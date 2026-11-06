IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 live streams see Team USA and Team Canada going head-to-head once again for the ultimate bragging rights in women's international hockey. The US have had the edge in the last couple of big events, so you can be assured that their northern neighbors will be giving it their all in Denmark for this one.

Between them, the North American nations have won every single one of the 24 previous iterations of the women's World Championship since its inauguration in 1990. In fact, only a single final in all that time wasn't contested by the US and Canada, when Finland managed to make the 2019 final (beaten, of course, by Team USA). Kept apart in this year's groups, you'll inevitably have to wait to see them clash in this year's climax – a repeat of the gold medal game at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where the US won it in overtime.

Many of the planet's best hockey players will be on show in Scandinavia, with Team USA's Hilary Knight, Caroline Harvey and Megan Keller, and Team Canada's Sarah Fillier, Ann-Renée Desbiens and Sophie Jaques all included among the rosters. If anybody has the chance of upsetting the big two, it could be the Alina Müller-led Switzerland, who won bronze at the Winter Olympics 2026 ice hockey. They beat Sweden in that third-place playoff, while Finland and Czechia have both lost in the semi-finals in the last two World Championships.

Here's where to watch IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 live streams online from anywhere, potentially for FREE. And there's a full schedule of every match at the bottom of this page.

Can I watch IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 ice hockey for free? Although there doesn't seem to be one definitive platform providing free live streams of every game, you can watch selected IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 for FREE in several parts of the world. For example, all of the below platforms have confirmed that they will serve local viewers free coverage of games that involve their own nations: 🇩🇪 Germany: MagentaTV

🇩🇰 Denmark: DRTV

🇦🇹 Austria: ORF On

🇨🇿 Czechia: ČT Sport

🇸🇪 Sweden: SVT Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland: RSI The Danish, German and Swedish broadcasters above have also confirmed that they will show the final for free, regardless who is playing. What if you're overseas? You can use a VPN to unlock your free World Championship streams – more on that below.

Use a VPN to watch IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 live streams

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How to watch IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 live streams in the US

The NHL Network cable channel will show selected games of this year's IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 ice hockey in the US, including all those involving the USA national team, two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final.

If you don't have the NHL Network as part of your cable plan or have cut the cord, you can find it on most reputable OTT cable alternatives.

Sling TV offers the NHL Network as part of its Sports Extra add-on. It costs $11 a month, added to your choice of base Sling plans. If you add it to its Essentials, plan, for example, you'll pay $31 per month total.

A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is Fubo, which includes the NHL Network alongside more than 290 other channels on its Elite plan. It costs $98.99 a month but new users get a FREE 5-day Fubo trial.

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the ice hockey on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 live streams in Canada

Hockey fans in Canada can live stream selected matches from the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship – including all of those featuring Team Canada – on the TSN network of channels.

If you don't have cable, the TSN streaming platform will show it online, with suitable subscriptions costing form CA$24.99 per month.

If you aren't in Canada for the event simply use a VPN to tune in to your free hockey streams from overseas.

Watch IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 live streams in UK

With no national broadcaster in the UK for the 2026 women's World Championship, hockey fans will have to stream action online through IIHF.TV.

It's a subscription service, costing a one-off payment of €22 to get a Game Pass for every single game of the 2026 tournament. That's around £18.50 GBP.

How to watch IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 live streams in Australia

As in the UK, IIHF.TV will host all the live coverage of the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship online in Australia.

The €22 cost to watch all matches is the equivalent to around AU$35.

Can I watch 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser to live stream the World Championship. For example, Sling TV and Fubo in the US and TSN in Canada. You can also stay up-to-date with the 2026 IIHF Women's World Championship on the IIHF's official social media channels such as on X (@IIHFHockey), Instagram (@iihfhockey), Facebook (International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) ) and the IIHF YouTube channel.

When do the IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 start? The IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 takes place between Friday, November 6 and Monday, November 16.

IIHF Women's World Championship 2026 schedule

Friday, November 6

Austria vs Czechia – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Sweden vs Canada – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Switzerland vs United States – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Denmark vs Finland – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Saturday, November 7

Germany vs Austria – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Japan vs Denmark – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Sunday, November 8

United States vs Germany – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Finland vs Sweden – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Czechia vs Switzerland – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Canada vs Japan – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Monday, November 9

Austria vs United States – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Denmark vs Canada – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Tuesday, November 10

Czechia vs Germany – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Finland vs Japan – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Switzerland vs Austria – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Sweden vs Denmark – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Wednesday, November 11

Germany vs Switzerland – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Canada vs Finland – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

United States vs Czechia – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Japan vs Sweden – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Friday, November 13

Relegation playoff: TBD vs TBD – 5am ET / 10am GMT

Quarter-final 1: TBD vs TBD – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Quarter-final 2: TBD vs TBD – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Quarter-final 3: TBD vs TBD – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Quarter-final 4: TBD vs TBD – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT

Sunday, November 15

Semi-final 1: TBD vs TBD – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Semi-final 2: TBD vs TBD – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Monday, November 16

Third-place game: TBD vs TBD – 9am ET / 2pm GMT

Final: TBD vs TBD – 1pm ET / 6pm GMT