysia are all showing the final as well.

Finding your free stream blocked? You can use a VPN to watch for free from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Asian Games Cricket Final 2026 live streams

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How to watch Asian Games Cricket Final 2026 live streams in the US

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In the US, dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV will broadcast India vs Pakistan in the Asian Games cricket final.

If you don't have Willow TV as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US? Use NordVPN to watch coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Asian Games Cricket Final 2026 live streams in Canada

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It's the same in Canada, where Willow TV is also available and will be showing the Asian Games Cricket Final 2026 between India and Pakistan.

Outside Canada? Use NordVPN to watch Willow TV's Asian Games Cricket 2026 coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Asian Games Cricket Final 2026 live streams in India

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In India, the 2026 Asian Games cricket final, along with every other sport, are being shown on the Sony Sports Network, with live streaming available via Sony LIV.

Sony LIV subscription plans in India start at ₹599/year for the mobile-only plan, rising to ₹999/year.

Outside India? Use a VPN while you're traveling away from home to unlock your stream.

Can I watch the cricket final at Asian Games 2026 in the UK or Australia?

The 2026 Asian Games Cricket haven't picked up a broadcasting partner in the UK or Australia.

If you're from Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, China or Malaysia but you're abroad for work or a vacation, however, a VPN will help you tune in to Aichi-Nagoya's cricket action. NordVPN is the one we recommend above all others.

Asian Games Cricket Final 2026 Q&A

Cricket at Asian Games 2026 final squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan(c), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan(w), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Saad Masood, Ali Raza, Akif Javed, Haider Ali

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam

Can I watch Asian Games Cricket Final 2026 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream Asian Games 2026. You can also stay up-to-date with all of the key Asian Games moments on the official social media channels on Instagram (@AsianGames_2026), Facebook (@AsianGames2026AichiNagoya) and YouTube (@AsianGames_).