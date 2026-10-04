How to watch NFL London Games 2026: FREE live streams and schedule, Colts vs Commanders

Watch NFL London Games 2026 live streams as the National Football League makes its annual sojourn across the pond for a trio of games over the course of three Sundays in the UK capital.

Having already taken the jamboree to Brazil and, for the first time, Australia, the now-customary NFL International Games get a three-week residency in London, England. First up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders both make their first appearance in the UK for the first time in a decade. They have identical 1-2 season records heading into this one, but both recorded their first win of the season last week. While the Colts narrowly defeated the Houston Texans, the Commanders pulled off the shock of the season so far, prevailing 33-31 over the Seattle Seahawks. Can their stand-in veteran QB Marcus Mariota pull off another match-winning performance on Sunday?

London has become the Jacksonville Jaguars' second home over the last few years, and in 2026 they play not one but two games. If they win this weekend they'll take a handsome 3-1 record to the UK where they'll come up against the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles and then, across town at Wembley Stadium, the struggling Texans. You'll find a full schedule for the 2026 London Games below.

Here's where to watch this year's NFL London Games and all NFL 2026 live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Can I watch NFL London Games 2026 for free?

Yes, all three 2026 NFL London Games can be watched for FREE in selected territories around the world.

In the UK itself, for example, they're going out on TV through Channel 5. That means the London Games also can be streamed live on the 5 website and app.

Elsewhere, the UK-based NFL matchups will be shown for free on Virgin Media 2 and VM Play online in Ireland.

🇬🇧 5 – UK

– UK 🇮🇪 VM Play – Ireland

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch free NFL London Game 2026 streams from abroad on your usual streaming service. More details below.

When are NFL London Games 2026? Sunday, October 4

Indianapolis Colts vs Washington Commanders: 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET / 12.30am AEDT (Mon) Sunday, October 11

Philadelphia Eagles vs Jacksonville Jaguars: 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET / 12.30am AEDT (Mon) Sunday, October 18

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars: 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET / 12.30am AEDT (Mon)

Use a VPN to watch any NFL London Games 2026 stream

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, IPVanish is one of our favorites.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the US and want to view your usual British service, you'd select a United Kingdom server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual local streaming service and watch the 2026 NFL London Games.

How to watch NFL 2026 live streams in the US

The NFL Network is the US home to all coverage from 2026's three London Games.

The NFL Network is available through a variety of cable plans. Cut the cord? If all you care about is football, you can get access to the streams with NFL+ from $6.99 a month.

Alternatively, Sling TV, is an OTT service that offers the NFL Network with its Blue package ($46 per month). A costlier but even more thorough cable alternative is Fubo, which includes the NFL Network alongside other NFL-showing networks such as CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and ABC. Prices start at $88.99 a month but new users get a FREE Fubo trial.

Similarly, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV are other comprehensive OTT options, both of which you can try before you buy thanks to their free trials.

How to watch NFL London Games 2026 live streams in the UK

As mentioned above, Channel 5 and its 5 streaming platform will show all three NFL London Games absolutely FREE.

The omnipresent Sky Sports will also show these games if you subscribe and prefer its presentation.

Abroad when the games are on? Use IPVanish as described above to watch your free 5 stream as if you were back at home.

How to watch NFL London Games 2026 live streams in Rest of World

NFL Game Pass is the National Football League's dedicated streaming service, which allows die-hard football fans to watch every single game, including the international games like these three in London.

It's available via DAZN everywhere except for the US and China. Prices vary from country to country, and get progressively cheaper throughout the season.

Most countries also show games on TV and online domestically, too. For example, the following official broadcasters:

Africa

Click to see more 👇 The NFL broadcast rights for Africa are held by ESPN, which provides coverage to sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Americas Canada Although CTV is the free-to-air home of NFL in Canada, it doesn;t have the rights to show this trio of London Games. So you'll need the DAZN Game Pass instead. Latin America ESPN has the broadcast rights to the 2026 NFL season across Latin America. Brazil While ESPN is the main NFL broadcaster in Brazil (meaning streams also available on Disney+), selected games are also shown on SporTV and the ge TV YouTube channel. Mexico The 2026 NFL rights are split between ESPN, Fox Sports, TV Sky Sports and TelevisaUnivision in Mexico. Europe DAZN holds the exclusive broadcast rights to stream the NFL in many countries across Europe: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland. Many countries, including some of those listed above, also have some NFL 2026 coverage on traditional TV networks: France Free-to-air M6 will show one 2026 NFL game every Sunday in France, plus a selection of playoffs games and the Super Bowl. Further coverage is available via beIN Sports. Germany While DAZN is the main NFL rights-holder in Germany, select games will also be shown on RTL. Ireland As explained above, Virgin Media and VM Play will show this year's London Games absolutely free. Sky Sports also has coverage. Asia India Star Sports has the rights to the NFL in India. Japan NTV G+ has the rights to show all NFL live streams in Japan, alongside DAZN/Game Pass. Oceania Australia Several weekly games will be shown on ESPN and via Kayo Sports and Disney+ online, including the 2026 London Games. New Zealand Free-to-air TVNZ will show at least two NFL games for free each week, but not the London games. As such, you'll instead need access to ESPN.

Can I watch NFL London Games 2026 on my mobile? The vast majority of broadcasters mentioned in this article have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser – for example, 5 in the UK and VM Play in Australia. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest NFL news and plays on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@NFL), Instagram (@NFL), TikTok (@NFL) and YouTube (@NFL).