Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, November 17 (game #1255).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1256) - today's words

(Image credit: New York)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NICE

HONEY

DEEP

YELLOW

SMALL

JUICY

DIJON

COMB

FRENCH

TOURS

BUZZ

VOCAL

SOUR

VENOM

OVOID

CANNES

NYT Connections today (game #1256) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Bitter fruit

Bitter fruit GREEN: Made by hive dwelling insects

Made by hive dwelling insects BLUE: Places in the same country as Paris

Places in the same country as Paris PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “dry”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1256) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DESCRIPTORS FOR A LEMON

DESCRIPTORS FOR A LEMON GREEN: THINGS BEES PRODUCE

THINGS BEES PRODUCE BLUE: CITIES IN FRANCE

CITIES IN FRANCE PURPLE: _____ FRY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1256) - the answers

(Image credit: New York)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1256, are…

YELLOW: DESCRIPTORS FOR A LEMON: JUICY, OVOID, SOUR, YELLOW

JUICY, OVOID, SOUR, YELLOW GREEN: THINGS BEES PRODUCE: BUZZ, COMB, HONEY, VENOM

BUZZ, COMB, HONEY, VENOM BLUE: CITIES IN FRANCE: CANNES, DIJON, NICE, TOURS

CANNES, DIJON, NICE, TOURS PURPLE: _____ FRY: DEEP, FRENCH, SMALL, VOCAL

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Hopefully I wasn’t the only player who saw DIJON and thought “mustard!” then decided to connect the tiles YELLOW, HONEY and FRENCH.

If there is a trap to be fallen into, I will nearly always do so. Although I was quick after this to correct my error and find the other CITIES IN FRANCE.

From here, deciding eggs were not the only thing that could be described as OVOID helped me get the four DESCRIPTORS FOR A LEMON and then the end was in sight.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, November 17, 2026, game #1255)

YELLOW: CONVENE: ASSEMBLE, COME TOGETHER, FLOCK, GATHER

ASSEMBLE, COME TOGETHER, FLOCK, GATHER GREEN: THINGS IN "SING A SONG OF SIXPENCE": BLACKBIRD, PIE, RYE, SIXPENCE

BLACKBIRD, PIE, RYE, SIXPENCE BLUE: FILMS WITH "!" IN THE TITLE: AIRPLANE, HELP, SHAZAM, THEM

AIRPLANE, HELP, SHAZAM, THEM PURPLE: ENDING IN BOWLING TERMS: KINGPIN, MASKED BALL, PENNY LANE, VALLEY